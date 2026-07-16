GoldandBlack.com Purdue Football History 101: The Tiller Years





In the sixth installment of our summer series, GoldandBlack.com’s Tom Dienhart and Alan Karpick and author Tom Schott chronicle the Joe Tiller Era from 1997-2008.

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More: GoldandBlack.com’s Purdue Football History 101: The Early Years (1887-1936)| World War II and beyond (1937-55)| The Golden Era of the Mollenkopf Years (1956-69) | Bowi Streak, Upsets and Upsetting (1970-81) | The Wilderness Years (1982-96)

Link to Tom Schott’s book Purdue Football Vault *this chapter written before Tiller’s final season of 2008

TILLER TIME

1997-2007

RECORD: 83 WINS, 54 LOSSES

When Purdue and Indiana squared off at Ross-Ade Stadium on Nov. 23, 1996, the Boilermakers and their fans knew it would be the last game for head coach Jim Colletto, who had announced his resignation several weeks earlier. Thanks to aggressive reporting by Tom Kubat of the Lafayette Journal and Courier, they also knew the identity of Colletto’s successor.

While the Hoosiers were defeating the Boilermakers 33-16, Joe Tiller was watching from a suite in the Robert C. Woodworth Memorial Press Box. Tiller was formally introduced the following day, but 24 hours before the 72nd battle for the Old Oaken Bucket, an official announcement confirmed what had been reported — that Tiller was the guy.

Having been assistant head coach and defensive coordinator under Leon Burtnett from 1983 to 1986, Tiller was no stranger to Purdue. He returned to the Boilermakers following a successful six-year run as head coach at the University of Wyoming. Earlier, he spent nine years with the Calgary Stampeders of the Canadian Football League as an assistant coach, interim head coach, assistant general manager, and director of administration and player personnel.

Tiller, whose witty personality was contagious and refreshing, was serious about his aspirations for the Boilermakers. “We’re here to win a championship,” he declared. “We’ve won in the past, and we will win again in the future.”

Those were pretty heady words for a program suffering from a dozen years of futility. Tiller instilled a winning attitude and an offense that utilized four, even five, wide receivers. Officially known as the one-back spread, the offense was dubbed “basketball on grass” in deference to Purdue’s storied tradition in that sport. Skeptics questioned whether it would be successful under less-than-ideal weather conditions, but Tiller scoffed at that notion, knowing full well that the climate in the Midwest could not get more severe than in Laramie, Wyoming (elevation 7,200 feet).

Few could have imagined how quickly Tiller reversed the fortunes of the Boilermakers. After a season-opening 36-22 loss at the University of Toledo (in Tiller’s Ohio hometown, no less) on Sept. 6, 1997, Purdue reeled off a six-game winning streak, soared to the top of the Big Ten standings and was ranked 18th in the Associated Press poll.

The turnaround started with an improbable 28-17 victory over No. 12 Notre Dame at Ross-Ade Stadium on Sept. 13, snapping an 11-game losing streak to the Fighting Irish. With Purdue leading 14-10, junior free safety Adrian Beasley recovered a fumble by Notre Dame quarterback Ron Powlus and returned it 43 yards for a touchdown to put the game away with 8:37 remaining. Senior Billy Dicken, a defensive back two years earlier who became the starting quarterback in training camp, completed 26 of 38 passes for 352 yards.

“I think that game may have been the most important game we’ve played at Purdue in the sense that it gave us instant credibility with our players,” Tiller has said time and again. “Our players were watching this stuff we were doing, and I’m not sure how many of them were really buying 100 percent into it. But I think that win did it and, from then on, it was easier coaching here.”

On Nov. 8, the Boilermakers trailed Michigan State 21-10 with 2:13 left before staging one of the greatest comebacks in school history. First, senior defensive tackle Leo Perez blocked a 39-yard field goal attempt by the Spartans’ Chris Gardner, and junior defensive end Rosevelt Colvin returned it 62 yards for a touchdown. After the two-point conversion failed, Purdue recovered an onside kick and put together a seven-play, 55-yard drive, capped by a 3-yard plunge by senior running back Edwin Watson. Michigan State still had one more chance, but Gardner misfired on a 43-yard field goal with seven seconds to go.

