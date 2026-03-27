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GoldandBlack.com NCAA Sweet 16 gallery: No. 2 Purdue 79, No. 11 Texas 77

On3 imageby: Tom Dienhart56 minutes agoTomDienhart1

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Photos from No. 2 Purdue’s 79-77 win vs. No. 11 Texas in the Sweet 16. Images by Chad Krockover.

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