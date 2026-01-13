Gold and Black Radio: Purdue hoops readies for upstart Iowa
Purdue men’s basketball talk with GoldandBlack.com’s Brian Neubert and host Derek Schultz as the Boilermakers ready for battle with upstart Iowa, which was ranked in the top-25 recently.
ON BRADEN SMITH AND THE PURDUE MATCHUPS AHEAD
I don’t know how the rest of the Big Ten season is going to play out for Purdue, but I do know that the Big Ten is loaded with great point guards and great players. And that might be the best thing the Boilermakers could ask for, because the Braden Smith I’ve covered for like a half-decade now always rises to — and normally beyond — the level of big-ticket competition.
All the way back to high school and AAU, any time Smith would come across somebody drawing notoriety, rankings, attention, offers or whatever, he’s seemed to take it personal and matchups played out accordingly.
Enter Iowa’s Bennett Stirtz now, one of the players posing some measure of threat to Smith’s alpha status among not just Big Ten point guards, but players. Whether Smith and Stirtz even directly go head to head, I don’t know, but chances are, the Iowa star’s mere presence brings a bit extra out of Smith, same as might happen when UCLA’s Donovan Dent and Michigan State’s Jeremy Fears Jr. come along, not to mention Bruce Thornton.
Competition bringing a bit more out of Smith should be reason for worry for opponents, because Smith is playing the best all-around basketball basketball of his Purdue career right now. That’s a mouthful.
And if you don’t think Smith is the vengeful type, remember that Penn State was one of the lowest points of last season for Purdue, resulting in a court storm. Saturday, Smith looked out for blood.