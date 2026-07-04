GoldandBlack.com Saturday Simulcast: July 4 edition--Purdue hoops talk with Mark Montieth



In our July 4, 2026 edition, host Alan Karpick and journalist Mark Montieth talk about a variety of topics, including Braden Smith’s selection by the Indiana Pacers from a historical perspective, Matt Painter’s legacy, and much more.

https://youtu.be/2AQvIARkjkM

Audio Only

COLLEGE HOOPS VS THE NBA (excerpt from Brian Neubert’s Weekly Word Column)

Dusty May leaving Michigan for the Dallas Mavericks created another epidemic of thinkpieces on the state of college basketball and the hassles that men making millions of dollars per year are now subjected to.

Is it going to drive college basketball’s best and brightest out? Well, Jay Wright and Tony Bennett are two examples of it already happening, I’d think, which is to say nothing of the old relics who departed just as stuff got nutty in the college game. Coincidence, perhaps.

But, folks, the NBA is the NBA, the greatest basketball league on the planet and the destination for every player and many, many coaches who aspire to compete at the highest level. I’ll tell you this about coaches: They are different ducks. They can be uber-competitive ego monsters, millionaires unaccustomed to hearing the word “no.” Deep down many of them are likely psychopaths. That’s why you see college coaches leave jobs they could hold forever, win enormously and get paid like royals for jobs where they can easily get fired from in two years. Hi, Brian Kelly. LSU didn’t geaux so well for your favorite cocktail-party Cajun.

Many of these guys are always trying to move up, chasing something. It’s called ambition, but to suggest the climate that Dusty May used as a ladder is driving Dusty Mays out of college basketball is funny. If you think agents are a pain in the ass to deal with, Kyrie is sitting there like …

https://youtube.com/watch?v=woQooW-VCBE%3Ffeature%3Doembed

Anyway, let’s talk about money and the processes involved in spending it. To the point on Dusty May, who continues to take up way too much space in these columns because he’s become a face of many broader stories, he is where he is largely because of money coming into college basketball, at least above the table.

He’s a great basketball coach, as he showed in building that Final Four team at FAU. Then, during the most lawless and depraved off-season in college basketball history, he kept all those guys at Florida Atlantic for another year. In the face of hundreds of thousands, if not millions even then, being thrown at them — tampering really rankled May back then — all those players stayed at a mid-major. It wasn’t until May left that they all did. Cynical as this may sound, that doesn’t happen without a little help from that old money in Boca Raton.

May was then off to a school that has forever waved its money in everyone’s faces whether it was its still-most-legendary basketball team not coming cheap, to its weirdo football coach taking his team overseas for spring practice, just because he could. Michigan has football money out the nostrils and a coast-to-coast network of subway alumni — Walmart Wolverines, the Internet seems to call them — so numerous they should get a chair at NATO. And anyone who thinks that Nike was going to put Michigan in Jordan Brand, then not help them get basketball players, well, as the FBI once famously (and now hilariously) said, “We have your playbook.”

Michigan may not have necessarily spent more money than most others last season — that was never the question — but it had it to burn during the last gasps of the Studio 54 Era, the use-it-or-lose-it months. If you don’t know how much money Michigan’s collective had, I’m sure its leadership would have been happy to let you know, but it was that money that helped May basically hand-pick the roster he won a national title with. You can’t do that every year in the NBA like you can in college these days.

But the money’s not the point. The negotiations apparently were. Third parties have always been part of recruiting. Now they just wear ties and gold law degrees of some kind. The good ones do, at least. And here’s guessing Juke Harris didn’t have Uncle Larry representing him.

Anyway, I don’t know what my point really is here, but coaching at all levels requires adaptation and malleability. If coaches don’t know what their sports become as they evolve, they can choose not to participate. Tony Bennett and Jay Wright chose not to participate. In his own way, Dusty May also chose not to participate, but not until he rode a “broken” system to his own personal gain, as every one of his peers is trying to do, as well. He was just a bit better and bit less scrupulous about it than most.

“Coach May told me that among his reasons for leaving were uncertainties and pressures involving the transfer portal and NIL support for student-athletes,” May reportedly told his president on the way out of Ann Arbor. “He and I agreed that the future of college sports is headed in the wrong direction.”

It’s pretty funny to hear places like Michigan and Louisville lamenting a landscape in which they’re the ones warping the markets.

If that landscape was driving coaches out of the business, who?

Outside normal retirement churn, who has left college basketball lately? There are more coaches coming from the NBA than leaving for it. Dan Hurley turned down the Lakers, denying us some just incredible theatre.

Who am I missing? Where’s the exodus?

What I see is one coach doing everything he had to do in a short period of time to turn chaos into a championship, then exit stage left spinning the story to launder his legacy for some reason.