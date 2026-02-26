GoldandBlack.com Purdue Basketball Game Preview: #13 Michigan State

In its last of three consecutive home games, No. 8 Purdue gets another marquee Mackey matchup Thursday night, as No. 13 Michigan State visits for the one and only meeting of the season between these two.

DETAILS: Thursday, Feb 26, 2026 | 8 p.m. ET | TV: NBCSN | Peacock (Brandon Gaudin, Robbie Hummel) | Radio: Purdue Radio Network

Team AP Coaches NET KenPom KenPom Win% Purdue 8 8 6 7 68% Michigan State 13 13 12 9 32%

A FEW THINGS ABOUT PURDUE

• Purdue opponents are shooting 34.7 percent from three in Mackey Arena, markedly better than when the Boilermakers play away from home. In losses to Iowa State, Illinois and Michigan, those teams — all of them outstanding — shot a combined 50 percent, 42-of-84.

• This would be Purdue’s first Quad 1 home win of the season. Its eight to this point have all come away from West Lafayette.

• Fletcher Loyer has shot 63 percent from three in his career vs. Michigan State, where his older brother, Foster, began his college career.

Good timing, too, as Loyer is hot.

This is warped by his 4-of-17 at Nebraska, but in the past six games, Loyer is 22-of-45 from three, good for 49 percent. In the rout of Indiana Friday night, Loyer did not miss a shot of any kind in scoring 18 points.

• Trey Kaufman-Renn has gone for 27 and 20 points, respectively, the past two games. He’s recorded 11 double-digit rebounding games this season.

• Braden Smith averages two steals per in Big Ten play, second in the conference, but has totaled seven the past two games.

• Purdue is 9-2 in its last 11 meetings with Michigan State. Last season’s narrow loss in East Lansing snapped a five-game winning streak.

ABOUT MICHIGAN STATE

• After a 19-2 start, the Spartans have been exposed a bit lately, .500 over their last six games. Its last two road games resulted in a narrow loss at also-ran Minnesota and an obliteration at the hands of Wisconsin in Madison. Home wins over UCLA and Ohio State followed, leading into this trip to Purdue.

• Jeremy Fears Jr. averages 8.9 assists in conference play, No. 1 nationally for the whole season in assist rate. If not for Braden Smith, he’d the unquestioned top point guard in a Big Ten full of really good ones. The controversial point guard — he’s carrying a bit of a rep for perceived dirty play — is a high-level competitor, charismatic leader and the Spartans’ leading scorer despite not being a scorer, per se. He averages 17 points in Big Ten play.

• It’s the same stuff every year with the Spartans: Defense, rebounding and transition.

In Big Ten play, Michigan State allows just 65.8 points. Only Nebraska allows fewer.

The Spartans are No. 1 in the league in defensive rebounding percentage, No. 2 in offensive rebounding percentage, which is notable in that it’s an area Purdue struggled in against Illinois and Michigan.

• Michigan State does average 12.3 turnovers per Big Ten game; only USC commits more giveaways. Fears is pretty solid with the ball given his usage volume, but its bigs and young guys can be vulnerable.

• As a whole, Michigan State is a solid three-point-shooting team, but its leading scorers aren’t particularly formidable in that regard. Fears is 12-of-53 in Big Ten play. It doesn’t stop him from getting in the lane anyway, but the percentages suggest you’d rather he beat you as a shooter. Human Mixtape Coen Carr is a world-class rim-finisher, but 11-of-36 from long range in Big Ten games and just a 59-percent foul shooter.

• Senior bigs Jaxon Kohler and Carson Cooper make up one of the more rugged rebounding tandems in the conference, classic Michigan State grinders who’ll make this a really physical game around the rim and on the glass.

THREE KEYS FOR PURDUE

REBOUNDING TRANSITION THE PAINT Michigan State is big and aggressive and that’s been a tough combo for Purdue at times. It has to keep the Spartans off the offensive glass, run down more long rebounds than not and start sound transition defense on the backboard. Michigan State’s been one of college basketball’s standard-bearers for fast-break offense since the dinosaurs roamed the earth. They’ll run off makes, misses and certainly turnovers. Purdue’s going to want to keep Fears out of the lane and Michigan State’s high-fliers from hanging on the rim. That might expose it some to the three, but stopping layups, dunks and easy put-backs will be the goal.

THREE THOUGHTS

• Purdue got a real scheduling advantage this season with Illinois, Michigan and Michigan State all at home. That advantage is now gone, but this is an opportunity for Purdue to at least get one of these marquee games at home. It’s been jarring to see the Boilermakers look vulnerable at home so often, often being relative.

• Michigan State is Purdue’s most fitting “rival” after the two jostled over the past decade for league supremacy, with a bit of kinship in how both programs were built into what they are today.

• Opponents can’t keep shooting over their heads at Purdue, can they? Michigan State will have an opportunity, because it’s probably a safe bet Purdue isn’t going to go full-throttle on Fears and Carr as shooters. Michigan State does not have tremendous offensive skill outside Fears. But it has SEC-type athleticism and toughness.

GOLDANDBLACK.COM PREDICTION: PURDUE 77, MICHIGAN STATE 70

Purdue’s going to have to scratch and claw and rebound at its highest level, but the Spartans may not have the firepower to win this game outside the 60 or low 70s. Holding Purdue down like that is a big ask. Scoring is not an issue for the Boilermakers and they seem to have graduated out of high-volume turnovers.