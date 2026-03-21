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GoldandBlack.com NCAA gallery: No. 2 Purdue 104, No. 15 Queens 71

On3 imageby: Tom Dienhart53 minutes agoTomDienhart1

ST. LOUIS — Photos from No. 2 Purdue’s 104-71 victory vs. No. 15 Queens in the first round of the NCAA tournament. Images by Chad Krockover.

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