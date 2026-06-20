GoldandBlack.com Saturday Simucast: The June Purdue review



In our Summer Solstice (June 20, 2026) edition of the show, we talk congressional legislation, Purdue hoops, Braden Smith’s place in next week’s NBA Draft, and much more. Happy Father’s Day Weekend, too.

https://youtu.be/78NTdZujNBY

Audio only

ON PURDUE’S BRADEN SMITH AND THE NBA DRAFT

(excerpt from Brian Neubert’s Weekly Word Column

It would be an egregious overstatement to frame Braden Smith as a sure-fire NBA success story, but it would also be perilous to dismiss the possibility out of hand. The man has always been his best in prove-it mode and, well, now is that time.

He is small, yes, but such things too often blur the really important stuff. Smith’s not Jalen Brunson, but Jalen Brunson is small, too. So is Knicks teammate Jose Alvarado, whose ring will glimmer just as bright as anyone’s. You know who’s small? Chris Paul. He has more assists than anyone in NBA history besides John Stockton. Someone take a measuring stick to Kyle Lowry. Comparing eras is silly, because the game is constantly changing, but multiple Isaiah Thomases have hit big small. Tim Hardaway made it the hard way. Damon Stoudamire was a pipsqueak. And these are just the stars.

Success and stardom aren’t always the same thing. Those guys who get guaranteed money, get to a second contract and get in the retirement program, that’s success, too.

Size is just part of it, and hardly the most important.

Look: No promises here, but the team that knows Smith best is the Indiana Pacers, who have no picks but are reportedly trying to move into the 30s. Hmmm. They probably have a pretty good sense for how Smith might respond to being on the ground floor again.

And they understand that there are undercurrents here that might even set him up to make a real career for himself at the highest level of his sport. Yeah, he’ll be hunted on defense. Most teams have one of those guys out there most of the time. It’s an offensive league and teams have coaches and systems for a reason, but …

Smith isn’t going to have to change as a player, the shift so many struggle with as they transition from star to complementary piece. If anything, an NBA climate would require Smith’s default setting. As much as he scored at Purdue, that had to be coaxed out of him. He is wired to facilitate, always has been. They say to make it in that league, you have to have (at least) one elite skill. Smith is an elite passer with an uncanny feel for the geometry of the sport. It is that special something that transcends size.

And again, Smith has always been about the ascent more than the destination. It brings out the best in him. Late in his Purdue career, after stardom was achieved and his place in his sport unimpeachable, things got a little complicated. Now, he’s an underdog again; channeling whatever that role draws from him might be his best chance.

There’s no assurance whatsoever that Smith makes it at the next level, let alone makes his mark there, but those who know what Smith’s all about should know he should be taken very, very seriously.