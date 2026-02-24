Gold and Black Radio: Purdue looks ahead to MSU



GoldandBlack.com’s Brian Neubert talks with host Derek Schultz about the latest Purdue hoops and more in our Feb. 24 edition.

Audio only

ON FORMER PURDUE ALL-AMERICAN RONDALE MOORE

AN EXCERPT FROM BRIAN NEUBERT’S THREE THOUGHTS FROM THE WEEKEND COLUMN

I’m not even going to pretend to have known Rondale Moore at all as a person. I covered his recruitment, then his college career at arm’s length. I obviously can not and would not speculate as to why he might have done what he’s suspected to have done, nor can I relate to whatever feelings might drive such things. I try not to judge things I don’t understand or can not relate to.

But I do know this: Moore was a professional long before he was a professional. He was the sort of athlete who challenged the imagination, who made us rethink the concept of possible, and his birthright was stardom and his focus and the focus of those guiding him was just that. Hell bent on actualizing that destiny for his family’s sake, Moore carried a weight, as many of these young men and women do these days. Sadly, Caleb Swanigan was the same deal.

Sports are rooted in fun, but inseparable from cruelty, and Moore’s fortunes the past few years have been sports-tragic in the context of his career arc, leading ultimately to real-life tragedy.

It’s devastating, man. A young, promising life cut way too short. I’m certain there was a worthwhile place in the world for Rondale Moore. I didn’t know him, but from afar I saw a charismatic, smart and hard-working guy who did well in school when, let’s be honest, he didn’t really need to. I saw a kid who loved his family and was loyal to his coaches. Please keep Jeff Brohm, JaMarcus Shephard, etc., in your thoughts as well. They’re mourning, too.

Any time something happens like what is suspected to have happened here, it is too bad that when a permanent decision is made, that person isn’t around to see and hear how the world really feels about them. A wise man once told me, “We don’t all get the chance to attend our own funerals” and if we did, perhaps it would help those struggling in silence.

Tell people how you feel about them. Be there for each other. Don’t be afraid to ask for help. We are all in this together. All we have is one other.

Act accordingly.