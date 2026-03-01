GoldandBlack.com Purdue Basketball Game Preview: @ Ohio State

COLUMBUS — Having lost two its last three and five of its last 10, Purdue returns to the Sunday afternoon to visit an Ohio State team that desperately needs a win.

DETAILS: Sunday, March 1, 2026 | 1:30 p.m. ET | TV: CBS (Kevin Harlan, Robbie Hummel) | Radio: Purdue Radio Network

PURDUE (21-6, 12-5 B1G): ROSTER | SCHEDULE | STATS

OHIO STATE (17-11, 9-8 B1G): ROSTER | SCHEDULE | STATS

Team AP Coaches NET KenPom KenPom Win% Purdue 7 7 7 9 66% Ohio State — — 38 39 34%

A FEW THINGS ABOUT PURDUE

• The good news, unbelievably: This is a road game. After losing two of three during a three-game homestand, Purdue sustained its third and fourth home losses of the season. All to excellent teams, but a shock to the system nonetheless.

Meanwhile, the Boilermakers have won their last three on the road, including a few of its most emphatic wins of the season.

• Part of this is the schedule, that many of Purdue’s biggest games have come at home, but it is worth noting that for the entire season (not just Big Ten play), the Boilermakers are allowing roughly 67 points on the road vs. 71 at home. Opponents are shooting nearly 45 percent at Purdue, but 42.4 on their own home floors.

That does reflect the fact that Purdue had Illinois and Michigan State at home only, but these being full-season numbers means that Alabama, Texas Tech, Auburn. etc., are also factored in.

• Oscar Cluff averages 23.3 minutes in Big Ten play, but those numbers are trending downward, as he averaged just 21.8 in February and has often been cited by Matt Painter as looking worn down. Cluff has started every game for Purdue this season and logged 648 minutes at a much higher and more physical level of basketball than he experienced last season at South Dakota State (830 minutes) or the year prior at Washington State (710). He also did not have a real off-season conditioning program as he was home in Australia awaiting his renewed visa.

• Fletcher Loyer was Purdue’s leading scorer in the month of February, averaging 16.3 points per game while shooting 48 percent from three-point range and committing only five turnovers in 217 minutes.

• This would be Purdue’s ninth Quad 1 win of the season, all of which to this point would have come on the road or on neutral courts.

ABOUT OHIO STATE

• Ohio State is only 17–11 and 9–8 in the Big Ten and does not yet have a Quad 1 win. If the Buckeyes want to make the NCAA Tournament — and they of course do — they kind of need this one.

But the Buckeyes were in the same position when they visited Iowa on Wednesday, and they got beat 74–57.

Ohio State’s outcomes this season have been consistently up and down. It has basically been an every-other-game deal all Big Ten season, alternating between wins and losses. Only once this season have the Buckeyes lost back-to-back Big Ten games (current), and only once have they won back-to-back Big Ten games.

• Jake Diebler has won his only two meetings with Purdue since becoming Ohio State’s head coach. First, the Buckeyes upset Purdue in Diebler’s first game in charge following the firing of Chris Holtmann. Then last season, Ohio State won at Mackey Arena with an enormous second-half comeback against what looked like a wobbly Purdue team. If he’s not there already, Diebler is nearing the hot seat.

• Senior guard Bruce Thornton has again been one of the best guards in the country this season, averaging 20 points per game and shooting 38 percent from three-point range with a 3-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio.

• Seven-footer Christoph Tilly missed the Iowa game with a long-standing calf problem. His status for the Purdue game is to be determined.

• Guard John Mobley Jr. has overcome some injuries to retain his place as one of Ohio State’s top offensive players. He is a 41 percent three-point shooter who averages 15.1 points per game.

• Ohio State is riding a two-game losing streak, but in its last two home games it has looked really good, handling USC and then beating surging Wisconsin convincingly. The Buckeyes scored 89 and 82 points in those wins, respectively.

• Ohio State brings heralded freshman Amare Bynum off the bench at power forward behind promising sophomore Devin Royal. The two big-bodied forwards will be players Purdue is going to have to keep off the offensive glass and away from the rim if Thornton is able to break them down. Purdue will undoubtedly want to attack both of them on defense with Trey Kaufman-Renn on the block and Jack Benter on the perimeter.

THREE KEYS FOR PURDUE

DEFENSIVE DILIGENCE SIZE BRADEN SMITH

Ohio State is a good offensive team capable of putting up 80-plus points. Purdue has to do one of its best jobs of the season defensively on Thornton and make sure Ohio State doesn’t get dunks at the rim and threes for Mobley. Ohio State’s outcomes this season have been very up and down. It has basically been an every-other-game deal all Big Ten season, alternating between wins and losses.

Purdue needs the very best of its senior guard from here on out this season. If he approaches games with a scoring mentality, it could open up a lot for this team, but the most important part is keeping turnovers to a bare minimum.

THREE THOUGHTS

• Is Purdue a legitimately better team on the road? If so, is that just a function of the schedule, or is there something more to it when Purdue plays on the road? Because Purdue has been really good on the road.

• Is Trey Kaufman-Renn going to be playing more and more center as this season winds down? For a variety of reasons, he has been doing more and more of it lately.

• Can Purdue get Ohio State’s young-sh and undersized-ish frontcourt in foul trouble?

GOLDANDBLACK.COM PREDICTION: PURDUE 77, OHIO STATE 69

Purdue has been very good in games like this on the road lately, but until it shows consistent defensive connectedness and effort, you never quite know what you’re going to get.