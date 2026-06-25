GoldandBlack.com Purdue Football History 101: The Wilderness Years





In the fifth installment of our summer series, GoldandBlack.com’s Tom Dienhart and Alan Karpick chronicle a rough period of Purdue football under Coaches Leon Burtnett, Fred Akers and Jim Colletto.

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More: GoldandBlack.com’s Purdue Football History 101: The Early Years (1887-1936)| World War II and beyond (1937-55)| The Golden Era of the Mollenkopf Years (1956-69) | Bowi Streak, Upsets and Upsetting (1970-81)

Link to Tom Schott’s book Purdue Football Vault

FALL FROM GRACE

1982-1996

RECORD: 54 WINS, 107 LOSSES, 5 TIES

Immediately after Jim Young announced his resignation in 1981, speculation started that defensive coordinator James “Leon” Burtnett would be the Boilermakers’ next head coach. Four days later — Nov. 22 — Burtnett, who sculpted the multi-faceted “Junk Defense” that made headlines the previous five years, was promoted.

Raised in Meade, Kansas, and branded by his affection for cowboy hats and country music, Burtnett attended Southwestern College and earned honorable mention All-America honors as a fullback. Before coming to Purdue, he had stints as an assistant at Colorado State University, Montana State University, Washington State University, the University of Wyoming, San Jose State University and Michigan State.

At his introductory press conference, the ever-quotable Burtnett declared, “I hope you are as happy to see me as I am to see you.”

The Boilermakers never got untracked in 1982, losing their first five games en route to posting a 3-8 overall record, including a 3-6 mark in the Big Ten. Senior linebacker Mark Brown set a school record with 209 tackles (including 161 solo stops), a mind-boggling average of 19 per game.

Prior to the 1983 season, Burtnett hired Joe Tiller as assistant head coach and defensive coordinator. The two had worked together at Montana State and Washington State, and Tiller would return to Purdue in 1997 as head coach.

For the second straight year, a sluggish start turned into a long autumn. The Boilermakers began 1-5-1 and finished 3-7-1 overall, including 3-5-1 in the Big Ten. They gave up 366 points — an average of 33.3 per game — the most in school history.

Back-to-back three-win seasons had the Purdue faithful growing restless. “Anytime you lose, you’re going to catch it,” Burtnett said. “The first year, fans will tolerate you. The second year, they want to see improvement. It was hard on my players, hard on my coaches, hard on me and hard on my family. There were times when I wondered if it was all worth it.”

Burtnett never quit fighting and reaped the benefits with a memorable season in 1984. It began with a come-from-behind 23-21 victory over eighth-ranked Notre Dame in the dedication game of the Hoosier Dome in Indianapolis on Sept. 8. Junior defensive end Don Baldwin secured the win when he intercepted a Steve Beuerlein screen pass at the Notre Dame 35-yard line with 2:25 remaining. Purdue had 12 players on the field, which would have nullified the interception, but the referees failed to notice. Junior quarterback Jim Everett, who was named Purdue’s starter the day before the opener, completed 20 of 28 passes for 255 yards and two touchdowns to earn Sports Illustrated National Offensive Player of the Week honors.

During that game, Burtnett waved a towel to engage the Purdue fans and, by the time the Boilermakers played host to second-ranked Ohio State on Oct. 6, “Leon’s Towels” were being distributed by the thousands, turning Ross-Ade Stadium into a sea of gold. In early November, though, the Big Ten supervisor of officials told Burtnett that he no longer could wave his gold towel because it is against conference rules for a coach to incite a crowd.

Purdue upset Ohio State 28-23 behind the play of Everett and sophomore free safety Rod Woodson. Everett completed 17 of 23 passes for 257 yards and three touchdowns, while Woodson registered 20 tackles and a 55-yard interception return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. The win put the Boilermakers 4-1 overall, atop the Big Ten at 3-0 and into the Associated Press poll at No. 14.

“Pinch me, and tell me it’s not a dream,” Burtnett said afterward. “Now, instead of being the hunter, I guess we’re going to be the hunted. We’re not going to be able to sneak up on people now. I think teams realize they have to prepare for us with earnest.”

