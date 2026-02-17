GoldandBlack.com Purdue Basketball Game Preview: No. 1 Michigan

It’s the biggest game of the season Tuesday evening in Mackey Arena as seventh-ranked Purdue hosts top-ranked and 24-1 Michigan.

DETAILS: Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2026 | 6:30 p.m. ET | TV: Peacock/NBCSN (Noah Eagle, Robbie Hummel, Cayleigh Griffin) | Radio: Purdue Radio Network

PURDUE (20-4, 10-3 B1G): ROSTER | SCHEDULE | STATS

MICHIGAN (24-1, 14-1 B1G): ROSTER | SCHEDULE | STATS

Team AP Coaches NET KenPom KenPom Win% Purdue 7 7 7 8 44% Michigan 1 1 1 1 56%

A FEW THINGS ABOUT PURDUE

• This is the first visit to Mackey Arena by a No. 1 team since eventual NCAA runner-up Illinois came to Purdue in 2005.

• Trey Kaufman-Renn is averaging 12.3 rebounds during the four-game winning streak and widely credited as Purdue’s tone-setter from physicality and effort perspectives.

• Fletcher Loyer needs 20 more three-pointers to tie Carsen Edwards’ Purdue career record of 281. Edwards set the the record in three seasons, 108 games.

• With 12 more assists at Iowa, Braden Smith‘s run at Bobby Hurley’s all-time NCAA record continued. With 980, Smith’s just 96 off Hurley’s total of 1,076.

In Iowa City, Smith also became Purdue’s all-time leader in minutes played.

• After slumping the majority of the Big Ten season prior, CJ Cox is 7-of-19 from three the past two games.

ABOUT MICHIGAN

• The perfect avatar for the unlimited-spending NIL Era combined with open transfers, Michigan assembled what amounts to a super-team for its second season under Dusty May, bankrolling a transfer class highlighted by forward Yaxel Landeborg, who could have entered the NBA Draft instead, Big Ten bigs Morez Johnson and Aday Mara, as well as North Carolina point guard Elliot Cadeau.

The Wolverines’ body of work this season and statistical profile reflect what might be college basketball’s most talented roster.

They’re 24-1, the lone loss coming a month-plus ago in Ann Arbor to a Wisconsin team that made 15 threes, five of them by freshman big man Aleksas Bieliauskas, who’s now shooting 31 percent for the season. There have been some scares along the way — at Penn State and home to a short-handed Nebraska — but Michigan has survived ’em all while dominating most everyone else.

Michigan has won 10 games this season by 30 or more, and not just buy games. The list includes San Diego State, Auburn, Gonzaga, Rutgers, USC, Penn State and UCLA.

In the most energized road environment it’s seen in the Big Ten season, Michigan handled Michigan State in East Lansing by a dozen.

• If there are any vulnerabilities in Michigan, turnovers catch them at times, but when you look at the numbers you also have to keep in mind how much garbage time the Wolverines have played in one-sided wins. Michigan is 13th in the Big Ten in conference play in turnover percentage.

Wisconsin had success pushing tempo and making Michigan change ends quickly, always a challenge for bigger teams. Michigan is pretty methodical on offense for a reason. The Badgers’ frontcourt three-point shooting — not something Purdue can replicate — pushed Michigan out of its drop defense with 7-foot-3 Mara and into more switching.

Purdue can probably expect Michigan to go small quite a bit. Last season, when Mara played for UCLA, Braden Smith essentially chased him off the floor by attacking him in ball screens. UCLA had no choice but to play him for offensive reasons in comeback mode late, but the Bruins couldn’t defend Smith with him on the floor. Trey Kaufman-Renn scored 29 in that game, attacking Mara in pick-and-roll.

• Michigan leads the Big Ten in both effective field goal percentage offense and defense.

The Wolverines shoot 62-percent on two-point shots and 66 percent at the rim.

• Landeborg is a massive win who can handle, pass, drive, rebound, block shots and defend all over the floor. He’s only a 30-percent three-point shooter, but capable. He excels at getting to the line and is a great foul shooter. He’ll be an All-American on his way to the NBA.

• Mara can really score around the rim, a few feet out, in pick-and-roll and off second chances, but he’s such a skilled passer with unlimited reach and court perspective that his scoring might be the lesser of two threats to his passing.

Johnson, meanwhile, is a really physical and athletic 4 man who’ll slide inside to the 5 at times. He’s a big-time rebounder, has some TKR in him as a post scorer, can shoot threes and switch on defense.

• As Michigan took two of three from Purdue last season after the Boilermakers blew the Wolverines out in Mackey Arena, Roddy Gayle‘s energy was a nuisance. He scored 14 points with four offensive rebounds in Ann Arbor, then 11 with four rebounds in the Big Ten Tournament. When Michigan goes small, Purdue’s going to have to be wary of Gayle cutting to the rim and hitting the offensive glass.

THREE KEYS FOR PURDUE

PHYSICALITY BRADEN SMITH TRANSITION/EASY BASKETS This goes without saying. Michigan is the biggest, most physical team in the country probably and has played under Dusty May with a certain zeal for it. Purdue has to match up, fight and not get rattled when funny things happen, as they did in Crisler last season. This might need to be an all-time game from Purdue’s PG. It needs to exploit the Wolverines’ size and Smith is the best in the business at attacking space vs. drop coverage and turning opponents’ size against them. Michigan may not be dying to run, but Purdue should be. If it can steal some points, make the Wolverines’ bigs run and exist outside rebounding position, there will be advantages to be found. But Purdue has to be smart and efficient about it.

THREE THOUGHTS

• This is a legacy opportunity for Purdue’s seniors.

• These would be the sort of games in which Mackey Arena historically would be a difference-maker for Purdue. It broke Michigan last year. But the Boilermakers have been mortal at home this season. They need homecourt energy, though, but without losing its composure.

• If anyone should have the playbook on how to attack size, it has to be Purdue, right? What it has to do vs. Michigan is precisely what everyone’s been trying to do vs. Purdue for a decade.

GOLDANDBLACK.COM PREDICTION: PURDUE 76, MICHIGAN 72

While the most obvious guess between two top-10 teams with elite profiles is a close game, the likelier scenario here might be that someone separates itself, whether that’s Michigan leveraging its raw talent and size in a suffocating manner as it has so often this season or Purdue turning home-floor energy, defensive emergence, tenacity and Braden Smith into a traditional Mackey Arena hurricane. This isn’t the same Michigan team that rolled up in a ball at Purdue last season.

Either way. There may not be middle ground.

Michigan’s a super-team, the Big Ten’s 2010 Miami Heat. But Mackey Arena is still an iron maiden for visitors and these seniors might have a haymaker to throw. Purdue’s grit right now stands out.

Picking against Michigan seems absurd right now, but picking against Purdue in a big game on its home floor has always been a fool’s errand.