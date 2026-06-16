Gold and Black Radio: Purdue football's busy June in recruiting

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Knucklehead Central Scholarship to honor Purdue’s Joe Tiller

On the heels of the 22nd annual “Celebrating our Legends Banquet”, held June 14th at the Purdue Memorial Union, GoldandBlack.com has announced it will match the first $10,000 in donations to the fledgling Knucklehead Central Scholarship. The KHC scholarship will benefit male and female scholar-athletes in the Northwest Indiana Chapter of the National Football Foundation and is named for Joe Tiller, who started the chapter in 2004. It will pay a key role in building the Tiller Chapter’s Endowment.

Joe Tiller with Drew Brees after the Rose Bowl clinching win over IU i 2000. (Tom Campbell)

Tiller was responsible for naming the GoldandBlack.com message board community, as the Boilermakers’ all-time winningest coach used to say, “Anyone who posts on the Internet is a knucklehead.”

The Tiller Chapter is one of Joe Tiller’s enduring legacies. Established at his urging in 2004, the chapter has helped honor six Boilermakers with induction into the College Football Hall of Fame and 21 into the Indiana Football Hall of Fame, including coaches and administrators.

As a local 501(c)(3) chapter of a respected national organization, the Tiller Chapter recognizes and awards scholarships to outstanding student-athletes, with nominations coming from more than 75 high schools across 20 Northwest Indiana counties, from Montgomery to Lake. Scholarships are awarded based on academic achievement, athletic performance, attitude, leadership, citizenship and financial need. Since its founding, the chapter has honored 581 student-athletes and awarded approximately $425,000 in grants, scholarships, honorariums and donations.

The Knucklehead Scholarship Fund was created to honor his legacy, celebrate his impact on Purdue University, and ensure that his story — and the values he championed — continue to inspire future generations.

Your contribution to the Knucklehead Scholarship Fund will help the Tiller Chapter continue making a meaningful impact on amateur sports while preserving and honoring Coach Tiller’s legacy for years to come. GoldandBlack.com is pledging to match the first $10,000 in donations toward the Tiller Scholarship Endowment.

Please consider supporting the Knucklehead Central Scholarship and your gift will have double the impact. And make sure you click the “Knucklehead Central” pull down so that we can match your generous gift.

Click here to donate. For planned, legacy, or stock giving, please contact Jim Vruggink at [email protected] or 765-427-3303.

Here are some Chad Krockover images from the Sunday, June 14, 2026 event at the Purdue Memorial Union North Ballroom.

Nate Barrett interviewing former Purdue linebacker and defensive coordinator Brock Spack, winner of the Leroy Keyes Impact Award

Barrett and Rapheal Davis, winner of the Bernie Flowers Citizen Award for Davis’ work on Crew Life in his hometown of Fort Wayne.

Xavier Thompson, who played football at West Central H.S.despite a leg amputation, was the winner of the Patrick Mackey Courage Award.

Adella Flowers, wife of Bernie Flowers and Arnette Tiller hold court. Tiller was a surprise guest, coming all the way from Buffalo, Wyoming, in part to honor Spack and also to create additional support for the Tiller Endowment.

Olivia Barber, a volleyball standout for Lafayette Faith Christian, was the female scholar athlete of the year. She is pictured with Sam King of the Journal and Courier.

More: Spack honored by award.