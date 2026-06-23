Gold and Black Radio: Purdue and the NBA draft, Michigan moves and more



Host Derek Schultz and GoldandBlack.com publisher Alan Karpick hash out Dusty May’s move to the NBA, Purdue’s NBA draft prospects and Braden Smith’s challenge, and much more

https://youtu.be/fadQX38Ups0

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PURDUE AND THE NBA DRAFT … AGAIN

(excerpt from Brian Neubert’s Three-Thoughts Column

Whatever happens for Purdue’s guys this weekend with the NBA Draft, this much is evident: Now’s the hard part.

The draft — for those drafted and those who’ll get scooped up if undrafted — isn’t the destination. It’s the beginning, a total reset. For the first time in their lives, probably, Braden Smith, Fletcher Loyer and Trey Kaufman-Renn will exist on the fringe. They’ll be assured of absolutely nothing, with few inherent advantages over those they’re fighting with for jobs and livelihoods. It’s mettle-testing time.

Are all three of them wired to earn things? They seem to be. Is Purdue culture modest enough to lay a solid foundation? Yes.

But nothing’s ever easy.

Look at Purdue’s completely coincidental history here with professionals and the adversity that has had to be confronted.

Tragically, Caleb Swanigan’s career and life were sidetracked by the pandemic, and his demons seized on an opportunity. Jaden Ivey, long terrified of major injury, has been set adrift by just that. Zach Edey is going to be fine in the long run, but Year 2 was a wash for him, also because of injury.

Football: Again, tragically, Rondale Moore, also long terrified of major injury, saw his career and life marred by bad breaks. David Bell’s career was cut short by a botched medical procedure.

It’s hard out there.

And with the money and celebrity nature of modern college stardom now what they are, you have to be pretty special to thrive as an underdog.

My guess right now is that Smith goes in Round 2, Kaufman-Renn toward the end of the draft, and Loyer gets his best-case outcome of a two-way deal. Oscar Cluff: my guess is he gets signed as a UFA, but might just as soon be happy as a clam to head back to Australia to play professionally, as long as he wants.

But they’re all pawns. Such is life as pedestrian NBA commodities.

If Giannis gets traded, that stuff ripples down throughout the whole league. There are fascinating butterfly-effect stories to be told about such things.

It is a superstar’s league, and if you are on the fringe, you need to show you can play a role, you can make a star a little bit better than he might otherwise be and you can do it on a minimum contract. You have to show you can be malleable as a player. In a stars-and-scrubs world, scrubs have it pretty damn good, but it’s an Octagon you have to escape from intact to earn it.

That’ll be the challenge ahead for one of the greatest groups of seniors Purdue has known.

This is the hard part.