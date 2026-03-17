Gold and Black Radio: Purdue hoops heads to NCAA Tournament fresh off Big Ten Tournament title

In our March 10, 2026 edition, host Derek Schultz and GoldandBlack.com’s Purdue men’s basketball expert Brian Nuebert recap the Boilermakers’ Big Ten Tournament title over the weekend and look ahead at the matchup with Queens on Friday in St. Louis.

ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE – An excerpt from Brian Neubert’s Three Thoughts from the weekend column

If there’s one best-case takeaway from Purdue’s championship run in the Big Ten Tournament, it’s this: the Boilermakers seem to be actualizing as the team people thought they would be all season long — the reason they were picked as the preseason No. 1 team.

Purdue played its best basketball of the season in Chicago and sustained it in an unwavering manner over four games in four days, just before getting into the NCAA Tournament as a No. 2 seed, not long after it had become easy to write the Boilermakers off and leave them lying in the gutter for dead.

Purdue’s seniors all transformed this weekend into the very best versions of themselves. The defensive side of things fell into place incredibly well and, again, was consistent over four games in four days. The frontcourt was excellent, the point guard play was impeccable, and Purdue got a reminder of how good it can be when all of those elements fall into place.

After celebrating a championship to wrap up these seniors’ great Big Ten careers, the Boilermakers went into the TV room at the United Center to learn they had received a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament — and, from the outside looking in, a hell of a draw.

Keep this up, and all things are possible.