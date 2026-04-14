Gold and Black Radio: Purdue football wraps up spring practice

In our April 14th edition of Gold and Black Radio, host Derek Schultz is joined by GoldandBlack.com football writers Tom Dienhart and Dub Jellison to recap Purdue football’s spring practice, which culminated in Saturday’s Spring Showcase in Ross-Ade Stadium.

AUDIO

Excerpt from Tom Dienhart’s 3-2-1: Reviewing the Spring Showcase:

1 – Ryan Browne looking good

The play-calling was super basic on Saturday. But, Purdue’s QB1 was very clean with his reads and execution. I’ve been to every open practice this spring–and during the entirety of Browne’s Purdue career–and I think he was really consistently clean this spring

On Saturday, Browne made some good reads and delivered some nice passes, while also showing his trademark speed on a heftier/bulkier frame. (Remember: Browne wasn’t on campus for spring ball last year, as he was at North Carolina playing for Bill Belichick. Being a part of spring ball can’t be overstated.)

What has Odom seen from No. 15?

“Consistency and the understanding of playing smart football from that position,” he said.

Added OC Josh Henson: “The biggest thing is decision-making. Before you take the big shot, you’ve got to hit the easy ones—be efficient, move the ball, take what’s there. He’s doing a much better job of that. He’s smarter with where he takes his shots. There’s still work to do, but his growth has been very encouraging.”

2 – Improved across the board

Look, last year’s team basically was put together on the fly–built as the plane was being flown. Barry Odom really had no other choice during a trying maiden voyage, as he inherited a program in disarray.

The churn was unreal as the roster was flipped. To wit: Purdue’s 83 newcomers were the most in the nation, with a stupefying 46 of those coming in the spring portal window. In all, 52 of the newbies came via the portal in 2025. It was absolutely bananas.

The roster tumult wasn’t as radical this offseason, with 29 portal additions and three JC transfers. Overall, Purdue’s 2026 roster has 53 newcomers when you factor in freshmen. The staff put extra emphasis on players with more than one season of eligibility remaining, as just 11 of Purdue’s transfers are listed as seniors.

Stability is settling in as Odom preps for this second lap as Boilermaker coach. And that has allowed him to cultivate a culture.

“We’ve got a strong staff and support system across the board,” said Odom. “There’s alignment, vision, and clear messaging. I’ve had a lot of fun putting this team together—staff and players—and what they’ve done since January.”