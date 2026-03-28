GoldandBlack.com Purdue Basketball Game Preview: Arizona in the NCAA Tournament's Elite Eight

SAN JOSE — Playing for its second Final Four berth in three seasons, Purdue faces No. 1-seeded Arizona Saturday night.

rDETAILS: Saturday, March 29, 2026 | 8:49 p.m. ET | TV: TBS/TruTV (Brian Anderson, Jim Jackson, Allie LaForce) | Radio: Purdue Radio Network

PURDUE (30-8, 13-7 B1G): ROSTER | SCHEDULE | STATS

ARIZONA (35-2, 16-2 Big 12): ROSTER | SCHEDULE | STATS

Team AP Coaches NET KenPom KenPom Win% Purdue 8 13 9 8 35% Arizona 2 2 3 1 65%

A FEW THINGS ABOUT PURDUE

• Purdue is looking for its second Final Four berth in the span of three seasons — the second of this senior class’s career and the second for Matt Painter. The event will be held in Indianapolis.

• Purdue remains the No. 1 most efficient offense in college basketball, per KenPom, but it is coming off its worst three-point shooting game of the season. The Boilermakers are doing a really good job taking care of the basketball, but they obviously need to make threes to beat this Arizona team.

• Fletcher Loyer is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games, shooting 50 shooting from three since the start of February. When these two teams played in Indianapolis two seasons ago, Loyer went for 27 points. This is a very different Arizona team now, though.

• In that neutral-site game in Indy, a 92-84 Purdue win, Loyer and Braden Smith (26 points) each went off vs. Arizona’s deep-drop coverage with its centers.

• Fresh off the game-winner against Texas, Trey Kaufman-Renn is now averaging 21.3 points on 64 percent shooting in the NCAA Tournament.

• Purdue is shooting 82 percent from the foul line in the NCAA Tournament, including eight of 10 from Kaufman-Renn. Fellow big man Oscar Cluff is 8-of-11.

ABOUT ARIZONA

• Clearly one of the two or three best teams in the country — if not the best — Arizona entered the Elite Eight riding a 12-game winning streak since its only two losses came back-to-back in mid-February, both very close games in a strong Big 12.

• Led by premier point guard senior Jaden Bradley, Arizona averages 87 points per game and ranks fourth nationally in offensive efficiency, according to KenPom. Bradley is surrounded by another elite scoring guard in Brayden Burries and an ensemble of big, athletic players with bodies like Miami and Texas — only better and more talented.

• With two more free throw attempts, Arizona will reach 1,000 for the season. It has scored 730 points from the line this year.

• As has been well documented, Arizona is an extremely low-volume three-point shooting team—somewhat counter to modern basketball trends. The Wildcats average only 5.9 made threes per game on roughly 16 attempts. They shoot 37 percent on low volume and are especially dangerous given their offensive rebounding proficiency.

Tommy Lloyd’s team is committed to scoring around the basket — it has big, physical guards, too — and hammering the glass.

Per KenPom, Arizona is No. 1 nationally in effective field goal percentage defense and No. 3 in overall defensive efficiency. Opponents have shot just 39 percent against the Wildcats this season and averaged less than 70 points.

• Seven-footer Motiejus Krivas leads an interior defense that has been virtually impenetrable, allowing just 44-percent shooting on two-point shots, amplifying its dominating rebounding infrastructure.

• One-and-done freshman Koa Peat highlights a frontcourt that comes in waves of big, strong athletes Tobe Awaka is No. 1 nationally in offensive rebounding percentage. He comes off the bench.

THREE KEYS FOR PURDUE

THE INTERIOR FOULS THREES

Obviously, Purdue wants to generate interior scoring against any team it plays—whether that’s guards getting to the rim, Trey Kaufman-Renn posting up or scoring in the pick-and-roll, or Oscar Cluff making himself available for high-percentage looks. There’s no team in college basketball better suited to take that away than Arizona.



Purdue simply cannot afford foul trouble in its frontcourt, so Oscar Cluff and Trey Kaufman-Renn both have to be really careful. And it’s really hard to rebound against teams like the Wildcats when you’re playing cautiously. But that’s the nature of this matchup.

It’s difficult to imagine a pathway to victory that doesn’t involve Purdue making double-digit three-pointers, and doing so efficiently. It was big-time that Purdue was able to beat Texas despite making only 4-of-20 from three, but that’s not going to happen again Saturday.



THREE THOUGHTS

• If there was a glaring question prior to this season about Purdue’s ceiling, it centered on what would happen if the Boilermakers ran into a team full of big, physical athletes. Now we find out. At the same time, Miami and Texas both had high-major, high-end bodies and athletes, and Purdue navigated those matchups. Arizona is a different animal, though.

• There are definite parallels to be drawn between Arizona and Michigan, both in their defensive metrics and in how they look physically. It should be noted that Purdue did not struggle to put up points in its two meetings with the Wolverines.

• It is Braden Smith’s time to shine. Purdue cannot win this game without an absolute masterclass from its senior point guard.

GOLDANDBLACK.COM PREDICTION: ARIZONA 82, PURDUE 78



A win like this would not be unprecedented. Just a couple weeks ago, Purdue beat an opponent of Arizona’s caliber and did so relatively comfortably. But even if Arizona has bodies like Michigan, its frontcourt size and athleticism present a uniquely difficult challenge. This might be too much to ask.