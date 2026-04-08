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GoldandBlack.com gallery: Purdue spring practice No. 12

On3 imageby: Tom Dienhart2 hours agoTomDienhart1

Photos from Purdue’s 12th spring practice on Tuesday in West Lafayette. Images by Chad Krockover.

Ryan Browne
Ryan Browne
Ryan Browne
Bennett Mereidth
Jaylan Hornsby
Garyt Odom
George Burhenn
Luca Puccinelli
Ryan Browne
Ryan Browne
Bennett Meredith
George Burhenn
Luca Puccinelli
Jon Grimmett
Jackson Berryman
Barry Odom
Charles Correa
Andrew Adkison
Andrew Adkison
Asaad Waseem
Quinn Rosenkranz
Xavier Townsend
Quinn Rosenkranz
Darin Hinshaw
Corey Smith
Chauncey Magwood
Chauncey Magwood
Brandon Kinsey
Owen Davis

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