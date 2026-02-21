Skip to main content
Purdue
Join Now

GoldandBlack.com gallery: No. 7 Purdue 93, Indiana 64

On3 imageby: Tom Dienhart1 hour agoTomDienhart1

Photos from No. 7 Purdue’s 93-64 victory vs. Indiana on Friday night in Mackey Arena. Images by Chad Krockover.

You may also like