By beating Notre Dame, Illinois and Indiana, the Boilermakers claimed all three of their rivalry trophies for the first time since 1985 and for the fifth time in school history.

Purdue finished the regular season with an 8-3 overall record and a 6-2 Big Ten mark, good for a second-place tie with Ohio State and Penn State. The Boilermakers were selected to play in the Alamo Bowl, and they put an exclamation point on the season with a 33-20 victory over Oklahoma State in San Antonio on Dec. 30. “This is for all the Purdue people that have waited so long for this,” Colvin said as the final seconds ticked off the Alamodome scoreboard. Purdue was ranked 15th in the final Associated Press poll, its best finish since 1979.

Tiller was named National Coach of the Year by Football News and Kickoff magazine, as well as Big Ten Coach of the Year by the conference media.

After the season, Lafayette Journal and Courier sports editor Jim Lefko questioned, “How does the most popular man in Greater Lafayette — head coach Joe Tiller — take the momentum from a 9-3 season and use it to springboard into 1998?”

The answer: Drew Brees. A member of Tiller’s first recruiting class — one that was ranked 10th in the Big Ten by guru Tom Lemming — Brees arrived at Purdue as a little-known quarterback from Austin, Texas. Even Tiller and his staff weren’t completely confident in Brees, and they signed junior college signal-caller David Edgerton.

But Brees, who saw limited action as a freshman, swiftly relieved any anxiety. In his fifth start, against Minnesota at Ross-Ade Stadium on Oct. 3, 1998, Brees set school records for passing yards (522), total offense (524) and passing touchdowns (6) in just three quarters of a 56-21 victory. The following week at Wisconsin, he set an NCAA record by throwing 83 passes and tied the collegiate mark with 55 completions.

Off to a 3-4 start, the Boilermakers won their last five games — outscoring the opposition 211 to 75 — capped by a 52-7 victory over Indiana at Ross-Ade Stadium on Nov. 21 for the 500th win in school history.

Purdue returned to the Alamo Bowl and pulled out a thrilling 37-34 win over fourth-ranked Kansas State on Dec. 29. After the Wildcats took their first lead of the game at 34-30 with 1:34 left, Brees engineered a six-play, 80-yard drive that ended with a 24-yard pass to senior wide receiver Isaac Jones with 30 seconds to play. Purdue’s defense intercepted Kansas State quarterback Michael Bishop, the Heisman Trophy runner-up, four times and sacked him on five occasions.

The Boilermakers finished 9-4 (6-2 Big Ten) and ranked 23rd in the final Associated Press poll. They scored a school-record 57 touchdowns and 444 points. “Hurricane Drew” established Purdue and Big Ten passing standards for attempts (569), completions (361), yards (3,983) and touchdowns (39), as well as total offense (4,176) en route to being named the conference Offensive Player of the Year.

Colvin set the Purdue season record with 15 sacks, giving him 35 for his career, the most in school history.

After not playing Michigan or Ohio State for two years, Purdue faced the perennial powers on the road in back-to-back weeks on Oct. 2 and 9, 1999. The Boilermakers, who had climbed to No. 11 in the Associated Press poll on the strength of a 4-0 start, lost both games and then welcomed fifth-ranked Michigan State to Ross-Ade Stadium on Oct. 16. Purdue made easy work of the Spartans, winning 52-28, behind senior wide receiver Chris Daniels, who set Big Ten records with 21 receptions for 301 yards.

Despite a 7-4 overall record, including a 4-4 Big Ten mark, the Boilermakers were invited to a New Year’s Day bowl because of Brees and their exciting offense. The Outback Bowl picked Purdue to take on the University of Georgia at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, in the first major sporting event of the New Millennium. The Boilermakers raced to a 25-0 first-half lead before the Bulldogs came back to win 28-25 in overtime.

Daniels, who began his career as a long snapper, finished it by setting a Big Ten record with 121 receptions and a Purdue mark with 1,236 receiving yards.

In consultation with Brees and his parents, Purdue officials had taken a low-key approach to Heisman Trophy promotion in 1999, and he still placed fourth in the balloting. For his senior season in 2000, however, a full-scale campaign was developed. Brees was on target to break every Big Ten career passing record, and his wholesome character traits made him a favorite to fans and media alike.

