GoldandBlack.com NCAA Sweet 16 gallery: No. 2 Purdue 79, No. 11 Texas 77
SAN JOSE, Calif. — Photos from No. 2 Purdue’s 79-77 win vs. No. 11 Texas in the Sweet 16. Images by Chad Krockover.
SAN JOSE, Calif. — Photos from No. 2 Purdue’s 79-77 win vs. No. 11 Texas in the Sweet 16. Images by Chad Krockover.
SAN JOSE — Our GoldandBlack.com post-game analysis from Purdue's 79-77 win over Texas to advance to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament...
SAN JOSE - They needed one win to become the program's all-time winningest class. They needed one victory to set a record for the most wins in the...
Following each Purdue men's basketball game, GoldandBlack.com takes a deeper look back via basic and advanced statistics, analytics and other...
SAN JOSE — Our First Thoughts and GoldandBlack.com game thread for Purdue's NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 meeting with Texas....
SAN JOSE — Breaking down Purdue's NCAA Tournament meeting with Texas in the Sweet 16....
SAN JOSE — The two very different sides to Purdue fifth-year senior Trey Kaufman-Renn have worked in tandem to make a great player....
SAN JOSE — As Purdue prepares to meet Texas in the Sweet 16, CJ Cox's status remains unclear....
SAN JOSE – There was the electrifying dunk off a Zach Edey miss against Connecticut in the national championship game. There was the game-tying...
SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Photos from No. 2 Purdue's open practice a day before its Sweet 16 game vs. No. 11 Texas. Images by Chad Krockover....
SAN JOSE — Purdue assistant coaches PJ Thompson and Paul Lusk discuss Texas and much more....
Four items to pay attention to as Purdue Basketball heads to the West Regional in San Jose....
As Purdue's Oscar Cluff's potential for another year is still to be fully flushed out we recently caught up with seasoned sports attorney Peter G....
GoldandBlack.com's Brian Neubert and host Derek Schultz will talk Purdue hoops, as both will be making the trek out West to see if Purdue can...
ST. LOUIS — GoldandBlack.com's detailed look back at Purdue's NCAA Tournament win over Miami Sunday in St. Louis....
ST. LOUIS — Our GoldandBlack.com post-game analysis from Purdue's 79-69 win over Miami to advance in the NCAA Tournament...
For the seventh time in the last nine NCAA Tournaments, Purdue will play in the Sweet 16. Purdue rolled past Queens 101-74 in the first round before...
St. LOUIS – Fletcher Loyer nearly pitched a perfect game from a shooting perspective. Trey Kaufman-Renn's floater was...
ST. LOUIS - Photos from No. 2 Purdue's 79-69 victory vs. No. 10 Miami (Fla.) in the NCAA second round. Images by Chad Krockover....
Following each Purdue men's basketball game, GoldandBlack.com takes a deeper look back via basic and advanced statistics, analytics and other...
ST. LOUIS — Our First Thoughts and GoldandBlack.com game thread for Purdue's NCAA Tournament opener Friday vs. Queens....
ST. LOUIS — Breaking down Purdue's NCAA Tournament meeting with Miami at the Enterprise Center....
St. LOUIS – Maybe it was as simple as Oscar Cluff needed to maneuver his way through the Big Ten regular season for the...
ST. LOUIS — GoldandBlack.com's detailed look back at Purdue's NCAA Tournament win over Queens Friday in St. Louis....
CHICAGO — Our GoldandBlack.com post-game analysis from Purdue's 80-72 win over Michigan to win the Big Ten Tournament...
St. LOUIS – Braden Smith’s first assist as a Boilermaker was to Trey Kaufman-Renn 1,228 days ago inside Mackey...