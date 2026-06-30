Gold and Black Radio: Purdue football, July 4th fireworks and more



In our June 30th edition, GoldandBlack.com’s Tom Dienhart and Dub Jellison, along with substitute host Alan Karpick, break down the latest in Purdue football recruiting and what some of the possibilities are for fireworks in Purdue football this fall.

https://youtu.be/ffZbPo793Dg

Audio only

The overview

It’s an exciting time for UCLA football — for the first time in quite literally 50 years, the Bruins have hired a sitting head coach to be their new head coach. Bob Chesney comes in with serious accolades, having turned around every program he’s been a part of. Most recently, he took Curt Cignetti’s James Madison and elevated the program another notch, taking the Dukes all the way to the College Football Playoff last year. The hope is that he can carry some of that magic to UCLA, which has been mired in a run of mediocrity that has lasted the better part of 25 years. With a relatively manageable schedule, expectations are that he can at minimum bring the Bruins back to the postseason — but there’s secret hope for more.

Name to know: offense

The easy one here would be Nico Iamaleava, but let’s have some fun: sophomore wide receiver Brian Rowe, who transferred in from South Carolina this offseason, wowed everyone this spring and looks like a budding star. He’s an excellent athlete, moving almost like a dancer on the field, with incredible body control, a 40+ inch vertical leap, and excellent quickness and speed. What’s more, he flashed playmaking this spring, with one-handed catches, contested catches, and much more while only being 5’10 and 175 pounds. He’s expected to play a huge role for the Bruins this year.

Name to know: defense

Edge Sahir West comes in from James Madison where he was one of the most impressive defensive players in the Sun Belt, and he’ll immediately start at UCLA’s edge position and bolster a unit that was basically non-existent last year, at least from a pass rush standpoint. He’s a chiseled 280 pounds and has the ability to play both inside and out, giving the Bruins a versatile piece to attack mismatches at different spots on the offensive line.

Biggest question

The run defense. UCLA is really missing some pieces at defensive tackle and there are some questions about the linebackers. You never want the weak spot of your defense to be directly up the middle, but right now, that’s looking like the relative weakness for the Bruins.