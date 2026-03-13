GoldandBlack.com Purdue Basketball Game Preview: Nebraska at the Big Ten Tournament

CHICAGO — After a dominant win Thursday night over Northwestern at the United Center, Purdue looks to keep advancing in the Big Ten Tournament when it plays 11th-ranked Nebraska on Friday in Chicago.

DETAILS: Friday, March 13, 2026 | 6:30 p.m. ET | TV: BTN (Kevin Kugler, Robbie Hummel, Andy Katz) | Radio: Purdue Radio Network

Team AP Coaches NET KenPom KenPom Win% Purdue 18 18 10 8 56% Nebraska 11 10 12 12 44%

A FEW THINGS ABOUT PURDUE

• Purdue won the lone regular season meeting in the most eventful game of the season, 80-77 in overtime in Lincoln.

The Boilermakers shot 46 threes in that game as Nebraska’s defense denied the interior. It made 13 of them. Purdue was an outlier 11-of-20 at the foul line, but made up for all its struggles in other areas by dominating the glass behind Trey Kaufman-Renn‘s 19 boards and Oscar Cluff‘s 10 offensive rebounds.

• This would be a Quad 1 win for Purdue.

• Braden Smith’s 16-assist game vs. Northwestern puts him 31 behind all-time NCAA leader Bobby Hurley.

ABOUT NEBRASKA

• Nebraska finished the regular season losing five of its last 11, without a quality win among its six victories in that span.

• The Cornhuskers are seventh nationally in defensive efficiency per KenPom, and tops in the Big Ten. They force turnovers on defense, avoid turnovers on offense, prioritize transition defense over offensive rebounding and keep opponents off the foul line.

THREE KEYS FOR PURDUE

PHYSICALITY RIENK MAST TURNOVERS Like Northwestern, Nebraska doesn’t have great size and physicality around the basket. In the first game, Purdue twisted the knife on the Cornhuskers on the glass without mercy and would love to repeat that in Chicago.

The longtime Purdue nemesis stretches a defense beyond the three-point arc and can drive past people on the perimeter, then spray the ball out for threes if he can’t score himself. Keeping his initial dribble surge under control and staying out of defensive rotations will obviously be Purdue’s priority against the skilled big man.

When you turn the ball over against Nebraska, you are playing right into their hands. At the same time, when you turn them over, you are blowing up their formula for winning.

THREE THOUGHTS

• Purdue really prioritized getting the ball to the rim to its big guys against Nebraska in the first game and did so again the other night against Northwestern. Those advantages are fairly obvious and ought to remain a priority, but the value-added piece of that is that when Purdue got the ball around the rim versus Northwestern, it brought the physicality into Nick Martinelli’s airspace, bringing him into a physical game that might not be ideal for him and exposing him to fouls and wear and tear.

Purdue ought to do the exact same thing against Rienk Mast.

* If the first game was any indication, Purdue is going to need big minutes from Oscar Cluff. He’s playing really well toward the end of his season.

* If Purdue gets all the same opportunities from three-point range that it did in Lincoln, it’s not going 13-for-46 again.

GOLDANDBLACK.COM PREDICTION: PURDUE 72, NEBRASKA 68



Purdue lit the world on fire in the first half in Lincoln, then really played well in overtime. It can’t expect things to go the same way in this game, but you also have to keep in mind that Purdue had to miss a bunch of free throws and miss a ton of threes for that to even be a game at the end. The Boilermakers’ discipline will be put to the test again, but this is not an unmanageable matchup for Purdue.