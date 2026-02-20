GoldandBlack.com Purdue Basketball Game Preview: Indiana

In what’s likely to be Purdue’s seniors’ last meeting with their rival, the Boilermakers host Indiana Friday night looking for a regular season split after a disappointing loss in Bloomington a few weeks ago.

DETAILS: Friday, Feb 20, 2026 | 8 p.m. ET | TV: FOX (Gus Johnson, Steve Smith, Allison Williams) | Radio: Purdue Radio Network

PURDUE (21-5, 11-4 B1G): ROSTER | SCHEDULE | STATS

INDIANA (17-9, 8-7 B1G): ROSTER | SCHEDULE | STATS

Team AP Coaches NET KenPom KenPom Win% Purdue 7 7 8 8 87% Indiana — — 32 37 13%

A FEW THINGS ABOUT PURDUE

• Purdue opponents are shooting 34.7 percent from three in Mackey Arena, markedly better than when the Boilermakers play away from home. In losses to Iowa State, Illinois and Michigan, those teams — all of them outstanding — shot a combined 50 percent, 42-of-84.

• In one of the stranger notes of the season, Gicarri Harris is 5-of-32 from three-point range at home this season, but 18-of-37 on the road (or neutral courts).

• Big Ten opponents’ effective field goal percentage of 54.2 percent ranks puts Purdue 15th in the Big Ten in that highly relevant category, per KenPom. Opponents are shooting 55 percent on two-point shots and 36-percent on threes.

• Trey Kaufman-Renn‘s 27 points vs. Michigan were a season-high, topping his prior best of 23 set at Indiana. The common denominator: Purdue was playing from behind in both games and moved him to center for offensive purposes.

ABOUT INDIANA

• Looking to solidify its place in the NCAA Tournament in Year 1 under Darian DeVries, IU has had the week off following Sunday’s 20-point loss at surging Illinois, with followed a controversial overtime home win over Wisconsin and a cozy win over Oregon in Assembly Hall. The Hoosiers are 8-7 in the Big Ten.

• Senior Lamar Wilkerson is on pace to lead the Big Ten in scoring at 24.2 points in Big Ten play. He’s shooting 38 percent on free-wheeling volume and shoots 90 percent at the foul line. Purdue considered it a win in the first game to keep him to 19 points on 18 shots, with three turnovers, and likely would accept a similar outcome Friday night.

• Indiana lacks size, but its bigs did inordinate damage in Game 1 vs Purdue finishing at the rim after guards broke the Boilermakers down off the dribble.

• IU shoots a ton of threes — it makes 10-plus per game in Big Ten play — but converts 60 percent on two-point shots in Big Ten play.

• Forward Nick Dorn made four threes against Purdue at IU and was probably the difference in the game, but he was playing an expanded role in the absence of senior then-starter Tayton Conerway. The latter has returned, but has played only four minutes in each of the past two games.

THREE KEYS FOR PURDUE

DEFENSIVE DILIGENCE LONG REBOUNDS TURNOVERS Purdue did just fine on Wilkerson in Game 1, but broke down too much otherwise. Purdue wasn’t in a great place defensively then. If it plays like it did at Iowa and much of the Nebraska game, IU will see a different team. When these teams shoot a lot of threes, size advantages are muted and it’s about running down loose balls. Whether this has been a problem for Purdue, per se, is up to the eye of the beholder, but it has hurt Purdue for sure. Last year in this building Purdue had the game in hand at halftime then lost its mind to start the second half. Funny things happen on the road sometimes. Experience has to matter.

THREE THOUGHTS

• Purdue has to have this one, for morale if nothing else. That 21-5 can be framed as disappointment is a backhanded compliment, but Purdue knows as well as anyone it could be in a much different spot right now and some opportunities have been missed.

• Legacy doesn’t matter in the moment but a loss Friday night would mean this great senior class would leave with just a .500 record vs. IU despite having better, more experienced teams each year.

• It has to be so disappointing that Purdue has had a bunch of truly marquee home games this season and lost all of them, but there are three more. This one is a must. And Michigan State and Wisconsin on senior night are still really big games, Big Ten title on the line or not.

GOLDANDBLACK.COM PREDICTION: PURDUE 80, INDIANA 72

Purdue’s been uncommonly vulnerable at home this season, but if it doesn’t show the consistency and energy it inexplicably lost in the first meeting with Indiana this time around, it would be astonishing.