GoldandBlack.com Purdue Football History 101: 1970-81--Upsets, Upsetting and Bowl triumphs



n our fourth installment of our series, GoldandBlck.com’s Tom Dienhart and Alan Karpick talk Purdue football history from 1970-81. The highs of the Jim Young Era, plus the up-and-down moments of coaches Bog DeMoss and Alex Agase. A fun trip down memory lane.

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More: GoldandBlack.com’s Purdue Football History 101: The Early Years (1887-1936)| World War II and beyond (1937-55)| The Golden Era of the Mollenkopf Years (1956-69)

Link to Tom Schott’s book Purdue Football Vault

FAMILIAR FACES, GOING PLACES

1970-1981

RECORD: 69 WINS, 62 LOSSES, 2 TIES

Having coached the likes of Len Dawson, Bob Griese and Mike Phipps, it’s no wonder Bob DeMoss was famed as a “Quarterback Architect.” And after 20 seasons as a loyal assistant under Stu Holcomb and Jack Mollenkopf, it virtually was a forgone conclusion that DeMoss would assume the reins as head coach when Mollenkopf retired.

An affable gentleman, DeMoss’ first order of business in 1970 was finding a quarterback to replace Phipps. “DeMo” settled on sophomore Chuck Piebes, who had joined the Boilermakers a year earlier as a walkon defensive back and flanker. Piebes helped Purdue pull off a 26-14 upset at third-ranked Stanford on Oct. 3, completing 15 of 20 passes for 115 yards. Senior defensive back Randy Cooper had three interceptions and a fumble recovery, and the Purdue defense sacked Stanford quarterback Jim Plunkett five times. Cooper nearly missed the flight to California, but he made it to the airport in time for the taxiing plane to be stopped. “You’d better play the best game of your life,” DeMoss told him as he boarded. Suffice to say, Cooper did.

“We didn’t plan any special defense for Plunkett,” DeMoss said of the eventual Heisman Trophy winner. “We just wanted to give him another look, using change ups and zones. We know you can’t sit in one defense for he’ll pick you apart. We did use a three-man rush a lot and dropped off the other eight guys — just to worry him a bit.”

After six games, Piebes was replaced by sophomore Gary Danielson. The Boilermakers mustered merely one victory in four games with Danielson under center — a 40-0 blanking of Indiana at Ross-Ade Stadium on Nov. 21 that gave them a 4-6 record (2-5 Big Ten) — but DeMoss had found the next member of the “Cradle of Quarterbacks.”

Another sophomore, halfback Otis Armstrong, quickly made a name for himself, breaking Leroy Keyes’ school season record with 1,009 rushing yards.

Senior flanker Stan Brown capped his career with three kickoff returns for touchdowns in the season’s final three games: 93 yards at Michigan State on Nov. 7, 96 yards against Ohio State at home on Nov. 14 and 100 yards against Indiana. He was the nation’s top kick returner his junior (26.8-yard average) and senior (33.6) seasons and returned five kickoffs for touchdowns in his career, a school record.

On Feb. 22, 1971, Purdue lost one of its icons when athletics director Guy “Red” Mackey died. The former football player and assistant coach had run the department since 1942 and oversaw five seating capacity expansions in Ross-Ade Stadium (to 69,200), the building of a new basketball arena in 1967 that eventually would be named after him, and the development of the John Purdue Club to raise money for student-athlete scholarships. Mackey was succeeded by basketball coach George King.

After losing a pair of non-conference heartbreakers to open the 1971 season — 38-35 at Washington on Sept. 18 and 8-7 to No. 2 Notre Dame at Ross-Ade Stadium the following week — Purdue won its first three Big Ten games and was ranked 17th in the Associated Press poll. Danielson became the first quarterback in school history to pass for 300 yards in a game — 16 short of the Big Ten record — during a 27-13 Homecoming victory over Minnesota on Oct. 9, and he did it in three quarters before being knocked unconscious and suffering a separated left shoulder. He connected on two long touchdown strikes — 76 yards to senior halfback Darryl Stingley and 66 yards to junior split end Rick Sayers.

