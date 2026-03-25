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GoldandBlack.com gallery: Purdue NCAA Sweet 16 open practice

On3 imageby: Tom Dienhart1 hour agoTomDienhart1

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Photos from No. 2 Purdue’s open practice a day before its Sweet 16 game vs. No. 11 Texas. Images by Chad Krockover.

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