Gold and Black Radio: Purdue football schedule discussion and more



In our July 15 edition, host Derek Schultz and GoldandBlack.com’s Tom Dienhart and Dub Jellison look at Purdue football’s 2026 slate, expectations for the season and more.

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Purdue’s best win against each 2026 opponent (Excerpt from Jordan Jones’ story)

As the Boilermakers prepares for its 2026 season, GoldandBlack.com takes a trip down memory lane and re-visits the most memorable win against each foe on the 2026 schedule.

INDIANA STATE: Sept. 10, 2022 – Purdue 56, Indiana State 0

Purdue holds a 7-0 lead in the all-time series against the Sycamores, a series dating back to 1926. While only one of the seven games was decided by fewer than 24 points (2013: Purdue 20, Indiana State 14), the 2022 game introduced a new face to Purdue fans: Devin Mockobee. Then a walk-on, the diminutive tailback from Boonville, Ind., carried 13 times for 78 yards, and he found the end zone for the first of 23 times. The Boilermakers cruised to a 56-0 win on their way to a 8-4 season, but Mockobee’s emergence became the story of the day in West Lafayette.

WAKE FOREST: Sept. 13, 2003 – Purdue 16, No. 20 Wake Forest 10

The 2003 season began unceremoniously. Purdue entered the season ranked 16th nationally, but a shocking 27-26 loss to Bowling Green knocked the Boilermakers from the polls. A trip to 20th-ranked Wake Forest followed, and a slugfest occurred. Ben Jones made all three field goal attempts, and Purdue’s defense held on late thanks to a fourth down stop by Stuart Schweigert. Purdue out-gained the Demon Deacons 343-244, as Kyle Orton turned in a strong performance to lift the Boilermakers. The win sparked a six-game win streak that elevated Purdue to 10th in the AP Poll on its way to a 9-4 season and a Capital One Bowl appearance.

Each of Purdue’s five contests against Wake Forest have been decided by nine points or less. While a point spread won’t be released until the week of the game, this season’s meeting projects as another tight one.

UCLA: N/A

Purdue remains winless against two Big Ten foes: Rutgers and UCLA. The Boilermakers and Bruins will meet for the first time since 1980, marking the sixth matchup in series history. Interestingly, this will likely serve as the lone meeting where neither team is ranked in the top 25. UCLA holds a 3-0-2 lead against Purdue. A home-and-home series in 1959 and 1960 resulted in consecutive ties, while UCLA took both ends of the 1979 and 1980 home-and-home agreement.