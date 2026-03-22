GoldandBlack.com NCAA gallery: No. 2 Purdue 79, No. 10 Miami 69
ST. LOUIS – Photos from No. 2 Purdue’s 79-69 victory vs. No. 10 Miami (Fla.) in the NCAA second round. Images by Chad Krockover.
ST. LOUIS – Photos from No. 2 Purdue’s 79-69 victory vs. No. 10 Miami (Fla.) in the NCAA second round. Images by Chad Krockover.
ST. LOUIS — Our GoldandBlack.com post-game analysis from Purdue's 79-69 win over Miami to advance in the NCAA Tournament...
St. LOUIS – Fletcher Loyer nearly pitched a perfect game from a shooting perspective. Trey Kaufman-Renn's floater was...
Following each Purdue men's basketball game, GoldandBlack.com takes a deeper look back via basic and advanced statistics, analytics and other...
ST. LOUIS — Our First Thoughts and GoldandBlack.com game thread for Purdue's NCAA Tournament opener Friday vs. Queens....
ST. LOUIS — Breaking down Purdue's NCAA Tournament meeting with Miami at the Enterprise Center....
St. LOUIS – Maybe it was as simple as Oscar Cluff needed to maneuver his way through the Big Ten regular season for the...
ST. LOUIS — Purdue assistant coaches PJ Thompson and Terry Johnson discuss Miami and much more....
ST. LOUIS — GoldandBlack.com's detailed look back at Purdue's NCAA Tournament win over Queens Friday in St. Louis....
CHICAGO — Our GoldandBlack.com post-game analysis from Purdue's 80-72 win over Michigan to win the Big Ten Tournament...
St. LOUIS – Braden Smith’s first assist as a Boilermaker was to Trey Kaufman-Renn 1,228 days ago inside Mackey...
ST. LOUIS -- Photos from No. 2 Purdue's 104-71 victory vs. No. 15 Queens in the first round of the NCAA tournament. Images by Chad Krockover....
Following each Purdue men's basketball game, GoldandBlack.com takes a deeper look back via basic and advanced statistics, analytics and other...
ST. LOUIS — Our First Thoughts and GoldandBlack.com game thread for Purdue's NCAA Tournament opener Friday vs. Queens....
ST. LOUIS — Breaking down Purdue's NCAA Tournament opener vs. Queens at the Enterprise Center....
Purdue Tweets/videos https://youtu.be/KbP1DKa84W4?si=3iDTYTC_yd18NhEA https://youtu.be/9yEqWxT6X7Y?si=Zpt3iXVTfpsuXGXO...
ST. LOUIS — It's a given at this point that Braden Smith will claim the NCAA's all-time career assists record, needing just two more. But as...
ST. LOUIS - After Purdue saw its first-round opponent for Friday’s NCAA tournament, Oscar Cluff was asked in the locker room inside the United Center...
ST. LOUIS -- Photos from Purdue's open practice in the NCAA Tournament first-round. Images by Chad Krockover....
ST. LOUIS — Purdue assistant coaches PJ Thompson and Paul Lusk discuss Queens and much more....
In today's Weekly Word, Purdue's postseason turnaround, senior ledership and much more....
Purdue Tweets/videos https://twitter.com/GoldandBlackcom/status/2033722486651842877?s=20 https://youtu.be/nb_hMfa4-9o?si=b9zHp1arG4zpgWzG...
In our March 17, 2026 edition, host Derek Schultz and GoldandBlack.com’s Purdue men’s basketball expert Brian Nuebert recap the Boilermakers' Big Ten...
Purdue Tweets/videos https://twitter.com/GoldandBlackcom/status/2033722486651842877?s=20 https://youtu.be/-yeR8ne0G6s?si=0KijoCtTyRND1Frt...
Making the most of the moment is what it’s all about for Rob Blackman, the voice of Purdue men’s basketball. Note: This story first appeared on the...
GoldandBlack.com's detailed look back at Purdue's Big Ten Tournament title game win over Michigan Sunday in Chicago....