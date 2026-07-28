Gold and Black Radio: Purdue basketball starts Canada trip 2-0



In our July 28, 2026 edition, Purdue men’s basketball chatter from its Vancouver trip with host Derek Schultz and GoldandBlack.com.

AUDIO ONLY

Three Thoughts From The Weekend:

If there’s one thing Purdue’s first two games in Canada have highlighted it’s just how many quality guards the Boilermakers have, a pretty sharp turn for the program over the past several years.

You know, it wasn’t that long ago that Purdue had to suit up for battle on any guard recruit being told by other schools that all Purdue guards do is throw the ball inside. That was dishonest by those other schools but that’s the game. It cost Purdue recruits and losing those recruits was a net gain for Purdue. Had CJ Walker not decommitted, Purdue doesn’t get Carsen Edwards, who loomed large in making Purdue “cool” for backcourt recruits.

Funny how things turn.

Great as Braden Smith was, it’s easy to forget that he more or less ran unopposed in earning his starting spot as a freshman. Fletcher Loyer less so, but he was Purdue’s best option from Day 1.

That window of time when those players arrived stands in stark contrast to this one after they’ve departed.

If those same circumstances from then existed now, you’re looking at Antione West Jr. and Luke Ertel being Purdue’s main guards right now. And Purdue feeling just fine about it.

But Omer Mayer, Gicarri Harris and CJ Cox are going to have their say, providing the exact sea wall of experience Purdue didn’t have when its last set of great freshman guards showed up.

This should be as guard-driven a team as Purdue’s had since Edwards and Ryan Cline; Painter and his staff would seem to have the assets to make it work.