With Danielson in and out of the lineup, the Boilermakers lost their final five games. Two defeats came in the final minute, 14-10 at Wisconsin on Nov. 6 and 20-17 to third-ranked Michigan at Ross-Ade Stadium a week later. In a 43-10 setback to Michigan State at home on Oct. 30, Spartan halfback Eric Allen set an NCAA record with 350 yards rushing on 29 carries. He scored four touchdowns on jaunts of 24, 59, 30 and 25 yards. Michigan State established Big Ten records with 573 yards rushing and 698 yards of total offense.

A season-ending 38-31 setback at Indiana on Nov. 20 left the Boilermakers with a 3-7 overall record and a 3-5 Big Ten mark. The three wins were the fewest since Mollenkopf’s first season as head coach in 1956, a span of 18 years.

Nevertheless, there was enough talent and depth returning in 1972 to legitimize murmurings of the Rose Bowl. DeMoss decided to instill the wishbone offense, which was growing in popularity around the country. Danielson was limited in spring practice after undergoing shoulder surgery, and junior Bo Bobrowski came out of fall camp as the starter. Bobrowski was a better runner — and blocker — than passer, which seemed to make him a natural fit at spearheading the new running, option offense that featured a fullback behind the quarterback and two halfbacks behind the fullback, one slightly to the left and other slightly to the right. But a key piece of the arsenal, Stingley, suffered a broken ankle before the season started.

The Boilermakers lost their first three games — running their two-season losing streak to eight, the longest since the teams of 1906, 1907 and 1908 dropped 10 in a row — and then opted to bring back their conventional Power-I formation. Purdue rebounded to finish 6-5 overall and 6-2 in the Big Ten, good for third place behind co-champions Michigan and Ohio State (7-1). The Boilermakers had a chance to at least share the title before losing to the third-ranked Wolverines 9-6 in Ann Arbor on Nov. 18. On a third-down play in the first quarter, Armstrong appeared headed for a first down or perhaps a touchdown before slipping on the slick Michigan Stadium turf at the 8-yard line. Purdue was forced to settle for a 25-yard field goal by sophomore Frank Conner, and the Wolverines won the game on a 30-yard field goal by Mike Lantry with one minute remaining.

“The kids just played their hearts out, and deserved to win this one,” DeMoss said afterward. “I’m not ashamed of them, in any way. They just deserved to win.”

Armstrong, who was being compared to future Pro Football Hall of Famer Gale Sayers, proceeded to break his own school season record with 1,361 yards rushing and to establish the Big Ten career mark with 3,315 yards — in three seasons. He bettered the four-year total of 3,212 yards by Alan Ameche of Wisconsin. In his final game against Indiana at Ross-Ade Stadium on Nov. 25, Armstrong set the school game record with 276 yards, as the Boilermakers won 42-7. He was named the Big Ten Most Valuable Player and a consensus All-American. Senior defensive tackle Dave Butz earned consensus All-America honors, as well.

Despite coming off a winning season, DeMoss resigned as coach on Dec. 3, 1972, saying he and the football program needed a change. “My family and my university come first with me, and I feel that they will both benefit by my decision to leave coaching,” said DeMoss, who accepted a position as assistant athletics director.

Wrote Bob Collins in his book Boilermakers: A History of Purdue Football: “The gangly, timid youngster from Dayton, Kentucky, had completed the cycle … Purdue’s first great quarterback … the developer of All-Americans and right-hand man of Mollenkopf … and, finally, the head coach. Few men have contributed as much, in so many ways, to a school’s football program.”

Alex Agase, an All-America guard at Purdue in 1943 while on campus for the V-12 Navy College Training Program, was named head coach on Dec. 15. He returned to the Boilermakers from Northwestern, where he was an assistant under Ara Parseghian for eight years before beginning a nine-year run as head coach. Agase was recognized as the Football Writers of America Coach of the Year in 1970 after leading the Wildcats to the first of back-to-back second-place finishes in the Big Ten. He became the first individual in the 76-year history of the conference to serve as head football coach at two member institutions.

“There isn’t a better man in the country we could have picked to guide our football program,” King said. “In my eight years of watching Big Ten football, I have learned to respect Alex’s Northwestern teams. They never have beaten themselves and play the exciting football that fans like to see. I am confident we have hired a winner.”

