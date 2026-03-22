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GoldandBlack.com NCAA gallery: No. 2 Purdue 79, No. 10 Miami 69

On3 imageby: Tom Dienhart1 hour agoTomDienhart1

ST. LOUIS – Photos from No. 2 Purdue’s 79-69 victory vs. No. 10 Miami (Fla.) in the NCAA second round. Images by Chad Krockover.

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