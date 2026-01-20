Gold and Black Radio: What's next for Purdue football after the Portal closes



In our Jan. 20, 2026 edition, Purdue football updates from the close of the transfer portal and all the activity that is still ahead for coach Barry Odom.

Purdue Mister Clark eval (written by Tom Dienhart)

Purdue added what it hopes will be a key part of an overhauled secondary when it netted a commitment from Florida International cornerback Mister Clark.

The 6-0, 185-pound Opa Locka, Fla., native, who has two years of eligibility, figures to have a good chance to earn a starting spot in a Purdue secondary that’s re-tooling.

“He was a good cover corner in the slot,” said Walter Villa, who covers FIU for the Miami Herald. “His forte was as a cover corner, moreso than as a run-supporter.”

Clark played in all 12 games for the Panthers in 2025, tallying 63 tackles. He was second on team in interceptions with three and logged 6.5 TFLs en route to being named to the All-CUSA first-team.

A product of Carol City (Fla.) High, Clark played in just four games in 2024, mostly on special teams. In 2023, he saw action in only two contests.

“He has good size, he’s a good player,” said Villa. “When you are a first-team player in this league, I think he was looking to move up and make some cash. Purdue got a good player, I think.”

Two questions (excerpt from today’s 3-2-1)

1 – What’s left?

Purdue has landed 28 players from the portal along with four JC transfers. That’s 32 players added to the 2026 roster who will bring experience.

Where does the Boilermaker staff still have holes to fill?

Purdue could use another edge rusher, along with a tight end and kicker.

2026 PORTAL ADDITIONS BY POSITION

Position Number of commits Offensive line 5 Receiver 4 Running back 3 Linebacker 3 Defensive tackle 3 Cornerback 3 Safety 3 Edge 2 Tight end 1 Punter 1 Quarterback 0 Kicker 0 Total 28

2026 JC COMMITMENTS BY POSITION