In the 1973 National Football League draft, five Boilermakers were selected among the first 51 picks, including three first-rounders: Butz (fifth overall to the St. Louis Cardinals), Armstrong (ninth overall to the Denver Broncos) and Stingley (19th overall to the New England Patriots). While Butz and Armstrong went on to lengthy professional careers, Stingley’s life changed forever on Aug. 12, 1978, when he went up for a pass during a Patriots’ preseason game and was hit hard from behind by Oakland Raiders safety Jack Tatum. The hit left Stingley paralyzed.

Agase, who served in the Marines Corps in 1944 and 1945 and won a Bronze Star and a Purple Heart while on the Japanese island of Okinawa, had to replace 15 starters for the 1973 season. “I sure wish Armstrong, Butz and those other guys were coming back,” he said. The Boilermakers failed to win consecutive games but never suffered more than two straight losses, and the end result was a 5-6 overall record and 4-4 Big Ten mark, good for a four-way tie for fourth place.

Freshman tailback Mike Northington set the modern school record — and equaled the Big Ten mark — with five rushing touchdowns in a 48-23 victory at Iowa on Nov. 3. Northington scored on runs of 7, 1, 38, 1 and 1 yards while rushing for 146 yards overall. He teamed with classmate Scott Dierking to form what Agase referred to as his “Gold and Black Twins” for two seasons before being moved to cornerback.

During the spring of 1974, the grass in Ross-Ade Stadium was torn out and replaced by Prescription Athletic Turf. Developed by Purdue agronomy professor Bill Daniel and superintendent of athletics facilities Mel Robey, PAT was designed as the perfect compromise between natural grass and artificial turf. The surface, in fact, was grass, with a network of pipes located 18 inches below the surface connected to pumps to drain water from the field — up to one inch of rain per hour. The PAT system was installed at a cost of $125,000 and enabled Purdue to be the only Big Ten school not to switch to an artificial surface.

After starting 0-1-1 in 1974, Agase got his first signature win with the Boilermakers with a surprising 31-20 victory over second-ranked and defending national champion Notre Dame in South Bend on Sept. 28. Purdue led 21-0 — one touchdown coming on a 52-yard run by senior fullback Pete Gross — before the Fighting Irish, coached by Parseghian, recorded a first down, and the “Spoilermakers” led 24-0 after one quarter.

“Our players were embarrassed and mad that anyone would think they are 35-point underdogs — to anyone,” Agase said afterward. “And they played for respect, and to win, and they did just that. Nobody thought we had a chance, but our players did, and the coaching staff did. We all believed and always have.”

Purdue would not win at Notre Dame again for 30 years.

For the second straight year, a Purdue running back had a field day against Iowa. This time, it was junior fullback Mike Pruitt, who set school records with a 94-yard run for a touchdown and a 17.9-yard average per carry (10 carries for 179 yards) in a 38-14 victory at Ross-Ade Stadium on Nov. 2. As a team, the Boilermakers rushed for a school-record 501 yards.

But the inconsistent Boilermakers again did not win back-to-back games and wound up 4-6-1 overall and 3-5 in the Big Ten.

Purdue lost its first five games of the 1975 season, despite having a chance in all of them. The streak came to a dramatic halt at Illinois on Oct. 18, when senior defensive tackle Ken Novak and junior middle guard Roger Ruwe teamed to block a potential game-winning 43-yard field goal by the Fighting Illini’s Dan Beaver with 27 seconds remaining. Ruwe jumped on Novak’s back and tipped Beaver’s kick, and the Boilermakers escaped 26-24. Purdue went on to finish in a third-place tie in the Big Ten with Illinois and Michigan State at 4-4 as part of a 4-7 overall record. Agase won his first three games against Indiana, and the Boilermakers were 13-3 against the Hoosiers from 1960 to 1975.

After a 3-2 start that included a pair of Big Ten wins in 1976, Purdue lost three games in a row. Then the “Spoilermakers” pulled off another big-time upset, knocking off top-ranked and Rose Bowl-bound Michigan 16-14 at Ross-Ade Stadium on Nov. 6. The victory was the first for the Boilermakers over the Wolverines since 1966, and Purdue became the first Big Ten team other than Ohio State to beat Michigan since 1969. Sophomore Rock Supan kicked a game-winning 23-yard field goal with 4:20 to go. Dierking set a school record with 38 rushing attempts for 162 yards and scored both Purdue touchdowns. A 37-yard field goal attempt by the Wolverines’ Bob Wood with nine seconds to go sailed wide left.

