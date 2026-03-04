GoldandBlack.com Purdue Basketball Game Preview: @ Northwestern

EVANSTON, Ill. — Having lost two straight, Purdue now visits a building where nothing has come easy, visiting Northwestern Wednesday night.

DETAILS: Wednesday, March 4, 2026 | 8:30 p.m. ET | TV: BTN (Kevin Kugler, Jordan Taylor, Andy Katz) | Radio: Purdue Radio Network

PURDUE (21-7, 12-6 B1G): ROSTER | SCHEDULE | STATS

NORTHWESTERN (13-16, 5-13 B1G): ROSTER | SCHEDULE | STATS

Team AP Coaches NET KenPom KenPom Win% Purdue 15 14 9 9 66% Northwestern — — 72 39 34%

A FEW THINGS ABOUT PURDUE

• Coming off back-to-back losses, Purdue’s now 5-6 over its last 11 games as March commences.

• The Boilermakers’ issues have lied more at the defensive end, where Matt Painter has lamented his team’s inconsistency and players haven’t been able to offer much explanation for the ups and downs.

Dribble containment has been a significant issue, notably.

Purdue now ranks 14th out of 18 in the Big Ten in allowing 47-percent overall shooting. Per KenPom, Purdue opponents’ effective field goal percentage of 55 percent ranks 15th in the league. Opponents are shooting 56 percent on two-point shots.

• Records are no one’s focus right now, but Braden Smith is now just 65 assists shy of Bobby Hurley’s NCAA record.

• Records are no one’s focus right now, but Fletcher Loyer needs seven more threes to match Carsen Edwards’ Purdue career record of 281.

• Purdue would love to get more minutes out of center Oscar Cluff, who has played more than 22 minutes only once since since the late-January Illinois game; and that was an overtime game that he did that. Cluff is an integral piece defensively, and the gulf between Purdue starting games well defensively, then falling off, might be correlated at least in part to Cluff.

• Northwestern’s three-game win streak has moved it up to 72 in the NET rankings, making this a Quad 1 game, at least for the time being.

ABOUT NORTHWESTERN

• It’s been a rough season for Northwestern, but the ‘Cats have won three straight, including a dramatic come-from-behind win at Indiana, then a walk-off home victory vs. Oregon on Nick Martinelli‘s buzzer-beater.

• It’s senior night for Martinelli, who’s in the hunt for the Big Ten scoring title, averaging 22.4 points. The 6-foot-7, 225-pound inside-out forward is one of the trickier covers in the conference, a 37-percent three-point shooter who can use his big body, too, to drive and post and score from a variety of ranges. Purdue’s struggled with fouls in its frontcourt and Martinelli will test that, though switching will put a variety of different defenders in his airspace.

• Northwestern is 18th in Big Ten play in defensive rebounding percentage and 14th in offensive rebounding percentage. Arrinten Page, at 6-11, 245, is Northwestern’s biggest player, but not really a true around-the-rim presence. He averages 3.4 rebounds off the bench.

• The Wildcats rank sixth nationally offensively in turnover percentage at just 13.1 percent.

• Northwestern will try to play as methodical a game as it can, keep possession totals low and try to win the sort of rock fight it’s been able to win vs. Purdue a few times in Evanston over the years.

THREE KEYS FOR PURDUE

DEFENSIVE CONNECTEDNESS TURNOVERS ON OFFENSE TURNOVERS ON DEFENSE Obviously. When Purdue is good, it’s more than good enough. When Purdue isn’t good, it loses. It’s hard to explain why a group with this much experience together is so inconsistent.

Northwestern may not force many, but anything unforced is a percentage of the game that just vaporizes, because the Wildcats are going to try to shorten it. Same deal. Every turnover Purdue gets is gravy against a team that doesn’t make a ton of mistakes. Every possession is 25 fewer seconds Northwestern can’t milk off the clock.



THREE THOUGHTS

• Can Purdue not just outrebound Northwestern, but dominate the way it did at Nebraska and Iowa? The matchup might line up.

• This isn’t the same sort of size-dominant Purdue team, but Northwestern has made some of these games in recent years really physical and really ugly, putting an onus on the officiating. Is this going to be the same?

•

GOLDANDBLACK.COM PREDICTION: PURDUE 77, NORTHWESTERN 69

Purdue’s best is in there somewhere. It may seem like the end of days here in the context of expectations, but Purdue’s in a similar position to this time a year ago, and then it wound up playing some of its best basketball at the end. Things can turn in a hurry