“Brees is to Tiller’s wide-open offense what Laurence Olivier was to Hamlet. Nobody does it better,” ABC announcer Brent Musburger said. “This is a young man who plays with talent, spirit and heart. It’s so much fun to talk to him because he has such a good attitude. You know, the smile — he lights it up. He’s a delightful young man to be around.”

On Sept. 30, 2000, the 24th-ranked Boilermakers lost at Penn State 22-20, thanks in large part to two botched punt attempts, and saw their record drop to 3-2. The normally unflappable Brees showed his frustration afterward, saying, “This is a team game and we lose as a team, but if we want to have a chance to compete in this league and be Big Ten champions or win on the road, we need to clear some things up. We need to take pride, whether it’s on offense, defense or special teams.”

The situation looked bleaker the following week when Purdue trailed No. 6 Michigan 28-10 after two quarters at Ross-Ade Stadium. But a halftime speech that focused on believing turned the tables, and the Boilermakers rallied for a 32-31 victory. Junior kicker Travis Dorsch, who missed a potential game-winning 32-yard field goal with 2:11 left, nailed a 33-yarder with four seconds remaining to cap the amazing comeback and start a memorable month of October.

After a 41-28 victory at No. 17 Northwestern on Oct. 14, the Boilermakers traveled to Wisconsin and beat the Badgers 30-24 in overtime. Redshirt freshman defensive tackle Craig Terrill blocked a 58-yard field goal attempt by Vitaly Pisetsky, and junior cornerback Ashante Woodyard picked up the ball and raced 36 yards for the overtime touchdown.

Next up was a home date with No. 12 Ohio State on Oct. 28. The Boilermakers led 24-21 before Brees threw his fourth interception of the game, leading to the Buckeyes taking a 27-24 advantage with 2:16 to go. But Brees went back to work and 21 seconds later hooked up with wide receiver Seth Morales, his fourth option on the play, for a 64-yard touchdown strike that will be etched in the memories of Boilermaker fans for a long time. “I’m still in shock about what happened at the end,” Brees said afterward. “It’s weird how things work out.”

With a four-game winning streak, Purdue traveled to Michigan State on Nov. 11 and was outplayed in a 30-10 loss. But thanks to Iowa upsetting Northwestern 27-17, the Boilermakers still could dream of a Big Ten championship and the Rose Bowl. All they needed was to beat Indiana at home in the regular-season finale, and they did, 41-13, to finish with an 8-3 overall record. Sophomore running back Montrell Lowe rushed for 208 yards on a school-record-tying 38 carries and scored four touchdowns. Purdue, Michigan and Northwestern shared the conference title with 6-2 records, and the Boilermakers got the Rose Bowl invitation by virtue of beating both the Wolverines and the Wildcats. The capacity-plus crowd of 69,104 spilled onto the field in a jubilant postgame celebration.

“It’s been a long time coming, but it’s been worth the wait,” Tiller said of the 33-year Big Ten championship drought and 34-year Rose Bowl dry spell. “We always say we have to sniff the roses as we go through life, and Purdue has a chance to do that now.”

In their second Rose Bowl in school history, the Boilermakers faced the fourth-ranked University of Washington, and the Huskies won 34-24 in Pasadena, California, on Jan. 1, 2001. The game was tied at 17 early in the third quarter before Washington pulled away. Some 35,000 Purdue fans were among the crowd of 94,392.

Brees led the country in total offense, averaging 358.1 yards per game, and broke his own school record with 4,189 yards. He didn’t win the Heisman — finishing third behind Florida State quarterback Chris Weinke and Oklahoma quarterback Josh Heupel — but did receive the Maxwell Award, which recognizes the nation’s top player, and the Chicago Tribune Silver Football as the Big Ten Most Valuable Player. Brees also was selected the conference Offensive Player of the Year for the second time. The ultimate student-athlete, he was named the Academic All-American of the Year by the College Sports Information Directors of America.