Back-to-back losses stemmed the tide, but Purdue rebounded with a 49-7 victory at Northwestern on Oct. 27 and a 31-29 win over Michigan at Ross-Ade Stadium the following week. Everett was red hot against the Wolverines, completing 23 of 32 passes for 290 yards and two touchdowns. By beating Michigan, Notre Dame and Ohio State, the 1984 Boilermakers joined Michigan State, in 1951 and 1965, as the only teams to defeat those three traditional powerhouses in the same season.

The Boilermakers wrapped up the regular season with a 31-24 victory over Indiana at home on Nov. 17 — resulting in a 7-4 overall record and 6-3 Big Ten mark, good for a second-place tie with Illinois — and accepted their second invitation to the Peach Bowl in Atlanta on New Year’s Eve. Their opponent was the University of Virginia, and Purdue raced to a 24-14 first-half advantage before the Cavaliers stormed back to win 27-24.

Everett set school season records for passing attempts (431), completions (249) and yards (3,256).

Burtnett, who removed himself from calling the offensive or defensive schemes and concentrated on the mood of the team and getting his players mentally ready to perform, was named the Big Ten Coach of the Year and the Region Three Coach of the Year.

Purdue slid to 5-6 (3-5 Big Ten) in 1985, but the difference between a winning and losing campaign was the result of two last-minute plays — a failed two-point conversion with 49 seconds left at Pittsburgh on Aug. 31 (a 31-30 loss) and a touchdown scored by Michigan State with eight seconds remaining on Oct. 26 (a 28-24 defeat). Furthermore, the Boilermakers failed to get off a play from the Iowa 20-yard line before time expired, although Burtnett was adamant there was one second remaining, and the fifth-ranked Hawkeyes won 27-24 at Ross-Ade Stadium on Nov. 16.

Everett led the country in total offense, averaging 326.3 yards per game, and finished sixth in voting for the Heisman Trophy. He was the third player selected in the 1986 National Football League draft by the Houston Oilers. Senior tailback Rodney Carter was tops in the nation with 8.9 receptions per game on the strength on a Purdue-record 98 catches. He also set school marks for season receiving yards (1,099) and career receptions (181).

In February of 1986, Burtnett and the Boilermakers won a major recruiting battle when quarterback Jeff George from Warren Central High School in Indianapolis, generally rated the nation’s No. 1 prospect, picked Purdue over the University of Miami. Six months later, George became the Boilermakers’ starter, but injuries curtailed his playing time.

After a season-opening 20-3 win over Ball State at Ross-Ade Stadium on Sept. 13, the Boilermakers lost six in a row, and alumni and fans called for Burtnett’s ouster. The verbal abuse got so bad that his wife, Cecilia (CeeWee), moved from the stands to the press box to watch games, and he no longer allowed his oldest son, Kyle, to be on the sidelines. On Nov. 6, Burnett resigned, effective at the end of the season, “for two very important reasons — my family, first of all, and for this football team,” he said while fighting back tears. Seven years later, Burtnett would claim that Purdue’s administration made the decision for him.

Burtnett’s final game — against Indiana at home on Nov. 22 — also marked the last one for Woodson, who stole the show by playing both ways. He started at tailback and rushed for a team season-high 93 yards on 15 carries while catching three passes for 67 yards. At his usual cornerback position, he recorded 10 tackles, one pass breakup and one forced fumble. He also returned three punts for 30 yards and two kickoffs for 46 yards. In all, the Fort Wayne, Indiana, native appeared in an astounding 137 plays, approximately 90 percent of the game.

“I’ve seen a lot of football, and I’ve never seen a young man play a game like that,” Burtnett said of Woodson, who was named a consensus All-American. “If he’s not the best player in this conference, I don’t believe I’ve seen him. I wouldn’t trade anybody in the country for Rod Woodson.”

The Boilermakers wore gold jerseys — with Old Oaken Bucket emblems on the sleeves — for the first time since the late 1940s and won 17-15 for their fourth straight victory over the Hoosiers. Redshirt freshman defensive tackle Scott Schult blocked a 34-yard field goal attempt by Pete Stoyanovich with 53 seconds left to seal the win.

