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GoldandBlack.com NCAA Elite Eight gallery: No. 1 Arizona 79, No. 2 Purdue 64

On3 imageby: Tom Dienhart59 minutes agoTomDienhart1

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Photos from No. 2 Purdue’s 79-64 loss to No. 1 Arizona in the Elite Eight. Images by Chad Krockover.

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