Junior Tim Stratton, who caught 58 passes for 605 yards and two touchdowns, was named the inaugural recipient of the John Mackey Award, presented to the nation’s best tight end. Free safety Stuart Schweigert earned Big Ten Freshman of the Year honors after pacing Purdue with 85 tackles, 10 pass breakups and five interceptions.

Brees left Purdue holding Big Ten career records for passing attempts (1,678), completions (1,026), passing yards (11,792), passing touchdowns (90) and total offense (12,692).

“What Drew has done for Purdue is elevate our program from a national awareness standpoint,” Tiller said. “He has created awareness of Purdue football all over the country.”

Certainly the biggest question surrounding the 2001 Boilermakers revolved around life after Brees, and the preliminary answer was redshirt freshman Brandon Hance. In its Big Ten opener at Minnesota on Sept. 29, Purdue trailed 28-25 with 19 seconds to go and had the ball at its own 3-yard line with no timeouts. Hance completed back-to-back passes to sophomore wide receiver John Standeford for 27 yards and redshirt freshman wide receiver Taylor Stubblefield for 39 yards. With the ball at the Golden Gopher 31-yard line and the clock stopped temporarily with one second remaining, Purdue sent out its field goal unit, and Dorsch calmly drilled a 48-yard field goal to send the game into overtime. Hance then threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Standeford in overtime, and Schweigert intercepted a Travis Cole pass in the end zone for a remarkable 35-28 victory.

Late in the second quarter of a scoreless game against Michigan State at Ross-Ade Stadium on Nov. 17, Tiller replaced Hance with freshman Kyle Orton in hopes of giving the offense a spark. The Boilermakers went on to win 24-14, and Orton started the final two games of the season. For the first time since 1919, the regular-season finale was played against an opponent other than Indiana. Notre Dame played in West Lafayette on Dec. 1 in a game rescheduled from Sept. 15 following the 9/11 terrorist attacks on America.

With a 6-5 overall record (4-4 Big Ten), the Boilermakers were selected to the Sun Bowl, where they lost to 13th-ranked Washington State 33-27 in El Paso, Texas, on Dec. 31.

Dorsch was an All-American as both a kicker and a punter, earning consensus recognition for his punting that led the country with a 48.1-yard average during the regular season. He earned the Ray Guy Award as the nation’s outstanding punter and was a finalist for the Lou Groza Award as the nation’s outstanding kicker and the Mosi Tatupu Special Teams Player of the Year. Dorsch set Big Ten career records with 68 field goals and 355 kicking points and the Purdue standard with a 48.5-yard punting average.

Immediately following the 2001 season, work began on a $70 million renovation of Ross-Ade Stadium, making it one of the most-attractive and fan-friendly facilities in all of college football. The crowning touch is the red-brick exterior that unifies the facility with the rest of campus. Remade Ross-Ade was completed in 2003. With the addition of 35 suites, 225 indoor club seats, 1,367 outdoor club seats and expanded seat widths throughout, the present-day capacity is 62,500.

Schweigert set the Purdue record with his 12th career interception against Western Michigan on Sept. 14, 2002. Six players, including future Pro Football Hall of Famer Rod Woodson, had shared the record of 11.

The Boilermakers were 4-6 after third-ranked and undefeated Ohio State escaped Ross-Ade Stadium with a 10-6 victory on Nov. 9, 2002. Purdue appeared headed for a major upset when the Buckeyes, on fourth-and-1 from the Purdue 37-yard line, scored the game’s lone touchdown on a pass from Craig Krenzel to Michael Jenkins with 1:36 to go. Ohio State went on to win the national championship.

The loss meant Purdue had to win its last two games to become bowl eligible, and the Boilermakers trailed Michigan State 42-37 with just over three minutes to play in East Lansing on Nov. 16. Freshman Brandon Kirsch, who supplanted Orton at quarterback three weeks earlier, was forced to the sideline after having the wind knocked out of him, and the Boilermakers were facing fourth-and-8 from the Michigan State 40-yard line. Orton, who had been standing on the sideline for nearly three and a half hours with the temperature barely above 30 degrees, entered the game, audibled the play at the line of scrimmage and gracefully threw a perfect pass to Standeford, who caught it inside the 5-yard line and fell into the end zone. Following a two-point conversion and ensuing defensive stand, the Boilermakers emerged with a 45-42 victory.

