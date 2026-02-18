Skip to main content
Purdue
Join Now

GoldandBlack.com gallery: No. 1 Michigan 91, No. 7 Purdue 80

On3 imageby: Tom Dienhart1 hour agoTomDienhart1

Photos from No. 7 Purdue’s 91-80 loss to No. 1 Michigan on Tuesday evening in Mackey Arena. Images by Chad Krockover.

You may also like