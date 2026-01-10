GoldandBlack.com gallery: No. 5 Purdue 93, Penn State 85
Photos from No. 5 Purdue’s 93-85 win vs. Penn State on Saturday afternoon in Mackey Arena. Images by Chad Krockover.
Photos from No. 5 Purdue’s 93-85 win vs. Penn State on Saturday afternoon in Mackey Arena. Images by Chad Krockover.
Behind 26 points and 14 assists from Braden Smith and an emphatic start to the second half, fifth-ranked Purdue won its seventh straight Saturday,...
Our GoldandBlack.com post-game analysis from Purdue's 93-85 win over Penn State Saturday....
Following each Purdue men's basketball game, GoldandBlack.com takes a deeper look back via basic and advanced statistics, analytics and other...
Our First Thoughts and GoldandBlack.com game thread for fifth-ranked Purdue's Saturday afternoon meeting with Penn State....
Breaking down fifth-ranked Purdue's Saturday afternoon meeting with Penn State in Mackey Arena....
How do you measure C.J. Cox’s defensive value? It goes beyond numbers. During Wednesday’s win over Washington, the sophomore didn’t record a steal...
GoldandBlack.com's detailed look back at No. 5 Purdue's 81-73 win over Washington Wednesday night....
Our GoldandBlack.com post-game analysis from Purdue's 81-73 win over Washington Wednesday evening....
For the third time in the last four seasons, the Boilermakers managed to match their best 15-game start in program history. It seems routine, but...
Photos from No. 5 Purdue's 81-73 victory vs. Washington on Wednesday evening. Images by Chad Krockover....
Following each Purdue men's basketball game, GoldandBlack.com takes a deeper look back via basic and advanced statistics, analytics and other...
Our First Thoughts and GoldandBlack.com game thread for fifth-ranked Purdue's Wednesday night meeting with Washington....
Purdue coach Matt Painter discusses the fifth-ranked Boilermakers' Big Ten visit from Washington and more....
GoldandBlack.com's detailed look back at No. 5 Purdue's 87-63 win at Wisconsin Saturday night....
MADISON, WIs. — Our GoldandBlack.com post-game analysis from Purdue's 89-73 win at Wisconsin Saturday evening....
MADISON, Wis. — Behind a dominant second half and a history-making night for Braden Smith, No. 5 Purdue rolled in its return to Big Ten play, winning...
Following each Purdue men's basketball game, GoldandBlack.com takes a deeper look back via basic and advanced statistics, analytics and other...
MADISON, Wis. — Our First Thoughts and GoldandBlack.com game thread for fifth-ranked Purdue's Saturday night meeting with Wisconsin in Madison....
Breaking down fifth-ranked Purdue's Saturday night Big Ten re-opener at Wisconsin....
Happy New Year! GoldandBlack.com's Brian Neubert and host Alan Karpick get the year started with Purdue basketball talk with Big Ten hoops starting...
Purdue coach Matt Painter discusses the fifth-ranked Boilermakers' Big Ten re-opener at Wisconsin and more....
A post-non-conference look at fifth-ranked Purdue's NCAA Tournament résumé as Big Ten play resumes....
GoldandBlack.com's detailed look back at No. 5 Purdue's 101-60 win over Kent State Monday night....
Our GoldandBlack.com post-game analysis from Purdue's 88-60 win over No. 21 Auburn Saturday evening....
Purdue men's basketball talk with GoldandBlack.com's Brian Neubert and host Derek Schultz as the duo discusses Purdue's blowout win over Kent State...