GoldandBlack.com Purdue Basketball Game Preview: UCLA at the Big Ten Tournament

CHICAGO — With a trip to the Big Ten Tournament title game on the line, Purdue meets UCLA on Saturday in Chicago, looking to build on the considerable momentum the Boilermakers seem to have generated through their first two games at the United Center.

DETAILS: Saturday, March 14, 2026 | 2:30 p.m. ET | TV: CBS (Ian Eagle, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill, Tracy Wolfson) | Radio: Purdue Radio Network

PURDUE (25-8, 13-7 B1G): ROSTER | SCHEDULE | STATS

UCLA (23-10, 13-7 B1G): ROSTER | SCHEDULE | STATS

Team AP Coaches NET KenPom KenPom Win% Purdue 18 18 10 8 69% UCLA ARV ARV 33 27 31%

A FEW THINGS ABOUT PURDUE

• After his minutes load seemed to be an emerging issue during a loss at Ohio State, Oscar Cluff has played 27 or more minutes in four straight games for Purdue, including three 30-plus-minute games.



He has scored 31 points and grabbed 19 rebounds through two games in Chicago, in a total of 64 minutes.

• Braden Smith‘s handed out 26 assists over two wins at the United Center.

ABOUT UCLA

• The Bruins seem likely to be without standout forward Tyler Bilodeau, who injured his knee against Michigan State. Mick Cronin said it would take a “miracle” for him to play against Purdue, though that may have been a premature comment before Bilodeau had undergone any testing on the injury.

If UCLA does not have the Big Ten’s leading three-point shooter by percentage available, that would be a game-changer for Purdue in terms of matchups. Bilodeau’s floor spacing is a really difficult matchup for Purdue and also helps unlock star point guard Donoven Dent, who dominated against Purdue in Westwood earlier this season, with 23 points and 15 assists.

• Skyy Clark, who didn’t play vs. Purdue during the regular season, scored 15 points vs. Michigan State, knocking down three threes, as UCLA was 13-of-27 from long distance even with Bilodeau playing only 11 minutes.



During the regular conference season, UCLA and Purdue led the league, each shooting 37.7 percent from three-point range.



Even without Bilodeau, UCLA has plenty of weapons from three, including guard Trent Perry, who made four triples against the Spartans on Friday night.

THREE KEYS FOR PURDUE

CONTAINING DENT REBOUNDING COMMUNICATION The dynamic guard was dominant against the Boilermakers in Los Angeles, and Purdue will remember that vividly as it prepares its game plan to defend him. The senior is not a great three-point shooter, but that didn’t stop him from making a big one in the Bruins’ win at Pauley Pavilion.

The first two Big Ten Tournament games were pretty favorable matchups for Purdue up front, but you have to give the Boilermakers credit for maximizing those advantages on the interior. Oscar Cluff and Trey Kaufman-Renn are playing really hard and have been very active on the glass.

By every account, Purdue’s solid defense thus far in Chicago has been attributable simply to the Boilermakers communicating better. Why that has come and gone this season is a bit of an unknown, but at this point they just need to keep doing what they’re doing.

THREE THOUGHTS

• Purdue has played really well through two games in Chicago, but consistency now comes to the forefront.

• This is a pretty good time for guards Gicarri Harris and CJ Cox to be playing arguably their best basketball of the year. As a matter of fact, Purdue has a couple of guys playing their best basketball of the year right now.

• Purdue picked up another Quad 1 win by beating Nebraska, and if it can beat UCLA it will get another. How much can teams really enhance or damage their stock in conference tournaments when they are otherwise fairly known commodities?

GOLDANDBLACK.COM PREDICTION: PURDUE 75, UCLA 67



If UCLA doesn’t have Tyler Bilodeau, it might be really hard-pressed to win its third game in three days. Purdue is defending at a really high level and wearing people down physically, and it should be able to do a better job on Donoven Dent this time around.



The goal is always to play your best basketball in March, and Purdue seems to be doing that right now.