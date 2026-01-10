GoldandBlack.com Purdue Basketball Game Preview: Penn State

Riding a 4-0 Big Ten record, fifth-ranked Purdue hosts Penn State Saturday afternoon looking to run its winning streak to seven.

DETAILS: Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026 | 2 p.m. ET | TV: BTN (Jack Kizer, Shon Morris) | Radio: Purdue Radio Network

PURDUE (14-1, 4-0 B1G): ROSTER | SCHEDULE | STATS

PENN STATE (9-6, 0-4 B1G): ROSTER | SCHEDULE | STATS

Team AP Coaches NET KenPom KenPom Win% Purdue 5 5 5 4 97% Penn State — — 112 110 3%

A FEW THINGS ABOUT PURDUE

• The Boilermakers continue rolling coming off one-sided wins at Wisconsin and against Washington, though both final scores were laundered a bit in the closing minutes. Purdue’s operating at both ends of the floor, holding at No. 1 offensively and No. 15 defensively in KenPom efficiency for the entire season. (Still not enough Big Ten games in the books for conference-only stats to take precedent.)

• Purdue is retaining just under 40 percent of its misses, with both Oscar Cluff and Trey Kaufman-Renn top-10 nationally in offensive rebounding percentage.

• If Purdue can block five shots against Penn State, it eclipse its total from all of last season (59) in just 16 games.

ABOUT PENN STATE

• The Nittany Lions are bound for the Big Ten basement this season, but have put scares into league elites at the Bryce-Jordan Center, most recently earning a chance to beat Michigan at the buzzer only to flub its last possession and fall 74-72. In December, Michigan State escaped the BJC with just a four-point win.

Away from State College: A whole different story.

Every road or neutral-site game the Lions have played has resulted in a one-sided loss.

• By the numbers, Penn State is one of the worst defensive teams in the country. Its opponents are shooting roughly 48 percent from the floor and 36 percent from three. Purdue will be a tricky matchup for a team that allows 56-percent shooting on two-point goal attempts.

Penn State has very little interior presence. It’s been outrebounded on average for the season and blocked only 25 shots in 15 games. Seven-foot center Ivan Juric is just a freshman, offensively skilled but not much of a presence yet on the glass or protecting the rim.

It does build its defensive identity around backcourt pressure, sometimes full press, but its turnover-generation numbers don’t square with Penn State allowing nearly 80 points an outing, as well as that two-point shooting.

• Penn State shoots below 33 percent from three-point range.

• The Lions are playing without leading scorer Kayden Mingo, out indefinitely, per reports, with an undisclosed injury. Mingo’s absence didn’t stop Penn State from nearly shocking the Wolverines.

THREE KEYS FOR PURDUE

BALL SECURITY PHYSICALITY EASY BASKETS Penn State’s only chance might be to light Purdue’s guards up in the backcourt and force a bunch of turnovers, which Purdue has yet to appear susceptible to. It has so many ball-handlers now. Again, Purdue’s size and physical nature on offense and rebounding could really show up here. Purdue has the assets and experience to not just beat Penn State’s pressure, but to punish it with dunks, layups and threes.

THREE THOUGHTS

• Again, Purdue will pack the lane and make an opponent make threes. The Boilermakers have been dominant defensively lately. Not just good. Dominant.

• Is this a revenge game for Purdue after last season’s December loss in State College?

• Penn State is going to have to try zone in the halfcourt, right? Purdue’s eyes light up when it sees opportunities to play high-low. Bur regardless, as long as Purdue navigates whatever it faces full court, it should be poised for offensive success.

GOLDANDBLACK.COM PREDICTION: PURDUE 90, PENN STATE 65

There shouldn’t be much suspense here.