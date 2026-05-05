Gold and Black Radio: Purdue hoops spring recruiting, roster and more



GoldandBlack.com’s Brian Neubert and host Derek Schultz break down Purdue hoops and spring recruiting and what’s next for the Boilermakers as they look to build future rosters.

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Purdue men’s basketball Recruiting Primer (excerpt)

THE BIG MAN

Pike center Isaiah Hill has been Purdue’s foremost 2027 target since his freshman season and it seems as if there’s a great chance that effort is ultimately rewarded. The 7-footer, widely regarded as a top-25 sort of prospect nationally, has been around the Boilermaker program quite a bit over the years, has built a solid bond with its coaches and been drawn to its reputation for center usage.

Still more prospect than player at this point, Hill projects as an elite shot-blocking asset with athleticism, length, mobility and perimeter skill to be a real pick-and-roll weapon offensively. His immense upside lies in his physical development and eventual development as a scorer around the rim.

Louisville seems to be Purdue’s main competition at this stage, but Hill has been offered by many others. Boilermaker coaches’ attentiveness to him for years now, as portal fever has struck nationwide, is part of the reason Purdue would seem very well situated here. When Hill might decide remains to be seen.

At center, Purdue’s also been involved with Phoenix’s Darius Wabbington, Rivals’ No. 16 player nationally.

More: Rivals’ 2027 Top 15

THE POINT GUARDS

Purdue’s relatively new cachet as a point guard school will pay off in the 2027 class, as Purdue is strong with too many really good ones to not get somebody. That’s been said before in past years, but times have changed in terms as the program’s stature in the marketplace has changed.

Fresh off Braden Smith starring for four seasons and international star Omer Mayer coming on board last spring, Purdue’s gained considerable pull with elite PG recruits Reese Alston (No. 5 overall nationally, per Rivals), Kevin Savage (73) and Jaxson Davis (60), each of whom have already visited in some form or another, be it officially or unofficially.

Texas’ Chase Richardson had been offered and was a legitimate target, but after he officially visited last weekend, he turned around and committed to Texas A&M, perhaps reflective of the musical-chairs game often set in motion once official visits start. Once dominoes start falling, they echo, especially right now as the transfer wire is still popping.

Purdue has also seriously recruited Brewster Academy’s Antonio Pemberton, but has not yet offered.

Prior to last season’s outstanding class coming together mostly in the fall, Purdue recruiting classes tended to fall in place early, and this recruiting cycle may play out similarly.