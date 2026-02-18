GoldandBlack.com gallery: No. 1 Michigan 91, No. 7 Purdue 80
Photos from No. 7 Purdue’s 91-80 loss to No. 1 Michigan on Tuesday evening in Mackey Arena. Images by Chad Krockover.
The chances for another Big Ten regular-season championship banner just about vanished on Tuesday night. All because of top-ranked Michigan, which...
Following each Purdue men's basketball game, GoldandBlack.com takes a deeper look back via basic and advanced statistics, analytics and other...
Our First Thoughts and GoldandBlack.com game thread for seventh-ranked Purdue's Tuesday meeting with No. 1 Michigan....
Breaking down seventh-ranked Purdue's Tuesday meeting with No. 1 Michigan in Mackey Arena....
In this week's Three Thoughts from the Weekend, Purdue's underdog energy, absence of vanity and more....
As No. 1 Michigan heads to West Lafayette for Tuesday night's massive meeting with No. 7 Purdue, Boilermaker coach Matt Painter and players met with...
GoldandBlack.com's detailed look back at 13th-ranked Purdue's 78-57 win at Iowa Saturday night in Iowa City....
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Purdue's dominant win at Iowa suggested things are coming together for the Boilermakers at the perfect time....

IOWA CITY — Our First Thoughts and GoldandBlack.com game thread for 13th-ranked Purdue's Tuesday night meeting with Iowa at Carver-Hawkeye Arena....
IOWA CITY — Breaking down 13th-ranked Purdue's Saturday meeting with Iowa at Carver-Hawkeye Arena....
In our Valentine's Day 2026 edition: Purdue vs. Iowa hoops; Caden Pierce analysiswith Brian Neubert; Boilermaker football updates with Tom and Dub...
Breaking down the significance of Princeton transfer Caden Pierce's commitment to Purdue....
GoldandBlack.com's detailed look back at 13th-ranked Purdue's 80-77 OT win at Nebraska Tuesday night in Lincoln....

LINCOLN — Our First Thoughts and GoldandBlack.com game thread for 13th-ranked Purdue's Tuesday night meeting with No. 7 Nebraska....
In today's show, we talk Purdue football with GoldandBlack.com's Tom Dienhart and Dub Jellison on the heels of the interviews with Kevin Kane and...
No. 13 Purdue will face a big challenge when it travels to Lincoln to battle No. 7 Nebraska on Tuesday night. Below is what Purdue men's basketball...
GoldandBlack.com's detailed look back at Purdue's 68-64 win over Oregon Saturday afternoon....
