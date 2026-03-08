GoldandBlack.com gallery: Wisconsin 97, No. 15 Purdue 93
Photos from No. 15 Purdue’s 97-93 loss to Wisconsin on Senior Day. Images by Chad Krockover.
Photos from No. 15 Purdue’s 97-93 loss to Wisconsin on Senior Day. Images by Chad Krockover.
When Wisconsin’s John Blackwell drained a 3-pointer nine minutes into Saturday’s game, it didn’t seem to carry a lot of significance. But it did....
Following each Purdue men's basketball game, GoldandBlack.com takes a deeper look back via basic and advanced statistics, analytics and other...
Our First Thoughts and GoldandBlack.com game thread for seventh-ranked Purdue's Friday night meeting wit Indiana....
Breaking down eighth-ranked Purdue's Sunday afternoon meeting with Ohio State at Value City Arena....
On today's show (March 7, 2026), we spend the hour with GoldandBlack.com basketball analyst Brian Neubert Purdue's Daniels School of Business...
Purdue coach Matt Painter and Purdue's fourth-year seniors discuss Wisconsin, senior day and more....
GoldandBlack.com's detailed look back at 15th-ranked Purdue's win over Northwestern Wednesday night in Welsh-Ryan Arena....
EVANSTON — Thanks to CJ Cox's 27 points, Purdue snapped a two_game losing streak with a dramatic 70-66 win at Northwestern....
Following each Purdue men's basketball game, GoldandBlack.com takes a deeper look back via basic and advanced statistics, analytics and other...
EVANSTON, Ill. — Our First Thoughts and GoldandBlack.com game thread for 15th-ranked Purdue's Wednesday meeting with Northwestern....
EVANSTON — Breaking down 15th-ranked Purdue's Wednesday night meeting with Northwestern at Welsh-Ryan Arena....
On today's show, we spend the hour with GoldandBlack.com basketball analyst Brian Neubert and two segments for Purdue's Daniels School of Business...
It’s about 90 minutes before tip-off at Mackey Arena ahead of the colossal top 10 matchup between Michigan and Purdue. Omer Mayer steps away from...
Purdue coach Matt Painter discusses Northwestern, defensive consistency, criticism and more inore....
In this week's Three Thoughts from the Weekend, Purdue basketball's shelf life, Boilermaker football and more....
In our March 3, 2026 edition, GoldandBlack.com's Brian Neubert and host Derek Schultz break down Purdue basketball and its recent woes as it heads to...
COLUMBUS — COLUMBUS — This is not how Purdue wanted to begin March, falling at Ohio State Sunday afternoon....
Following each Purdue men's basketball game, GoldandBlack.com takes a deeper look back via basic and advanced statistics, analytics and other...
COLUMBUS — Our First Thoughts and GoldandBlack.com game thread for eighth-ranked Purdue's Sunday meeting with Ohio State....
Breaking down eighth-ranked Purdue's Sunday afternoon meeting with Ohio State at Value City Arena....
GoldandBlack.com's detailed look back at eighth-ranked Purdue's narrow loss to No. 13 Michigan State Thursday night in Mackey Arena....
In our Feb. 28, 2026 edition, we spend the hour with sports law attorney Pete Rush as he will discuss Oscar Cluff and the possibility of another year...
Michigan State found its shooting touch in the second half. Purdue couldn’t keep up on either end and suffered a crucial loss in its quest to finish...
Photos from No. 8 Purdue's 76-74 loss to No. 13 Michigan State on Thursday night in Mackey Arena. Images by Chad Krockover....
Following each Purdue men's basketball game, GoldandBlack.com takes a deeper look back via basic and advanced statistics, analytics and other...