“I tried to get loose as quickly as I could, but I was pretty cold,” Orton said afterward. “I had trouble calling the play in the huddle because my mouth was frozen shut. I was about as cold as you could get.”

Purdue defeated Indiana 34-10 in the final game of the regular season and was invited back to the Sun Bowl. In a rematch of the 2001 Rose Bowl, the Boilermakers faced Washington and got a measure of revenge with a 34-24 win to avoid their first losing season under Tiller at 7-6 (4-4 Big Ten). The six losses were by a combined 26 points — 4.3 per game. Purdue became just the 13th team in Big Ten history to lead the conference in total offense (452.2 yards per game) and total defense (317.2).

In 2003, Purdue bounced back from a season-opening 27-26 loss to Bowling Green at Ross-Ade Stadium on Sept. 6 with six consecutive wins. The sixth victory was a thriller, as the 13th-ranked Boilermakers edged No. 14 Wisconsin 26-23 in Madison on Oct. 18 on sophomore kicker Ben Jones’ 18-yard field goal with three seconds remaining. It was Jones’ fourth field goal of the game en route to tying the Big Ten record of 25 in a season.

The Boilermakers tied for second place in the Big Ten with Ohio State at 6-2. They were selected to the Capital One Bowl in Orlando, Florida, to take on Georgia on New Year’s Day and, after overcoming a 24-0 deficit, lost 34-27 in overtime. With a 9-4 overall record, Purdue reached the nine-win plateau for the third time in Tiller’s tenure.

Standeford became the Big Ten career leader with 266 receptions and 3,788 receiving yards.

In the 2004 National Football League draft, nine Boilermakers were selected, the second-most of any school — Ohio State had 14 — and the most in school history since a record 10 were picked in 1960. “Year-in and year-out, Joe Tiller does a great job of winning games and producing NFL talent,” draft expert Mel Kiper said.

Purdue raced to a 5-0 start in 2004 — including its first win at Notre Dame in 30 years, 41-16 on Oct. 2 — and to No. 5 in the Associated Press poll — its highest ranking since being fifth the week of Sept. 10, 1979. Orton was the early favorite to win the Heisman Trophy.

Then, one play seemed to change the entire season. On Oct. 16, ESPN’s College GameDay made its first-ever visit to West Lafayette. The fifth-ranked Boilermakers were leading 10th-ranked Wisconsin 17-7 with eight minutes to go when junior free safety Kyle Smith dropped a sure interception that led to a touchdown and made the score 17-14. On the ensuing possession, Orton fumbled attempting to run for a first down, and the ball was picked up by the Badgers’ Scott Starks and returned 40 yards for a touchdown to give Wisconsin a 20-17 lead with 2:36 remaining. Purdue had a chance to send the game into overtime, but Jones missed a 42-yard field goal wide right.

“It’s really on me for fumbling that football,” Orton said afterward. “You can’t do that as a senior and as a quarterback. In that situation, I was called to make a play and my teammates were counting on me, and I just didn’t do it.”

The Boilermakers went on to lose their next three games — by a combined seven points. Orton missed two games with a painfully sore hip but returned late in the fourth quarter against Ohio State at Ross-Ade Stadium on Nov. 13 and led Purdue on an 8-play, 80-yard scoring drive for a 24-17 victory. The win was No. 100 for Tiller in his career.

The following week, the Boilermakers enjoyed a record-setting day in a 63-24 victory over Indiana at Ross-Ade Stadium. The 63 points were the most since a 91-0 win over Rose Poly in 1912. Purdue established a Big Ten record with 763 yards of total offense. Senior wide receiver Taylor Stubblefield became the NCAA career receptions leader with his 301st catch, a 7-yarder from Orton late in the first quarter. Orton set the school standard with 530 yards of total offense while tying records with 522 passing yards and six passing touchdowns.

With a 7-4 record (4-4 Big Ten), Purdue was invited to the Sun Bowl for the third time and lost to No. 21 Arizona State 27-23 on Dec. 31. The Sun Devils scored the game-winning touchdown with 43 seconds left.

