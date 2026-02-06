GoldandBlack.com Purdue Basketball Game Preview: Oregon

After a week off, Purdue looks to start a new winning streak with another meeting with a Big Ten basement-dweller, as middling Oregon visits Mackey Arena.

DETAILS: Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026 | 1 p.m. ET | TV: CBS (Tom McCarthy, Clark Kellogg, Robbie Hummel) | Radio: Purdue Radio Network

PURDUE (18-4, 8-3 B1G): ROSTER | SCHEDULE | STATS

OREGON (8-14, 1-10 B1G): ROSTER | SCHEDULE | STATS

Team AP Coaches NET KenPom KenPom Win% Purdue 12 12 8 9 95% Oregon — — 116 105 5%

A FEW THINGS ABOUT PURDUE

• During his 29-point game at Maryland, Fletcher Loyer passed Dakota Mathias to move into second-place all-time on Purdue’s career three-pointers list. His 252 are 29 shy of Carsen Edwards’ three-year total of 281.

ABOUT OREGON

• Year 2 in the Big Ten has been a lost season for Dana Altman’s program, as injuries have been the main culprit behind the Ducks heading to West Lafayette having lost eight straight and 14 of their last 18.

• Jackson Shelstad, one of the better guards in the Big Ten, has seen his season ruined by hand injuries. He’s played in only 12 games this season and is thought to be lost for the season now.

• Seven-footer Nate Bittle has missed the past five games due to an ankle injury, but is believed to be nearing a return and could play at Purdue. Bittle averages 16-plus points and is one of the better shot-blockers Purdue would see this season. He’s a very good and willing three-point shooter for his size, too, 37 percent on the season

• In Big Ten play, Oregon is averaging a league-worst 64.45 points per game. It’s shooting only 40 percent from the floor, 31 percent from three and 70 percent at the line. For the full season, its effective field goal percentage 0f 49.5 is 258th nationally and its turnover percentage of 18.1 is no better.

THREE KEYS FOR PURDUE

DEFENSIVE DILIGENCE REBOUNDING TURNOVERS Maryland isn’t a great team, but Purdue looked correct on defense in College Park. Carrying over that proof of concept the rest of the season is the key now. With or without Bittle, this is essential, keeping Oregon off the offensive glass. For inefficient offenses, it can be the only hope. Again, Oregon might need some help here in order to have a chance. Purdue has to be wary of shutting that hope down.

THREE THOUGHTS

• How much longer for Dana Altman? Some career he’s had.

• Oregon was made for the NIL Era in college basketball, but the move to the Big Ten and a competitive landscape in which everyone’s players are getting paid now has really marginalized its program. And Phil is focused on football.

• Seriously, if Purdue can’t maintain the defensive seriousness it showed at Maryland, there’s just no explaining it.

GOLDANDBLACK.COM PREDICTION: PURDUE 85, OREGON 67

Purdue got the Big Ten’s two worst teams following its three-game winning streak. Winning matters most, but playing well while winning is really important as things ramp back up toward bigger games now.