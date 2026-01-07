GoldandBlack.com Purdue Basketball Game Preview: Washington

Riding a 3-0 Big Ten record, fifth-ranked Purdue hosts Washington Wednesday night for the first time since the Huskies joined the Big Ten.

DETAILS: Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026 | 8:30 p.m. ET | TV: BTN (Kevin Kugler, Jordan Taylor, Andy Katz) | Radio: Purdue Radio Network

PURDUE (13-1, 3-0 B1G): ROSTER | SCHEDULE | STATS

WASHINGTON (9-5, 1-2 B1G): ROSTER | SCHEDULE | STATS

Team AP Coaches NET KenPom KenPom Win% Purdue 5 5 6 4 92% Washington — — 63 51 8%

A FEW THINGS ABOUT PURDUE

• After 14 games, Purdue’s shooting splits are pristine: 51 percent from the field; 39.7 from three; and 75.8 from the line.

The Boilermakers’ effective field goal percentage of 58.8 percent (factoring in added value from threes) is No. 11 nationally, according to KenPom, which still has Purdue No. 1 in offensive efficiency.

• Purdue’s average peak lead during its five-game win streak: 32.8. Four of those five games were against high-major opponents, including two Big Ten games.

They haven’t played great teams yet, but the Boilermakers have won their first three Big Ten games by an average of 20 points, with two of those three games played on the road.

• Purdue has scored 43 points off turnovers the past two games.

• Fletcher Loyer‘s 20-point game at Wisconsin was the 80th double-digit scoring game of his career, one more than classmate Braden Smith for the team lead. It was Loyer’s third 20-plus-point game of the season.

• Now the Big Ten career assists leader, Smith has handed out double-digit assists in four of the past five games and eight times this season. He is No. 1 nationally at an average of 9.6 per game.

• Purdue was 5-0 last season against the Big Ten’s West Coast contingent, winning at Washington and Oregon, beating UCLA and USC in Mackey Arena, then winning a rematch the Trojans in the Big Ten Tournament

ABOUT WASHINGTON

• The Huskies lost 90-80 at Indiana Sunday to open its two-game stay in the state.

Entirely different team, but the Huskies’ only two wins last season in the traditional Big Ten footprint were skin-of-their-teeth outcomes at Minnesota and Penn State.

• Big man Hannes Steinbach is one of the best freshmen in college basketball and likely a one-and-done to the NBA. The versatile and multi-skilled 6-foot-11 German averages 18.3 points and 11.8 rebounds, shooting 59 percent from the floor, with six made threes on 15 attempts.

Washington has the luxury, too, of pairing Steinbach’s height, length and skill with imposing size, bigs Purdue has seen before. Monstrous 5 man Franck Kepnang is a grad transfer from Oregon and Lathan Somerville faced Purdue several times while at Rutgers. They’ll combine to give U-Dub 40 minutes and some 500-plus pounds of physicality on the interior and on the glass.

Purdue’s Daniel Jacobsen played against Steinbach in the FIBA 19U World Cup, which Team USA won with a 109-76 victory over Germany. Steinbach scored 19 points with seven rebounds in that game.

• Washington’s backcourt this season was to be built around USC transfers Desmond Claude and Wesley Yates, but Yates is sidelined by a wrist injury. Yates scored 30 for USC in Mackey Arena last season while Claude was sidelined. Claude scored 18 and Yates 13 in the Big Ten tourney game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, a hard-fought, emotionally charged five-point Purdue win.

Claude, who’ll be playing against Purdue for his third different school — he started at Xavier — is averaging 15 points for the Huskies.

• Danny Sprinkle does have a wealth of ball-handlers to leverage, led by sophomore Zoom Diallo, a former high-end recruit who’s now averaging around 14 points. He is aptly named.

Transfer addition Quimari Peterson, a native of Gary, is an excellent penetrator and defender. Claude has played point in his career.

Washington has so many ball-handlers that JJ Mandaquit, an outstanding freshman who played with Jacobsen on the U19 team in the summer, plays only sparse minutes.

• If anything is unbelievable anymore, maybe this: Washington has six players who previously played for other Big Ten schools, including Bryson Tucker, who started off at IU.

• Washington shoots just 31.9 percent from three-point range.

THREE KEYS FOR PURDUE

LANE PROTECTION PHYSICALITY TURNOVERS This might be one of the more obvious game plans you’ll see: Keep Washington’s guards out of the paint and make them beat you with threes. Purdue’s on a roll defensively. Washington has legit size Purdue will have to wrestle with on the glass, and muscling (maybe wearing down) Steinbach wouldn’t be a terrible strategy. The Huskies’ bigs may have to be more engaged defensively than they’ve been in any other game this season. As with any game, Purdue won’t want Washington getting out in transition. The halfcourt defense has been too effective.

THREE THOUGHTS

• Can these West Coast teams really win enough games outside their region to ever compete for Big Ten titles? No. The travel and breaks in routine are too much, on top of the fact that Big Ten competition is really good and its road environments more daunting than probably any other conference.

• Sprinkle produced one of the finest coaching jobs you’ll see three years ago before his Utah State team ran into Purdue in Indy in the NCAA Tournament. He did it with a completely overhauled roster. If things are going to turn over at Washington every year as they’ve been, can that be successful, especially given all U-Dub’s other challenges as a Big Ten member?

• Washington has a bunch of ball-handlers. For defensive purposes, how much will Purdue have to respond with its lineups? How much might Purdue want CJ Cox and Gicarri Harris out there with Braden Smith?

GOLDANDBLACK.COM PREDICTION: PURDUE 85, WASHINGTON 72

That this is the back end of Washington’s two-game trip east only compounds the challenges it’ll face in Mackey Arena. It will have to make a ton of threes to have a shot, it would seem.