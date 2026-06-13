GoldandBlack.com Saturday Simulcast: Football and fundraising talk



In our June 13, 2026 edition of GoldandBlack.com Saturday Simulcast, we talk Purdue football and recruiting with Tom Dienhart and Dub Jellison and then finish up our conversation with the new head of the John Purdue Club, Nick Logan. Lively conversation for the second Saturday in June.

https://youtu.be/Dh3soMf8m0E

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Catching up with John Purdue Club Director Nick Logan

Purdue has a new leader of the John Purdue Club and if you get to know him, you will know why he was promoted from interim status to full-time status on June 5. Serving as the JPC head following Tim House’s departure for Michigan State was some big shoes to fill.

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But if you ask Purdue coaches and others around the program, Logan’s promotion was a no-brainer. At John Purdue Day, women’s golf coach Zach Snyder was effusive in his praise for Logan’s ability to get it done for all sports. Even football coach Barry Odom, who joked with Logan about his role in securing NIL funds, was on board.

It continues the youth movement for the John Purdue Club. If you are around Logan for any length of time, his passion, humility, and focus belie his relatively young age (35), nearly the same age that House was when he took the reins a few years ago. Logan hopes to build on the work House has done and on many of his initiatives, but the fact that he led the JPC to record fundraising levels in recent months has proved to the powers that be that he has the mettle for the opportunity.

We caught up with Logan, whose official title is senior associate athletics director and executive director of development, earlier this week. The interview was edited for clarity.

GoldandBlack.com: What did it mean to you to be named permanent in this role after serving as interim?

Logan: It was special, for professional and personal reasons. Professionally, it’s a step in the right direction for my career, but it’s at a place I’ve learned to love so much — my family loves it here, we bleed black and gold. I couldn’t even point out West Lafayette on a map when I came here, and it’s just become such an integral part of my life. I’m grateful for the opportunity.

The Logan family:: Nick, 35, holding Diego, who is now eight-months old, wife Mercedes, and son Salvador, 3.

GoldandBlack.com: How have your prior stops (UCLA, West Point, Missouri, Georgia Tech) shaped how you approach this role at Purdue?

Logan: I’ve been fortunate to work at places that each taught me something different. UCLA gave me early exposure to brand scale and a national platform. West Point taught me about mission and alignment. Missouri, my alma mater, showed me a passionate college-town experience in the SEC. Georgia Tech gave me perspective on development at a high‑academic institution in a major city. All that helped me see that there’s no one-size-fits-all approach — development must be built on an understanding of the institution’s culture. Purdue people have deep pride, humility, and loyalty; they want to know the plan, the impact, and how to help.

GoldandBlack.com: Who have been the mentors or leaders who helped shape your career?

Logan: Tim House is a big reason I’m at Purdue; Tim and Jason Butikofer reached out about the role (seven years ago). I owe a lot to Purdue leadership — Mike Bobinski, Ken Halpin — and so many people who invested in me. Half my career has been at Purdue, and the John Purdue Club staff’s growth reflects the investment leadership has made in people here.

GoldandBlack.com: How do you explain Purdue’s recent record fundraising levels — why is raising private support still necessary in the world of huge media rights?

Logan: Purdue donors have an unconditional love for the institution, which makes our job easier. Apathy is the kiss of death; when people stop caring, you’ve got a problem. We keep donors optimistic by being honest and listening. Tim set up the Boilermaker Athletic Representative (BAR) system, which keeps donors engaged and assigns each donor a contact. When you give individuals buy-in and a seat at the table, they take ownership and work their tails off, and that usually leads to success.

GoldandBlack.com: What’s your management style — what will a typical staff meeting with you look like?

Logan: I bring a lot of energy and I listen first. In staff meetings I let everyone else talk, figure out the pulse, then align at the end. I want staff to feel ownership — when people are bought in, they’ll take ideas and run. I also remind them we have a fun, meaningful job raising money for an unbelievable program, and that appreciation from fans makes the work worthwhile.

Lagan (lfar left) with a couple of donors ahe NCAA Tournament this year.

GoldandBlack.com: What makes you confident in Barry Odom as Purdue’s football coach despite a tough first year?

Logan: Barry was the same person regardless of who he was talking to — donors, staff, student‑athletes. He’s present, direct, genuine, intense, detailed, and demanding. One of the best indicators is how many former players choose to work for him; they know his standard and the culture he builds. He’s authentic and competitive, and Purdue people appreciate that.

GoldandBlack.com: What qualities should Purdue’s next athletic director have when Mike Bobinski steps down?

Logan: The next AD needs to understand tradition and transformation. Purdue has a strong identity that must be protected, but the next chapter of college athletics requires someone strategic, adaptable, revenue‑minded, and comfortable making decisions in a fast‑changing environment. Fundamentals still matter: leadership, integrity, relationship building, and a competitive vision.

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GoldandBlack.com: How will the John Purdue Club and Purdue manage Name-Image Likeness (NIL) while preserving institutional values? .

Logan: Our mission hasn’t changed — we generate the resources that help Purdue student‑athletes succeed and help Purdue athletics compete at the highest level — but the environment around us has changed, and the John Purdue Club is evolving with it. Over the past couple years we’ve moved from primarily a philanthropic arm to becoming a full strategic revenue partner. That means we’re connecting the deep relationships we’ve built across the Purdue community to drive as much revenue as possible — supporting NIL, media deals, marketing opportunities — and making sure those resources get into Purdue athletics.

Practically, that looks like an integrated NIL strategy that creates immediate opportunities for student‑athletes while building sustainable revenue streams over time. We’ll be actively connecting individuals and partners who want to support NIL opportunities to the right platforms and deals, while also working with Purdue Athletics to pursue broader marketing and media relationships that benefit student‑athletes. At the same time, the John Purdue Club must keep raising operating dollars — for mental health services, transportation, strength and nutrition, facilities, academic support — because those needs don’t go away. This can’t be a Rob‑Peter‑to‑pay‑Paul situation; we need both short‑term NIL solutions and a long‑term sustainable plan.

Equally important is protecting Purdue’s identity and standards. We will not sacrifice who we are — academic integrity, high GPAs, doing things the right way — to chase unsustainable short‑term deals. Donors expect that, and we’d lose their support if we abandoned those principles. So our approach is to be aggressive and creative in pursuing NIL and revenue opportunities, but to do it in a way that’s Purdue‑centric, sustainable over the next three to five years, and aligned with our educational mission and donor expectations. We’ll continue to refine and share more specifics as our strategy is finalized in the coming weeks.

GoldandBlack.com: How are you using AI in fundraising and operations?

Logan: We’re using AI for data, projections, and efficiency while keeping personalization. It helps with trend analysis and day‑to‑day projections. We’re implementing tools and a virtual assistant/chatbot to re‑engage lapsed supporters, surface warm leads, and set up visits or calls for our reps. The goal is to be more efficient without losing the genuine relationships that drive long‑term support.