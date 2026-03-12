GoldandBlack.com Purdue Basketball Game Preview: Northwestern at the Big Ten Tournament

Purdue opes single-elimination season Thursday at the United Center when it faces Northwestern for the second time in a little more than a week, this time at the Big Ten Tournament, where the 15-seeded Wildcats knocked out 10-seeded Indiana Wednesday

DETAILS: Thursday, March 12, 2026 | 6:30 p.m. ET | TV: BTN (Kevin Kugler, Robbie Hummel, Andy Katz) | Radio: Purdue Radio Network

PURDUE (23-8, 13-7 B1G): ROSTER | SCHEDULE | STATS

NORTHWESTERN (15-18, 5-15 B1G): ROSTER | SCHEDULE | STATS

Team AP Coaches NET KenPom KenPom Win% Purdue 18 18 10 8 82% Northwestern — — 68 59 18%

A FEW THINGS ABOUT PURDUE

• Purdue won its one and only meeting with Northwestern just eIght days ago, 70-66 in Evanston, thanks largely to CJ Cox‘s 27 points.

PDF: Purdue-Northwestern box score

Northwestern led that game with 1:03 left, but flubbed a pair of late possessions as Purdue scored the game’s final five points.

• Braden Smith totaled nine assists in Evanston despite Northwestern keeping two men on the ball against him much of the game, trying to force the ball out of his hands.

• Purdue is still No. 2 nationally for the whole season in offensive efficiency, per KenPom, but has really struggled defensively. Big Ten opponents have shot 37 percent from three-point range.

ABOUT NORTHWESTERN

• Northwestern did not have freshman guard Jake West during Round 1 with Purdue. He has looked like a bidding star at the United Center, finishing with 18 points and four assists in Wednesday’s second-half rout of Indiana. He’ll give NU a very different multi-ball-handler look than Purdue saw at Welsh-Ryan.

• Big man Arrinten Page missed the first two games at the Big Ten Tournament due to illness. He is said to be “day to day” but he is especially important vs. Purdue because the Wildcats don’t have much size otherwise. In the first meeting with Purdue, Page was integral to the Wildcats’ aggressive defensive game plan against Smith on the perimeter.

• Big Ten full-season zleading scorer Nick Martinelli scored 28 vs. Indiana, the same number he totaled vs. Purdue on his senior night at Northwestern. Martinelli gave Purdue’s big men a hard time in switches with his unconventional scoring skill set and ability to score from anywhere on the floor. He’s scored 20 or more points 25 times this season.

• Northwestern is a poor rebounding team, an area Purdue exploited in Game 1 to the tune of nine offensive rebounds on 23 misses and eight second-chance points. Trey Kaufman-Renn recorded a double-double and was +18. Oscar Cluff wasn’t far behind.

• Northwestern is fifth nationally in turnover percentage, though you wouldn’t have known it in the first meeting, when it committed a few hideous turnovers in key situations. It will want to play a methodical halfcourt game.

THREE KEYS FOR PURDUE

DEFENSIVE CONNECTEDNESS LEVERAGING SIZE NICK MARTINELLI Obviously. When Purdue is good, it’s more than good enough. When Purdue isn’t good, it loses. It’s hard to explain why a group with this much experience together is so inconsistent. This is where the Boilermakers need to find themselves in high-stakes play.

Purdue should be much more physical in its frontcourt and ought to be able to find advantages on the glass and in the post with Kaufman-Renn. It would be optimal to make Martinelli guard down low if it can. He’s a tough guard. Purdue’s size is going to have to do the best it can containing him in face-ups. Make him beat you with difficult two-point shots, not free throws and spray-out assists for threes.

THREE THOUGHTS

• Does Northwestern change its defensive approach to Smith and Kaufman-Renn after Cox made five threes because of it? Or will it try to see if Cox (or whoever) can do it again?

• Jake West might be a game-changer for Northwestern if Purdue’s dribble-containment doesn’t show up.

• Does Purdue stay switch-heavy with its bigs and essentially let Martinelli play iso ball again?

GOLDANDBLACK.COM PREDICTION: PURDUE 75, NORTHWESTERN 65

This won’t be easy by any stretch of the imagination, but here’s guessing Purdue learned some things in its scare in Evanston and shows up to the UC with a bit of postseason urgency. This is an opponent the Boilermakers should be able to rebound to death, but that starts with getting Martinelli to miss.