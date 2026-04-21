Gold and Black Radio: What's next for Purdue football post-spring ball



In our April 21, 2026, edition, GoldandBlack.com football experts Tom Dienhart and Dub Jellison are quizzed by host Derek Schultz regarding the post-spring ball to-do list for Purdue football.

Audio only

Purdue Offensive line

(an excerpt from Tom Dienhart’s recent breakdown of the position:

One exciting item

The arrival of six portal additions certainly bolsters the depth. Two arrivesd from USC (Micah Banuelos and Makai Saina), two came from South Carolina (Boaz Stanley and Jatavius Shivers) and one arrived from Oklahoma State (Nuku Mafi). As many as three could start this fall: Banuelos, Stanley and Mafi.

One concern

With so many moving parts, will the front develop chemistry? Another X-factor is new line coach Zach Crabtree, who takes over for the ousted Vance Vice. All eyes are on Joey Tanona, who will reprise his role as the No. 1 left tackle and anchor. He is a known commodity, but is he OK coming off offseason shoulder surgery?

Aside from Tanona, every other likely starter will be new. Three look like portal additions, with Banuelos at right guard, Mafi at right tackle and Stanley at center. The left guard looks like Marques Easley, a holdover who never has started a game. He spent last year in a reserve role after transferring from Georgia.

One question

Yes, the unit has more size and enhanced depth. But will it translate to being more physical? Purdue traditionally struggles to “muscle up” in short-yardage situations. And no truncated area typically poses more problems than the red zone.

The stats don’t glow. This was the No. 14 rushing attack in the Big Ten in 2025 (126.4 ypg). And only three schools had fewer rushing TDs than Purdue’s 11.

The red zone often was a dead zone: Purdue was last in the Big Ten in red zone conversions with the lowest scoring conversion (75.7 percent) and touchdown conversion (48.7). When it was 4th-and-goal at the 1-yard line, and everyone in the stadium knew Purdue wanted to run the ball, it rarely succeeded in imposing its will on a defense.