In the 1987 NFL draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers picked Woodson with the 10th overall pick. Woodson, whose 11 career interceptions tied the Purdue record, earned Hall of Fame credentials with the Steelers (1987-96), San Francisco 49ers (1997), Baltimore Ravens (1998-2001) and Oakland Raiders (2002-03). He retired with 71 interceptions, the third-most in NFL history, and a league-record 1,483 interception return yards. Woodson was selected to 11 Pro Bowls.

Burtnett, who compiled a 21-34-1 overall record (17-25-1 Big Ten) in five seasons at Purdue, also moved on to the NFL as an assistant coach with the Indianapolis Colts from 1987 to 1991. He later returned to the collegiate level as an assistant at Fresno State University, Northeast Louisiana University, Arkansas State University, Washington State and the University of Houston. At Houston, Burtnett is on the staff of head coach Kevin Sumlin, who played linebacker for Burtnett at Purdue from 1983 to 1986.

Meanwhile, athletics director George King pledged that Purdue would look for a coach “with a proven track record, who is successful and has a feel for what this university is all about.” The search culminated with the hiring of Fred Akers on Dec. 10. He signed a five-year contract with a starting annual base salary of $100,000.

Akers came from the University of Texas, where he coached from 1977 to 1986, following the legendary Darrell Royal. The Longhorns went 11-1 in 1977 and 1983 — winning Southwest Conference championships along the way — and had a chance to win the national championship both seasons before losing their bowl game. Despite a gaudy 86-31-2 record, Akers never endeared himself to Texas fans. After the injury-plagued Longhorns went 5-6 in 1986, Akers was dismissed.

A native of Blytheville, Arkansas, Akers felt as though he got a new lease on his coaching life at Purdue, saying: “The people are very supportive, very positive. They have been warm. They have made us feel wanted, made us feel welcome.”

Akers immediately had to re-recruit Jeff George, who was concerned because the new Purdue coach was coming from a program that featured the running game. “Last year I was being recruited by almost every college in America, except Texas,” George said. “That’s hard to deal with. Why weren’t they recruiting me last year?” Akers said he would build his offense around George, but George opted to transfer to Illinois.

Purdue celebrated 100 years of football in 1987, but the present-day Boilermakers managed to go just 3-7-1 overall and 3-5 in the Big Ten for a sixth-place tie in the conference standings. Two wins in their final four games, however, provided optimism for the future.

Three games into the 1988 season, 17-year-old freshman Brian Fox displaced junior Shawn McCarthy at quarterback and went on to be named The Sporting News’ National Freshman Quarterback of the Year and Big Ten Freshman of the Year by the conference coaches. He was instrumental in the Boilermakers defeating Ohio State 31-26 in Columbus on Oct. 15 by accounting for all four touchdowns (three passing and one rushing). Fox completed 19 of 27 passes for 223 yards. The Buckeyes led 20-7 in the third quarter before Purdue stormed back, taking the lead for good on Fox’s 3-yard scoring run with 4:59 to go in the third. Seldom-used senior running back Ernie Schramayr had 13 receptions for 106 yards and scored the first two touchdowns of his career. The victory was the Boilermakers’ first at Ohio State since 1967.

After that win, which improved Purdue to 3-3, the Boilermakers won just one of their last five games to finish 4-7. They repeated their 3-5 Big Ten mark and sixth-place finish. Purdue scored just 124 points — an average of 11.3 per game — for its most meager output since the 1963 squad put up 119 points in nine games.

Following spring practice the following April, Fox announced he was transferring to the University of Florida. The native of Orlando, Florida, was unhappy that Purdue had modified its offense from a drop-back, pro-style attack to one with a moving pocket that relied on the quarterback throwing on the move. Fox also was upset that his position coach, Mike Sanford, was reassigned to work with the wide receivers.

“I was really floored,” Akers said. “That’s the first time I ever had a kid quit because he was a starter.”

The Boilermakers’ new-look offense in 1989 was the run-and-shoot system, a fast-paced passing game using multiple wide receiver sets. But with the quarterback position unsettled, they limped to a 1-7 start, losing seven in a row after a season-opening 27-10 victory over Miami University at Ross-Ade Stadium on Sept. 9. Another true freshman quarterback, Eric Hunter, emerged and provided a spark with his cannon-like arm and innovative scrambling style. He came off the bench to throw three touchdown passes in the final six minutes against Michigan State at home on Oct. 28 and made his first start at Michigan a week later. Against the Wolverines, he completed 27 of 42 passes for 344 yards — a record for a Purdue quarterback in his starting debut — and four touchdowns, the most ever against Michigan.