Stubblefield, who was named a consensus All-American and a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award, finished his career with 325 receptions. His NCAA-recognized total is 316 since it did not count bowl game statistics until 2002, and he had nine catches against Washington State in the 2001 Sun Bowl. Stubblefield amassed 3,629 receiving yards, the second-most in Big Ten history. He had a Purdue-record 16 receiving touchdowns in 2004.

In 2005, Purdue suffered a six-game losing streak — its longest since 1993 — and with a 5-6 record (3-5 Big Ten) failed to qualify for a bowl game for the first time in nine seasons under Tiller. Redshirt freshman Curtis Painter replaced Kirsch at quarterback for the final five games, and the Boilermakers won their last three, including a 41-14 victory at Indiana on Nov. 19. In that game, senior defensive end Rob Ninkovich tied school records with seven tackles for loss and four sacks.

Tiller hired five new assistant coaches prior to the 2006 season, and Purdue was the nation’s only team to play 13 regular-season games without an open week. Yet the Boilermakers, who had 20 players make their first career starts, returned to the bowl scene and finished 8-6 (4-4 Big Ten). They played in the Champs Sports Bowl in Orlando, losing to Maryland 24-7 on Dec. 29. Painter, with the benefit of playing one more game, broke Brees’ Big Ten season record with 3,985 passing yards. Fifth-year senior Mike Otto set a school record with 50 career starts at left offensive tackle — every game he played over four seasons.

Fifth-year senior Anthony Spencer, the latest member of Purdue’s “Den of Defensive Ends,” led the nation with 26.5 tackles for loss and in the 2007 NFL draft was selected in the first round (No. 26 overall) by the Dallas Cowboys. He became the Boilermakers’ first opening-round pick since defensive back Rod Woodson in 1987 and just the second Purdue defensive end to be taken in the first round, following Don Brumm in 1963.

Despite playing in nine bowl games and averaging more than seven wins per season, a faction of fans believed the Boilermakers had plateaued as Tiller began his second decade at the helm in 2007. But no one could dispute that Tiller, arguably a victim of his own success, had returned Purdue to the college football landscape.

The 2007 Boilermakers won their first five games and were 7-2 before losing three in a row to end the regular season. They caught a second wind by being invited to the Motor City Bowl in Detroit to face Central Michigan, a team they beat 45-22 at Ross-Ade Stadium on Sept. 15. In the rematch at Ford Field on Dec. 26, Painter was electric, setting the school record with 546 passing yards, the fourth-most in bowl game history. He was named the game’s Most Valuable Player. The Boilermakers won 51-48 when sophomore kicker Chris Summers drilled a 40-yard field goal as time expired. Purdue finished 8-5 (3-5 Big Ten).

Purdue set a school season record by scoring 446 points. Senior wide receiver Dorien Bryant finished his career as the Boilermakers’ all-time leader with 6,219 all-purpose yards, the fourth-most in Big Ten history.

Late in the season, rumors surfaced that Tiller, who turned 65 on Dec. 7, would retire at the end of the year. That hearsay was squelched officially on Jan. 11, when Danny Hope was hired as associate head coach as part of a succession plan in which he will take over as head coach following the 2008 season. An assistant under Tiller at Purdue from 1997 to 2001, Hope returned to the Boilermakers from Eastern Kentucky University, where he served as head coach since 2003. His five-year record was 35-22, including 32-8 in Ohio Valley Conference games.

Tiller will enter his 12th season as head coach at Purdue with a record of 83-54, a .606 winning percentage. He is one victory shy of equaling Jack Mollenkopf for the most wins in school history. Under Tiller, the Boilermakers have won 51 Big Ten games, the fourth-most among conference schools over the last 11 years. Tiller’s teams have qualified for 10 of the 15 bowl games in school annals. In the 15 years prior to Tiller’s arrival, Purdue was 54-107-5 and played in one bowl game.

“We are excited about the 2008 season and beyond,” Tiller said. “Danny is the perfect choice to take over this program. He is charismatic, hard-working and has a passion for the sport of college football. He also has head-coaching experience — he understands the difference between making suggestions and making decisions. I feel very good that he will be my successor.”