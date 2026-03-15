GoldandBlack.com Purdue Basketball Game Preview: Michigan in the Big Ten Tournament title game

CHICAGO — With the Big Ten Tournament title on the line, Purdue meets mighty Michigan at the United Center in Chicago on Sunday, right before the Selection Show.

DETAILS: Sunday, March 15, 2026 | 3:30 p.m. ET | TV: CBS (Ian Eagle, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill, Tracy Wolfson) | Radio: Purdue Radio Network

PURDUE (26-8, 13-7 B1G): ROSTER | SCHEDULE | STATS

MICHIGAN (31-2, 19-1 B1G): ROSTER | SCHEDULE | STATS

Team AP Coaches NET KenPom KenPom Win% Purdue 18 18 7 8 31% Michigan 3 3 1 2 69%

A FEW THINGS ABOUT PURDUE

• Braden Smith is now just 12 assists shy of Bobby Hurley’s NCAA all-time career assist record, making him virtually a lock to break it.

• Matt Painter believes his team is locked into a 3 seed, but that this game might decide whether his team is sent to St. Louis or Greenville, S.C. for its first game(s).

• Purdue’s seniors are now 6–0 at the United Center in their careers after winning the event in Chicago in 2023.

• If Purdue wins, Oscar Cluff might be in line for Most Outstanding Player honors, as he is averaging 16 points and 11 rebounds through Purdue’s first three wins.

ABOUT MICHIGAN

• Michigan has been one of the most dominant teams in college basketball all season long, running away with the Big Ten regular-season championship and assuring itself of a No. 1 seed come Sunday evening. But the Wolverines have been pushed in Chicago, surviving a close game against Ohio State and then needing a near buzzer-beater to get past Wisconsin to reach the final.

• The Wolverines are adjusting to life without key reserve guard LJ Cason, who injured his knee late in the regular season, a meaningful hit to Michigan’s depth. Cason scored 13 points off the bench in Michigan’s win at Mackey Arena a few weeks back.

• Michigan is probably one of the most statistically impressive teams assembled in the Big Ten in a very long time. That includes being the No. 1-ranked defense in efficiency nationally, according to KenPom. They are No. 8 offensively and led the Big Ten in most major statistical categories, led by an incredible frontcourt, headlined by Big Ten Player of the Year Yaxel Lendeborg.



Michigan’s one statistical vulnerability: turnovers. Is that a reflection of Michigan sometimes playing with its food and getting casual? Possible.

THREE KEYS FOR PURDUE

PHYSICALITY TURNOVERS BRADEN SMITH Purdue has overwhelmed its first three opponents in Chicago up front with its effort and physicality, but the nature of this matchup will be very different given Michigan’s imposing size and physical profile. The Wolverines have an NBA frontcourt with gigantic Aday Mara flanked by switchable freakshows Morez Johnson and Lendeborg

This is where Michigan can get a little bit loose with the basketball. Any winning formula Purdue might be able to put together here will almost certainly have to include winning the possessions battle — forcing turnovers and limiting its own. Purdue has been very disruptive defensively lately.

The assists are going to be there, but Purdue needs the very best of Braden Smith to navigate Michigan’s ability to put heavy pressure on the basketball with multiple defenders and gigantic athletes. Purdue is going to have to turn Michigan’s size against it by exploiting it on defense, and that will be up to Smith to figure out.

THREE THOUGHTS

• Ordinarily, it wouldn’t matter all that much whether Smith is scoring or not, as long as Purdue is scoring as a team. But against Michigan, it’s different. He has to exploit their size.

• If you care at all about legacy, this is another golden opportunity for Purdue’s returning seniors.

• Where would it fall in the lineage of great days for Purdue basketball if Braden Smith breaks the all-time assists record on a day Purdue beats one of the best teams in college basketball to win the Big Ten Tournament?

GOLDANDBLACK.COM PREDICTION: MICHIGAN 73, PURDUE 70



Michigan doesn’t really need this game and has already been pushed to its breaking point a couple of times in Chicago, but the Wolverines’ physical dominance is just a really difficult thing for anyone to overcome.

Purdue has turned a corner in Chicago, but its success through three games should not be perceived as predictive of what comes next now that one of the best, most physically dominant and oldest teams you’ll ever see comes along. This is a professional team playing against kids.