Hunter started the final four games, and the Boilermakers won two of their last three to end the season with some momentum despite a 3-8 overall record and eighth-place finish in the Big Ten at 2-6. Sophomore Larry Sullivan kicked a 32-yard field goal with 2:51 remaining to give Purdue a 15-14 victory over Indiana in Bloomington on Nov. 25. For the season, Hunter totaled 1,368 passing yards, 11 passing touchdowns and five rushing scores en route to earning Big Ten Freshman of the Year honors. His teammates nicknamed him “Young Randall” because of his similarity to Philadelphia Eagles’ All-Pro quarterback Randall Cunningham.

For the first time in school history, Purdue students had to purchase season tickets, and home attendance dropped to an average of 42,090 per game.

In February of 1990, Purdue opened the $9.3 million Mollenkopf Athletic Center, which would serve as the Boilermakers’ indoor practice facility with a regulation-sized Astroturf field as well as a 14,250-square-foot weight room. The project was funded entirely by members of the John Purdue Club and was the most successful fundraising effort in university history for a building project.

The Boilermakers struggled throughout the 1990 season, going 2-9 overall and 1-7 in the Big Ten to land in an eighth-place tie. They were outscored 337 to 177. The two wins marked Purdue’s fewest since the 1953 team went 2-7.

Akers’ four-year record was just 12-31-1 (9-23 Big Ten) and on Nov. 29, under pressure from the administration, he announced his resignation. “I’ve decided to resign and let this program hopefully go forward under the tutelage of someone else,” said Akers, who returned to his 120-acre ranch near Austin, Texas, and did not coach again. “It’s a sad day for us.”

Besides the lack of winning, King cited dwindling attendance as well as academic and off-field problems as reasons a change needed to be made. Boilermaker football had bottomed out, and the next head coach faced a major rebuilding project.

On Dec. 6, Purdue hired Ohio State offensive coordinator Jim Colletto, an assistant under Burtnett from 1982 to 1984 and a candidate for the head job when Akers was hired in 1987. Colletto had head coaching experience at California State University at Fullerton from 1975 to 1979 — during which time the Titans moved from NCAA Division II to I-A — and was offensive coordinator at Arizona State University from 1985 to 1987.

“Six years ago when I left, I told (George King) that any time this job ever came open, the first guy he was going to get a call from was me,” said Colletto, who left Purdue following a disagreement with Burtnett over play calling in the 1984 Peach Bowl. “That happened four years ago, and it happened again. So it was an opportunity when it came about that I was awfully excited about.”

Known as an offensive genius and a disciplinarian, Colletto vowed to scrap the run-and-shoot in favor of the I-formation and set high standards for the once-proud Purdue program. “What’s gone on here in the recent past is past,” he said. “I think Purdue belongs in the upper echelon of this league.”

Colletto, a native of San Francisco, likened the Purdue situation to his collegiate playing days at UCLA from 1963 to 1965. The Bruins were 2-9 and 4-6 his first two seasons, then hired Tommy Prothro as head coach and went to the Rose Bowl the next year, defeating Michigan State.

The 1991 Boilermakers didn’t enjoy that successful a turnaround, but took positive steps with a 4-7 overall record and 3-5 Big Ten mark. Their 27-17 victory over Michigan State at Ross-Ade Stadium on Nov. 16 snapped a six-game losing streak to the Spartans. Purdue, which lost one game by two points and another by three points, rushed for 1,955 yards in its first 1,000-yard season since 1985. Tailback Corey Rogers was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year after rushing for 502 yards and five touchdowns. Twenty interceptions propelled the Boilermakers from -23 in turnover margin the previous year to +3.

A season-opening 41-14 victory over the 17th-ranked University of California at Ross-Ade Stadium on Sept. 12, 1992, made headlines, but the Boilermakers proceeded to lose four of their next five games. Purdue beat Indiana 13-10 at home on Nov. 21 when junior cornerback Jimmy Young intercepted a Trent Green pass in the end zone with 16 seconds to go, giving the Boilermakers their second straight 4-7, 3-5 season.

