GoldandBlack.com Purdue Basketball Game Preview: @ Maryland

In dire need of a victory following a three-game losing streak that began along the Pacific, Purdue heads to Maryland hoping to get right by the Atlantic.

DETAILS: Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026 | 1 p.m. ET | TV: CBS (Ian Eagle, Bill Raftery, Bruce Pearl) | Radio: Purdue Radio Network

PURDUE (17-4, 7-3 B1G): ROSTER | SCHEDULE | STATS

MARYLAND (8-12, 1-8 B1G): ROSTER | SCHEDULE | STATS

Team AP Coaches NET KenPom KenPom Win% Purdue 12 12 11 9 88% Maryland — — 160 123 12%

A FEW THINGS ABOUT PURDUE

• This is Purdue’s second meaningful losing streak in as many Big Ten season; last season it lost four straight from Feb. 12 to Feb. 23.

• Braden Smith needs two assists to move into the top-10 all-time nationally for his career.

• Lineup changes? Don’t know yet. Matt Painter seemed up for anything after the loss at IU in which the Boilermakers mounted their comeback with Trey Kaufman-Renn playing center.

ABOUT MARYLAND

• After hiring vagabond Buzz Williams, formerly of Marquette, Virginia Tech and Texas A&M, to replace the departed Kevin Willard (Villanova), Maryland is mired in the midst of what will be a long season. The Terrapins are 1-8 in the Big Ten, 8-12 overall, with high-major wins over only Marquette (who’s lost to everybody, it seems) and Penn State.

The Terps have had a week off following a Midwest swing that produced 19- and 43-point losses at Illinois and Michigan State, respectively.

• It’s been a lost season, more or less, for Maryland’s best player, Pharrel Payne, the former Minnesota big man who was a real problem for the Boilermakers playing for Texas A&M last season before following Williams to College Park.

Payne has been out since mid-December after a violent leg injury sustained at Michigan. It was actually his second really ugly injury of the season, but he returned in relatively short order after taking an awkward, unnatural split at Marquette.

In the 267 minutes he played over 10 appearances this season, Payne averaged 17.5 points and 7.2 rebounds.

Williams, one of the more manic and gamesmanship-oriented coaches in the sport, has not shared any information whatsoever on when or if Payne may return, according to reports, but there isn’t much reason to think Payne will play against Purdue for his third different team in as many years.

Payne went for 16 points and nine rebounds off the bench last season for A&M at the Indy Classic; as a freshman, the rookie held his own against Zach Edey in Purdue’s sole meeting with Minnesota.

• Super-senior guard David Coit, a backup at Kansas last season, is Maryland’s top active scorer at 15.2 points per game. He has two 40-plus-point games to his credit this season and two others of 30 or more. His explosiveness will be a worry for Purdue — think Memphis’ Dug McDaniel — as will his 38-percent three-point shooting, though he hasn’t shot great as of late.

• Williams’ teams are known for physicality, defense and toughness. Even with Payne, it wasn’t working right away at Maryland. The Terps are allowing 82.2 points in Big Ten play. For the full season, opponents are averaging 79 and shooting a staggering 55 percent on two-point shots.

• Maryland’s offensive numbers are grotesque. The Terps are shooting just 40 percent for the full season — so that includes buy games — and are 311th nationally in effective field goal percentage, per KenPom.

• Without Payne, fellow A&M transfer Solomon Washington and Virginia transfer Elijah Saunders are Maryland’s best options up front, among few options, but neither possess true center dimensions. But Williams will refer back to last December’s playbook and ask them to beat the tar out of Purdue’s bigs, ugly up the game and see what happens.

THREE KEYS FOR PURDUE

PHYSICALITY LOOSE BALLS DEFENSIVE ATTENTIVENESS Buzz Williams will want this game played in a steel cage. It got the best of Purdue last season. The Boilermakers have to figure out some advantages up front with their size. Rebounding has betrayed them and defensive trade-offs are hovering overhead at all times. Simply put, Purdue just needs to play harder and more urgently than it inexplicably did at Indiana. Every run-out bucket or putback Maryland gets is one less a bad offense has to earn. Purdue’s been a wreck on defense, for a variety of reasons, but the most glaring are its sudden lack of cohesiveness, energy, detail-mindedness and connectivity. It all starts there.

THREE THOUGHTS

• Will there be any fans there? Buzz Williams can be a bit of an acquired taste and Maryland fans like winning. Big-city college basketball can be a tough draw when a team is bad. If the fans are there, will they be as caustic as usual? If they’re not, will this be one of those weird playing-in-an-empty-airport sort of environments?

• What are the lineups going to look like? Matt Painter isn’t a knee-jerk guy, but he seemed exasperated enough in Bloomington to spend a couple days assessing all options.

• There were games early this season in which Purdue played so hard, it just suffocated opponents. Had that been the case each time out the past three games, it would be 20-1 right now. There’s still plenty of games left.

GOLDANDBLACK.COM PREDICTION: PURDUE 79, MARYLAND 72

Purdue is wobbled, for certain, but gets the two worst teams in the league now and a chance to ramp back up. It should beat Maryland and should beat Maryland comfortably, but it will have to show a bit more resilience than it did in the first half at IU and a lot more focus than it did in the second half.