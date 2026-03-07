GoldandBlack.com Purdue Basketball Game Preview: vs. Wisconsin

For the last time in Mackey Arena, Purdue’s seniors take Keady Court Saturday as Wisconsin visits for the regular season finale, with Senior Day festivities afterward.

DETAILS: Saturday, March 7, 2026 | 4 p.m. ET | TV: CBS (Spero Dedes, Jim Spanarke) | Radio: Purdue Radio Network

PURDUE (23-7, 13-6 B1G): ROSTER | SCHEDULE | STATS

WISCONSIN (21-9, 13-6 B1G): ROSTER | SCHEDULE | STATS

Team AP Coaches NET KenPom KenPom Win% Purdue 7 7 9 7 79% Wisconsin ARV ARV 31 25 21%

A FEW THINGS ABOUT PURDUE

• This will be the final game in Mackey Arena for fifth-year senior Trey Kaufman-Renn and fourth-year seniors Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer, as well as 2026 newcomers Liam Murphy and (maybe) Oscar Cluff, though there is the possibility Cluff could earn another year as the NCAA’s eligibility standards for junior college players are challenged in court. Veteran Sam King is a senior, but redshirted this season and will return next year.

• On Jan. 3, Purdue won at Wisconsin 89-73, a game that was even more one-sided than the final score. Loyer scored 20 points and Smith handed out 12 assists, breaking the Big Ten career record in so doing.

• Purdue earned its program-record seventh Big Ten road win at Northwestern Wednesday night.

ABOUT WISCONSIN

• Since that loss to Purdue, Wisconsin’s recorded two of the best wins of this Big Ten season, winning at Michigan and Illinois.

• The Badgers were only 4-of-25 from three-point range in the first meeting with Purdue, but that looks more and more like an outlier now as Wisconsin’s offense has averaged 82 points in conference games and sits upper-third in the league at 36.3 percent from three, on a conference-leading 223 made triples.

• Wisconsin is fourth nationally in turnover percentage at just 12.9 percent, per KenPom.

• Nick Boyd has made a first-team All-Big Ten push, as the senior transfer is averaging 20.6 points in Big Ten play. He scored 24 in Game 1 with Purdue, though that was a one-sided game much of the way. The slashing guard is a dangerous penetrator and a 38-percent three-point shooter. He alone is a tough-enough guard, but when paired with fellow slasher and top-10 conference scorer John Blackwell (17.9 points), those difficulties are compounded, especially with stretch bigs around them.

• Speaking of, inside-out big man Nolan Winter, who went for 18 and 10 in Madison at the start of January, has been described as “day to day” after sustaining a left ankle injury in a blowout win over Maryland Thursday. His availability is critical for a thin Badger frontcourt.

• Wisconsin’s road results have been wild: It won at Michigan and Illinois, but also got blown out at Ohio State and handled by double-figures at middling Oregon, maybe one of those classic modern-Big Ten travel losses.

THREE KEYS FOR PURDUE

DEFENSIVE DILIGENCE PHYSICALITY STOLEN POINTS Wisconsin is a really problematic matchup, with multiple dangerous penetrators plus bigs who can shoot. Winter’s availability looms large, but with or without, the Badgers have the assets to hit Purdue where it hurts. Purdue’s bigs can tone-set up front and will need to be an advantage in a way that balances the issues the Badgers’ floor-spacing bigs can present.

Wisconsin may not turn it over much, so anything Purdue can steal on the offensive glass or off transition, the better. But that also goes both ways.

THREE THOUGHTS

• Purdue is almost a totally different team when Oscar Cluff can play with the energy and stamina he showed at Northwestern. And the Boilermakers need it now more than ever.

• Fouls: Stopping one penetrator is a challenge enough for Purdue, but two is a different deal. Don’t look at that first result without considering how different things could have been had Wisconsin just shot threes normally. Containing the dribble without fouling will be a colossal test Saturday.

• Nolan Winter’s status is the pre-game story. His ankle injury looked really bad and this is a short turnaround. If he can’t play — or if he can, but can’t move normally — one of this game’s trickiest matchups for Purdue flips into an advantage.

GOLDANDBLACK.COM PREDICTION: PURDUE 82, WISCONSIN 75

Don’t expect Wisconsin to shoot 4-of-25 from three again. But to end this season marred by home losses, don’t expect Purdue’s seniors to go out like that, either.