Skip to main content
Purdue
Join Now

GoldandBlack.com gallery: Purdue football Spring Showcase

On3 imageby: Tom Dienhart40 minutes agoTomDienhart1

Photos from Purdue’s Spring Showcase on Saturday in Ross-Ade Stadium. Images by Chad Krockover.

Ethan Trent
Tra’Mar Harris, Traveon Wright
Tra’Mar Harris, Traveon Wright
Ryan Turner, Brandon Kinsey
Austin Appleby
Emoni Smith, Charles Correa
Pete
Pete
Ryan Browne
Ryan Browne
Bennett Meredith
Sam Goellner
Dylan Drennan
Curt Neal, Ryan Browne
Xavier Townsend
Xavier Townsend
Kylan Fox
Fame Ijeboi, Ryan Browne
Fame Ijeboi
Carter Holsworth
Tom Ewing
George Burhenn
Jerrick Gibson, Bennett Meredith
George Burhenn
Corey Smith, Maxwell Barbee
Corey Smith
Corey Smith, Maxwell Barbee
Ethan Trent
Tom Ewing
Brayden Sweeney
Traveon Wright
Izaiah Wright
Max Parrott
Emoni Smith
Hudson Miller
Garyt Miller
George Burhenn, Brayden Sweeney
Ryan Browne
Kylan Fox
Elo Modozie, Micah Banuelos, Marques Easley
Ryan Browne
Fame Ijeboi
Fame Ijeboi
Ryan Browne
Xavier Townsend
Kylan Fox
Kylan Fox
Antonio Harris
Barry Odom
Antonio Harris
Brandon Kinsey
Brandon Kinsey
Ryan Browne
Ryan Browne
Ryan Browne
Seth Turner
Seth Turner
Barry Odom
Kevin Kane
Dylan Drennan

You may also like