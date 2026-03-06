Skip to main content
Purdue
GoldandBlack.com gallery: Purdue spring practice No. 2

On3 imageby: Tom Dienhart1 hour agoTomDienhart1

Photos from Purdue’s second spring practice of 2026. Images by Chad Krockover.

DB Vi’Naz Cobb
DB Justin Denson
Ta’Vari Hampton
LB Anthony Speca
LB Jaxon Ott
LB Charles Correa, DC Kevin Kane
LB Charles Correa
LB Jojo Hayden
LB Jojo Hayden
DC Kevin Kane
Defensive analyst Dave Steckel
LB Owen Davis
Defensive analyst Dave Steckel
Defensive analyst Dave Steckel
DE Finn Goodman
DE Breeon Ishmail
DE coach Jake Trump
DE Keyshawn Burgos
DE Elo Modozie
DE Elo Modozie
DE Sam Goellner
DB coach Charles Clark
DB Anthony Denson
DB Ta’Vari Hampton, Dax Noles
DB Jaden Mangham
Barry Odom
Barry Odom
DB Dax Noles, DJ Greene
Barry Odom
Barry Odom
DB Traveon Wright, WR De’Nylon Morrissette
DB Smiley Bradford, WR De’Nylon Morrissette
DB Smiley Bradford, WR De’Nylon Morrissette
DB Ryan Turner
WR Brandon Kinsey
WR Nolan Buckman
DB Dee Newsome, WR Corey Smith
DB Justin Denson
DB Kaleb Richmond, WR Quinn Rosenkranz
DB Kaleb Richmond, WR Quinn Rosenkranz
DB Kaleb Richmond
DB Isaiah Needam
DB John Slaughter, WR Jesse Watson
DB John Slaughter, WR Jesse Watson
DB Hudauri Hines, WR Corey Smith
DB Hudauri Hines, WR Corey Smith
DB Dee Newsome
DB Hudauri Hines
DB DJ Greene
DB Vi’Naz Cobb
DB Kaleb Richmond
DB Smiley Bradford
DB Justin Denson
Raderrion Daniels
DB Mister Clark
DB Smiley Bradford

