Gold and Black Radio: Purdue summer practice begins and more



In our June 10, 2026, edition, GoldandBlack.com’s Brian Neubert and host Derek Schultz talk about the opening of Purdue men’s basketball summer workouts, including the important steps that need to be taken looking forward to the 2026-27 season.

Audio only

PURDUE OFFENSE (excerpt from Brian Neubert’s takeaways from early workouts

• The lob pass in pick-and-roll offense is critical, particularly considering Omer Mayer‘s proficiency as a pull-up shooter. Finishing in pick-and-roll might be Daniel Jacobsen‘s greatest asset and a threat Purdue can play off if defenses have to fear it. But reps are key this summer.

• Benter’s a great shooter and will have ample action run for him to leverage that skill, but transition will be a big deal, too. Purdue’s going to want him running and filling the wing at every opportunity.

• Offensive rebounding is of course an emphasis now that Purdue doesn’t have the sort of physical presences it has relied on in the past.

PURDUE DEFENSE

• Expect more emphasis on ball pressure, especially up top. The past few seasons, Purdue has settled often into backing off the ball some in order to be more compact in halfcourt defense. Now it seems like it will renew its emphasis on pressuring full-court. Cox and Harris are going to have to lead in this regard.

• Purdue seems intent on continuing to pressure with its 5 men in ball-screen defense. Hedging was not just an Oscar Cluff thing.

ETC.

• The past few Purdue teams didn’t require as much teaching as this one does/will. Lots of emphasis being placed on older players looking out for younger ones and helping them learn.

• Purdue is still sorting through new NCAA rules on international recruits, waiting on anticipated addition Enzo Shahrvin. It needs him, or any bigger body for that matter.