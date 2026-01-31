GoldandBlack.com Saturday Simulcast: Hoops analysis and much more



In our Jan. 31, 2026, episode, GoldandBlack.com’s Brian Neubert offers his thoughts on Purdue men’s basketball’s recent slide and its prospects for recovery. Then, Purdue wrestling coach Tony Ersland talks about Sunday’s big Mackey Mania match with Wisconsin. In our final segment, former Purdue and Army football coach Jim Young talks about his Hall of Fame career, his Purdue experiences and more reflections on his 90-year life.

Purdue FB coaches hit the road

Purdue’s coaches have hit the road to recruit high school prospects the last two weeks, and have covered a lot of ground in that time.

The Boilermaker staff has made in-home visits to several priority targets in the 2027 class this week, while a handful of quarterbacks were watched by Darin Hinshaw, and school visits have ramped up, as well.

GoldandBlack.com breaks down where the Purdue coaches were known to visit this week, and the key prospects visited.

2027 Cincinnati (Oh.) Archbishop Moeller three-star offensive lineman Patrick O’Brien:

After visiting over the weekend, 2027 Cincinnati (Oh.) Archbishop Moeller three-star offensive lineman Patrick O’Brien had offensive coordinator Josh Henson and offensive line coach Zach Crabtree over for an in-home visit. O’Brien is among the top targets for Purdue along the offensive line in the class, who is in the mix along with Virginia Tech, Northwestern, Penn State, Boston College, and Kentucky.

Four-star Lombard (Ill.) Montini Catholic quarterback Israel Abrams:

Four-star Lombard (Ill.) Montini Catholic quarterback Israel Abrams has long been a priority for Purdue. Perhaps the top target in the entire 2027 class for Barry Odom and company. Like O’Brien, Abrams was on campus over the weekend before Henson and quarterbacks coach Darin Hinshaw returned the favor with an in-home visit with the touted signal caller.

It looks like a three horse race at the moment, with Purdue battling Tennessee and Auburn for the commitment of Abrams, who is the top uncommitted quarterback in the class.

“Purdue has always been in there,” Abrams’ father told Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong. “I told you a long time ago, what I’m looking for is maybe not what a lot of other people are looking for. What we’re looking for, we really believe in Israel and we believe whatever program he goes to he’s going to instantly make them better.”