GoldandBlack.com gallery: Purdue 2026 Pro Day
Photos from Purdue’s 2026 Pro Day inside Mollenkopf Athletic Center on Wednesday. Twenty Boilermakers performed in front of scouts from 29 professional teams. Images by Chad Krockover.
Purdue RB Devin Mockobee, LB Mani Powell and DE CJ Nunnally talk Pro Day on Wednesday. https://youtu.be/Y_Dr_KZlV8Q https://youtu.be/yhCSIwloEpY...
The number of teams around college football that will trot out a new starting quarterback as a result of the transfer portal carousel at the position...
It's informative, it's insightful, it's opinionated ... it's the Deep Dive, a look at Purdue's first spring practice. • Purdue had a spirited...
Photos from Purdue's first spring practice on Tuesday as Barry Odom begins his second season. Images by Chad Krockover. Ryan Browne Jalil Hall...
Barry Odom met the media on Tuesday after Purdue's first spring practice. Here's what he said: Opening statement: I thought our coaching staff did a...
Purdue football is back. Day one of the 15 practice slate in West Lafayette this spring commenced in Mollenkopf Athletic Center on Tuesday morning,...
Following Purdue's first practice of the spring, coach Barry Odom, quarterback Ryan Browne and quarterbacks coach Darin Hinshaw met with the media....
Three thing learned. Two questions. One bold statement. It's The 3-2-1, a look at Purdue football as spring ball opens on Tuesday. Three things...
It is full-steam ahead on the 2026 season for Purdue, as Barry Odom looks to take the next step in the evolution of his program in Year Two....
Barry Odom added two offensive analysts to his coaching staff at Purdue on Friday morning, with the program announcing the hirings of Sean Maguire...
Jackson Anthop witnessed Rondale Moore's greatness up close. Anthrop saw the speed, the dedication, the work ethic ... the jaw-dropping talent while...
Are you ready for some spring football? Purdue has released its schedule for Barry Odom's second iteration of spring ball. The Boilermakers will...
Three things learned. Two questions. One bold statement. It's The 3-2-1, a look at the remarkable Rondale Moore. Three things learned 1 - Legacy of...
Rondale Moore has passed away, according to published reports. Moore, 25, was an electric talent who arrived at Purdue in 2018 as one of the...
Meet Butler Benton, the man tasked with leading the charge to build Purdue's roster. The executive director of player personnel arrived in West...
Three things learned. Two questions. One bold statement. It's The 3-2-1, a look at Purdue football. Three things learned 1 - Defensive cornerstone...
God's plan. That's what Kevin Kane calls his return to Purdue. It's a story no one could have envisioned just a few months ago. But, here's Kane,...
One of the several moves Purdue and Barry Odom made to the coaching staff this off-season was along the offensive line, bringing in Zach Crabtree...