“People are not invincible,” senior defensive end and co-captain Blane Smith said afterward. “The Germans built the Bismarck, and it sank. The British built the Titanic, and it sank, just like Michigan did today.”

A 21-0 victory at Iowa the following week left Purdue needing to defeat Indiana in the season finale to post a winning campaign. The Boilermakers lost 20-14, landing in a four-way tie for third place in the Big Ten at 4-4. They finished with a 5-6 overall record for their sixth losing season in seven years since Mollenkopf retired.

Purdue officials announced on Nov. 26 that Agase, who had a four-year record of 18-25-1, would not have his contract renewed. Fan apathy had set in, and the athletics department was beginning to feel the financial pinch from empty seats in Ross-Ade Stadium.

“I had a great love for Purdue when I came here, and I leave with a great love for Purdue,” said Agase, who went on to serve as athletics director at Eastern Michigan University from 1977 to 1982. “I leave with absolutely no bitterness. I asked for four years, and I got it. Everybody tried to help, but unfortunately we didn’t win enough to satisfy everyone.”

Nine days later, Purdue hired Jim Young, head coach at the University of Arizona. He signed a five-year contract with an annual salary of $35,000. In four years with the Wildcats, Young posted a 31-13 record, with two nine-win seasons and a Western Athletic Conference co-championship (before Arizona joined the Pac-10 Conference). Attendance soared during his tenure, and a 17,000-seat addition to Arizona Stadium increased its seating capacity to 57,000, the largest in the WAC. Young was an assistant under Bo Schembechler at Miami of Ohio (1964-68) and Michigan (1969-72) and filled in as the Wolverines’ head coach in the 1970 Rose Bowl after Schembechler suffered a heart attack prior to the game. A native of Van Wert, Ohio, Young attended Ohio State for one year — playing on the Buckeyes’ 1954 national championship team — before transferring to Bowling Green University.

In a conference call with members of the media from his office at Arizona on Dec. 5, Young declared, “We’ll throw more than most teams in the Midwest,” and later said, “Purdue fans will enjoy our style because the school has had success passing before.” He made good on his word.

Young and the Boilermakers beat out Notre Dame for highly touted quarterback Mark Herrmann from Carmel, Indiana. Senior Joe Metallic started the 1977 season opener at Michigan State on Sept. 10 but gave way to Herrmann in the first half. Herrmann went on to start 45 of the next 46 games, missing only the opener of the 1980 season at Notre Dame with an injured right thumb. He completely rewrote the Purdue and Big Ten record book for passing, setting nine NCAA records along the way.

Herrmann wasted no time getting started. His 18 touchdown passes in 1977 were the most by a freshman in NCAA history and the second-most in Purdue annals, while his 2,453 passing yards ranked second on the school season list, as well. He ranked second nationally in passing yards and fourth in total offense with 2,190 yards, also an NCAA record for a freshman. The Boilermakers, though, were turnover-prone (a school-record 30 interceptions, including 27 by Herrmann, and 12 fumbles) and inconsistent. They started 2-4, won three games in a row and then lost their last two to finish 5-6 overall and 3-5 in the Big Ten.

But what followed was arguably the most successful three-year run in school history. Purdue went 9-2-1 in 1978, 10-2 in 1979 and 9-3 in 1980, and played in — and won — three bowl games. With 28 victories during that stretch, the Boilermakers won more games than Ohio State (27) and Notre Dame (25) and matched Michigan. In Big Ten games, Purdue was 20-3-1, just behind the Wolverines and Buckeyes at 21-3.

In 1978, the Boilermakers were steamrolling with a 7-1 overall record, 5-0 Big Ten mark and No. 12 ranking in the Associated Press poll. One of the victories came over No. 16 Ohio State 27-16 at Ross-Ade Stadium on Oct. 14 — Purdue’s first over the Buckeyes since 1967 and the 400th win in school history — and got people talking about a conference championship and the Rose Bowl.