Senior defensive tackle Jeff Zgonina was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year after leading the conference in tackles for loss, sacks and fumbles caused. He established school records for tackles for loss in a game (7 vs. Northwestern on Oct. 3, 1992), season (28) and career (72).

During the 1993 season, Colletto did some research in hopes of trying to understand why the Boilermakers were struggling to turn the proverbial corner. What he learned was that from 1986 to 1991, some 46 percent of the players who came to Purdue left before using up their eligibility. Consequently, the Boilermakers fielded young teams year after year. “We’re (always) starting from scratch,” Colletto said.

As the Boilermakers were going 1-10 and failing to win any of eight Big Ten games in 1993, first-year athletics director Morgan Burke gave Colletto a vote of confidence. Playing the nation’s toughest schedule with the Big Ten’s youngest and most injured team, Purdue endured the worst season, record-wise, in its history. Four of the losses were by nine points or less — two by a field goal — and the most-lopsided defeat was only 21 points.

In its 1994 college football preview issue, Sports Illustrated included Colletto among its list of coaches on the hot seat and in danger of losing their jobs. The Boilermakers quickly silenced the critics by beginning the season 4-1, and Football News named Colletto one of its 10 National Coach of the Year semifinalists. Saying “the underlying fundamentals of Purdue’s football program are moving in the right direction,” Burke gave Colletto a two-year contract extension. But Purdue managed merely two ties in its final six games, resulting in a 4-5-2 overall record and 2-4-4 Big Ten mark. (On Nov. 12, Michigan State beat Purdue 42-30 in East Lansing, but in 1996 the Spartans forfeited all five of their wins from the 1994 season as part of self-imposed sanctions stemming from NCAA violations. With the forfeit victory, the Boilermakers’ record became 5-4-2 overall and 3-3-2 in the Big Ten.)

Junior fullback Mike Alstott tied the school season record with 14 rushing touchdowns and became Purdue’s first 1,000-yard rusher since 1976. His total of 1,188 rushing yards was second only to Otis Armstrong’s 1,361 in 1972. As a team, the Boilermaker set a school record with 36 rushing touchdowns.

Alstott was being touted as a Heisman Trophy candidate in 1995, and he didn’t disappoint. He broke Armstrong’s rushing records for season yards (1,436) and career yards (3,635), while also setting career marks for all-purpose yards (4,710), rushing touchdowns (39) and total touchdowns (42). In his final game, he roughed up Indiana for 264 yards — 12 shy of Armstrong’s school record — on 25 carries in a 51-14 win in Bloomington on Nov. 24. Alstott placed 10th in the Heisman balloting and became the Boilermakers’ first three-time team Most Valuable Player.

Purdue beat its second ranked opponent under Colletto with a 26-24 victory at No. 23 West Virginia in the season opener on Sept. 2, but lost four of its next six and finished 4-6-1 overall and ninth in the Big Ten at 2-5-1.

On the way home from a 33-25 loss at Wisconsin on Nov. 2, 1996, that dropped the Boilermakers to 2-6, Colletto decided he had had enough. Two days later, on his weekly radio show that doubled as a press conference, he announced his resignation effective as soon as a new coach was hired. “I’m tired, I’m worn out. I don’t have the enthusiasm to do what this job takes,” he said. “The accomplishments in this business are measured only by wins and losses, unfortunately. At some point you have to say, ‘When are you going to get over the hump?’”

In its next game, Purdue stunned ninth-ranked Michigan 9-3 at Ross-Ade Stadium, dashing any hopes the Wolverines had of winning the Big Ten and going to the Rose Bowl. Fifth-year senior quarterback Rick Trefzger threw a 5-yard pass to junior wide receiver Brian Alford with 7:20 remaining for the game’s only touchdown. Senior linebacker Chris Koeppen recovered two fumbles, including one forced by junior linebacker Chike Okeafor at the Purdue 2-yard line, leading to both Purdue scores. Fans stormed the field afterward, and the north goal post was torn down and carried to the Wabash River.

“This game lets us know we are able to play with the big teams in the Big Ten,” Alford said.

The Boilermakers, however, lost their remaining two games to finish 3-8 (2-6 Big Ten) for their 12th consecutive losing season — including 1994. Colletto’s six-year record was 21-42-3 overall and 13-32-3 in Big Ten games.