Gold and Black Radio: Purdue football updates and recruiting



In our June 2, 2026 edition, GoldandBlack.com football experts Tom Dienhart and Dub Jellison and host Derek Schultz break down current happenings in Purdue football and more. Don’t forget to take advantage of our Summer subscription sale for new members.

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After a busy weekend to kick off official visit season in West Lafayette, Purdue football is expected to host 10 more prospects in the 2027 recruiting class this weekend. That is in addition to a pair of offensive playmakers who are slated to be on campus for midweek official visits, as well.

– East St. Louis (Ill.) wide receiver Ronnie Gomiller and Upperman (Tenn.) tight end Colton Johnson are both expected on campus today for midweek officials. Johnson, who should earn four-star status at some point, is coming off an Ole Miss visit and has trips to Alabama and Tennessee lined up. Gomiller was at Utah last weekend and will hit Michigan State and Kansas State after Purdue.

More on those two here: Purdue hosting two offensive targets for midweek official visits

– The initial list of attendees for his weekend included 2027 three-star defensive backs Hudson Fuqua and London Goggans. Those two are no longer in the visit plans for Purdue for this weekend. Fuqua is a Mississippi State commit that had been in West Lafayette during the spring. Goggans is expected to visit Mississippi State, Kansas State, Arkansas and Maryland for his official visits.

– Buford (Ga.) defensive back Silas Nuckles was also originally supposed to be on campus this weekend, but that visit has been pushed back to later in the month. The Buford cornerback was at Wake Forest over the weekend and also has an Arkansas official on the books.