“It’s been grueling getting the Big Ten lead — the guys have done a heck of a job — but staying there is even tougher,” said Young, who called the win the biggest of his coaching career. “There’s one way to do it, and that’s sticking together, just like we’ve done.”

But the Boilermakers tied Wisconsin 24-24 in Madison on Nov. 11, lost to seventh-ranked Michigan 24-6 in Ann Arbor the following week and finished with a 6-1-1 conference record that left them in third place behind co-champions Michigan and Michigan State at 7-1.

The Boilermakers were rewarded for their successful season by being invited to the Peach Bowl, marking just the second bowl game in 92 seasons of Purdue football. Their official invitation came from Froncie Gutman, who played for the Boilermakers from 1952 to 1954 and served on the Peach Bowl team selection committee. Purdue defeated Georgia Tech 41-21 at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium on Christmas Day. Herrmann was named the game’s Most Valuable Offensive Player after completing 12 of 24 passes for 166 yards and two touchdowns.

Defense anchored Purdue all season. Nicknamed the “Junk Defense” because of the many unusual formations they used and the “Crunch Brunch” for their hard-hitting personnel, the Boilermakers allowed an average of merely 10.8 points per game and shut out three opponents. Junior defensive end Keena Turner set a school record with 25 tackles for loss, totaling a whopping 201 yards.

Young was named Big Ten Coach of the Year, and the Boilermakers were ranked No. 13 in the final Associated Press poll.

Purdue stumbled to a 3-2 start in 1979, prompting Young to call his team “an over-publicized bunch of cream puffs,” before winning its last six games and having Young alter his evaluation to “a tough, hard-nosed team that individually would not be denied.” The Boilermakers went 7-1 in the Big Ten — winning the most conference games in school history. But the one loss — 31-14 at Minnesota on Oct. 6 — was the difference between sharing the league title with Ohio State and finishing second.

A New Year’s Eve date with the University of Tennessee in the Bluebonnet Bowl at the Astrodome in Houston awaited Purdue, and the Boilermakers wrapped up the only 10-win campaign in school history with a 27-22 victory. Leading 21-0 in the third quarter, Purdue watched the Volunteers storm back to take a 22-21 lead in the fourth. Then Herrmann took over and led the Boilermakers on a 10-play, 80-yard drive, capped by a 17-yard touchdown pass to junior tight end Dave Young with 1:30 to go. For the game, Herrmann completed 21 of 39 passes for 303 yards and three touchdowns to repeat as offensive MVP.

“As soon as I saw Herrmann start that drive, the only thing I didn’t know was how long it would take before we scored,” junior center Pete Quinn said afterward. “It was a real turning point in Mark’s leadership. He took control of the huddle like I’ve never seen him do before.”

Purdue was ranked No. 10 in the final Associated Press poll. Linebacker Kevin Motts concluded his career with 520 tackles, a school record that still stands.

After setting Big Ten career records for passing attempts, completions, yards and touchdowns during his junior season, Herrmann took aim on the NCAA marks as a senior in 1980. And he was being touted as a bona fide Heisman Trophy candidate. After freshman Scott Campbell started for the injured Herrmann in the opener, the savvy veteran returned with aplomb. Ranked ninth in the preseason, the Boilermakers were 1-2 before reeling off seven straight victories to share the Big Ten lead with Michigan and Ohio State at 6-0.

In a 36-25 win over Michigan State at Ross-Ade Stadium on Oct. 25, Herrmann became the NCAA career passing yards leader, topping the record of 7,818 yards thrown by Jack Thompson of Washington State from 1975 to 1978. Herrmann broke the record with a second-quarter 14-yard completion to senior split end Bart Burrell — “an act of God,” according to Quinn, because the duo had been playing together since the seventh grade. Also in that game, Dave Young became the Boilermakers’ career receiving yards leader, besting Jim Beirne’s total of 1,864 yards from 1965 to 1967.

The next two weeks, Purdue’s high-octane offense shifted into overdrive. The Boilermakers beat Northwestern 52-31 in Evanston on Nov. 1 and Iowa 58-13 at home on Nov. 8. The 58 points were the most scored in a game since a 62-7 victory over Boston University at Fenway Park in 1947. Herrmann completed 26 of 34 passes for a school-record 439 yards and three touchdowns in three quarters against the Hawkeyes. In four games against Iowa, Herrmann passed for 1,110 yards, an NCAA record against any opponent.

