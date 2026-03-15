GoldandBlack.com gallery: Purdue 80, Michigan 72
CHICAGO — Photos from Purdue’s 80-72 victory vs. Michigan in the Big Ten championship game on Sunday. Images by Chad Krockover.
CHICAGO — Photos from Purdue’s 80-72 victory vs. Michigan in the Big Ten championship game on Sunday. Images by Chad Krockover.
CHICAGO — Fresh off a Big Ten Tournament championship, Purdue's headed to St. Louis as the 2 seed in the West Region.Purdue will face Queens on...
CHICAGO — Purdue has a Big Ten title to celebrate after all. Behind its seniors, the Boilermakers won the Big Ten Tournament Sunday with an...
Following each Purdue men's basketball game, GoldandBlack.com takes a deeper look back via basic and advanced statistics, analytics and other...
CHICAGO — Our First Thoughts and GoldandBlack.com game thread for Purdue's Big Ten Tournament opener Thursday vs. Northwestern....
CHICAGO — Breaking down Purdue's Big Ten Tournament title game matchup with Michigan at the United Center....
Our GoldandBlack.com post-game analysis from Purdue's 73-66 win Saturday over UCLA....
CHICAGO — Purdue's seniors get their chance for another conference title as the Boilermakers advanced to Sunday's Big Ten Tournament title game vs....
Following each Purdue men's basketball game, GoldandBlack.com takes a deeper look back via basic and advanced statistics, analytics and other...
CHICAGO — Our First Thoughts and GoldandBlack.com game thread for Purdue's Big Ten Tournament semifinals meeting with UCLA....
CHICAGO — Breaking down Purdue's Saturday Big Ten Tournament semifinals meeting with UCLA at the United Center....
Our GoldandBlack.com post-game analysis from Purdue's 97-93 loss Saturday to Wisconsin....
CHICAGO — On to Saturday. Purdue routed Nebraska Saturday for its second emphatic win in as many days at the Big Ten Tournament, beating the...
Following each Purdue men's basketball game, GoldandBlack.com takes a deeper look back via basic and advanced statistics, analytics and other...
CHICAGO — Our First Thoughts and GoldandBlack.com game thread for Purdue's Big Ten Tournament opener Thursday vs. Northwestern....
CHICAGO — Breaking down Purdue's Friday evening meeting with Nebraska at the Big Ten Tournament....
CHICAGO — If this is Postseason Purdue, the Boilermakers best not be underestimated the remainder of the month. In its Big Ten Tournament opener...
Purdue Tweets/videos https://youtu.be/S5gpsns06yg?si=vnSUeBCfYMuZqSQi https://youtu.be/u93T8DBigiQ...
Following each Purdue men's basketball game, GoldandBlack.com takes a deeper look back via basic and advanced statistics, analytics and other...
CHICAGO — Our First Thoughts and GoldandBlack.com game thread for Purdue's Big Ten Tournament opener Thursday vs. Northwestern....
Breaking down Purdue's Thursday night meeting with Northwestern at the Big Ten Tournament in Chicago....
In today's Weekly Word, Purdue's Big Ten Tournament trip, All-Big Ten and more....
Purdue Tweets/videos https://youtu.be/rQC8vlPkuMA?si=wbqE-4JxWq-_NHiv https://twitter.com/brianneubert/status/2031772338308489467?s=20...
Purdue Tweets/videos https://twitter.com/BoilerBall/status/2031403935571861607?s=20 Smith, the first Purdue men's hooper since Rick Mount to earn...
In our March 10, 2026 edition, host Derek Schultz and GoldandBlack.com's Purdue men's basketball expert break down what is next for Purdue as it...
In advance of Tuesday's Big Ten honors reveal, a look at GoldandBlack.com's media ballot, as submitted to the conference....