Next up was a showdown with Michigan before 105,831 fans in Ann Arbor, and the 11th-ranked Wolverines shut out the Boilermakers 26-0, the first time Purdue had been blanked in a span of 41 games. Despite being knocked out of the Big Ten title chase, Purdue rallied to beat Indiana 24-23 at Ross-Ade Stadium on Nov. 22 before the largest crowd ever to watch a football game in the state of Indiana — 71,629. After scoring a touchdown to pull within a point with 17 seconds to go, the Hoosiers attempted a two-point conversion for the win, but Indiana quarterback Tim Clifford’s pass was knocked down by senior linebacker Mike Marks. The Hoosiers subsequently recovered an onside kick, and Don Geisler tried a 59-yard field goal that was tipped by Marks and landed well short.

“I felt helpless standing there on the sidelines,” Herrmann said afterward. “I said a lot of ‘Hail Marys’ and ‘Our Fathers.’”

Herrmann was named the Big Ten Most Valuable Player and a unanimous All-American while finishing fourth in the Heisman Trophy balloting. Dave Young, who became the Big Ten career receptions leader with 180, also was a unanimous All-American after leading the nation with an average of 6.1 catches per game.

The Boilermakers were bowl bound again, this time to the Liberty Bowl in Memphis to play the University of Missouri on Dec. 27. And Herrmann capped his career with his third straight MVP performance, completing 22 of 29 passes for 289 yards and four touchdowns, in a 28-25 victory. He took over play-calling duties midway through the first quarter from Jim Young, who came down with the flu hours before the game.

Herrmann finished the year with school season records for passing attempts (368), completions (242), completion percentage (.658), yards (3,212) and touchdowns (23), as well as total offense (3,026). The last three figures also established Big Ten marks.

Herrmann’s career passing numbers — all Purdue and Big Ten records — included 1,309 attempts, 772 completions, .590 completion percentage, 9,946 yards and 71 touchdowns. He also was tops with 9,134 yards of total offense. The NCAA did not include bowl games in its statistics until 2002, meaning his national record numbers were 1,128 passing attempts, 717 completions, 9,188 passing yards and 8,444 yards of total offense.

A fourth-round pick by the Denver Broncos in the 1981 NFL draft, Herrmann played professionally for 12 seasons with five different teams.

Jim Young faced a rebuilding project in 1981 — dubbed A.H. as in After Herrmann — yet the Boilermakers won five of their first seven games, including a 15-14 victory over 13th-ranked Notre Dame at Ross-Ade Stadium on Sept. 26. But a season-ending four-game losing streak saddled Purdue with a 5-6 overall record, a 3-6 Big Ten mark and a tie for eighth place in the conference standings. In a 45-33 setback to Ohio State at home on Oct. 31, sophomore quarterback Scott Campbell threw for a school-record 516 yards.

Fan support reached an all-time high with an average of 69,892 spectators per game.

Three days prior to the season finale at Indiana on Nov. 21 — which the Boilermakers needed to win to become bowl eligible — Jim Young announced he was resigning as coach. He said he wanted to devote all his time to the associate athletics director position he had accepted in August after Fred Schaus left to become athletics director at West Virginia University.

“This is a career change,” Young told his players. “After 26 years of coaching, my family and I have decided to concentrate on athletic administration here at Purdue.”

Athletics director George King marveled at the run Young made at conference giants Michigan and Ohio State. “Naturally, I hate to see Jim give up the reins,” King said. “He changed the philosophy of the Big Ten when it was the ‘Big Two’ and the ‘Little Eight’ at a time when I thought even hiring Bo Schembechler or Woody Hayes wouldn’t make a difference. I didn’t think one man could change it, but Jim proved me wrong.”

The day after the Boilermakers lost to Indiana 20-17 in Young’s swan song, his defensive coordinator, Leon Burtnett, was named head coach. Young’s five-year record with Purdue was 38-19-1, a .664 winning percentage. He remained at Purdue just one more year before resuming his coaching career at the United States Military Academy from 1983 to 1990. Young was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1999.